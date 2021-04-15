CGN Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES FOR THE YEAR 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES

FOR THE YEAR 2021

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated July 30, 2020 in relation to the mid-term notes in two batches and each batch with an amount of RMB5.0 billion having been successfully registered by the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

The Company issued its first tranche of mid-term notes for the year 2021 (the "First Tranche Mid-TermNotes") on April 13, 2021.

The total issuing amount of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes is RMB2.0 billion, with a maturity period of three years. The par value is RMB100 and the issue interest rate is 3.49%. The interest has started to accrue on April 14, 2021 and the maturity date is April 14, 2024. Agricultural Bank of China Limited acted as the bookrunner and arranged the underwriting syndicate for the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes. The First Tranche Mid-Term Notes were issued in the PRC interbank debenture market through book building and centralized placing.

The proceeds from the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be used to repay the borrowings of the subsidiaries of the Company.

The relevant documents concerning the issue of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn).

