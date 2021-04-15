CGN Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES FOR THE YEAR 2021

Log in
CGN POWER CO., LTD.

(1816)
04/15/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES

FOR THE YEAR 2021

This announcement is made by CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated July 30, 2020 in relation to the mid-term notes in two batches and each batch with an amount of RMB5.0 billion having been successfully registered by the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

The Company issued its first tranche of mid-term notes for the year 2021 (the "First Tranche Mid-TermNotes") on April 13, 2021.

The total issuing amount of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes is RMB2.0 billion, with a maturity period of three years. The par value is RMB100 and the issue interest rate is 3.49%. The interest has started to accrue on April 14, 2021 and the maturity date is April 14, 2024. Agricultural Bank of China Limited acted as the bookrunner and arranged the underwriting syndicate for the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes. The First Tranche Mid-Term Notes were issued in the PRC interbank debenture market through book building and centralized placing.

The proceeds from the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be used to repay the borrowings of the subsidiaries of the Company.

The relevant documents concerning the issue of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn).

The issue of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes does not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

1

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation, or solicitation or inducement of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any of the mid-term notes or other securities of the Company, nor is this announcement calculated to invite offers for any securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

Yin Engang

Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company

Secretary and Board Secretary

The PRC, April 15, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Gao Ligang and Mr. Jiang Dajin as executive Directors; Mr. Yang Changli, Mr. Shi Bing and Mr. Gu Jian as non-executive Directors; Mr. Li Fuyou, Mr. Yang Jiayi and Mr. Xia Ceming as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

CGN Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
