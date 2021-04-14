CGN Power : APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CGN Power Co., Ltd.*
中國廣核電力股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1816)
APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Articles of Association of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Articles of Association"), Mr. Chen Yingjian ("Mr. Chen"), Mr. Jiang Dajin ("Mr. Jiang") and Mr. Qin Yuxin ("Mr. Qin") were appointed as the vice presidents of the Company after being considered by the third session of the Board.
Pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), biographical details of the senior management required to be disclosed are set out as follows:
Mr. Chen Yingjian (陳映堅先生), born in 1962, has been serving as a vice president of the Company since May 2018. He has a master's degree and is a senior engineer (researcher-level).
Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. Mr. Chen served as an assistant to general manager of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (陽江核電有限公司) from
March 2004 to September 2005, the director of preparatory office of Ningde Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (寧德核電有限公司) (currently Fujian Ningde Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (福建寧德核電有限
公司)) from September 2005 to June 2006, the deputy general manager of Fujian Ningde Nuclear
Power Co., Ltd. from June 2006 to January 2011, the deputy general manager of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd.* (中廣核工程有限公司) from January 2011 to February 2016, the
general manager of the nuclear power engineering department of the Company from February 2016 to May 2016, an executive director and the general manager of China Nuclear Power Engineering
Co., Ltd. from February 2016 to February 2020, and the chairman of China Techenergy Co., Ltd.* (北京廣利核系統工程有限公司) from March 2016 to March 2020. He has been serving as the chairman of Worldwide Engineering CGNPC AREVA Nuclear Co., Ltd.* (中琺國際核能工程有
限公司) since March 2016, the chairman of China Nuclear Power Design Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen)* (深圳中廣核工程設計有限公司) since April 2016, and the chairman and the general manager of
China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. and the chairman of CGN Huizhou Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (中廣核惠州核電有限公司) since March 2020.
1
Mr. Jiang Dajin (蔣達進先生), born in 1962, has been serving as a vice president of the Company since May 2018, and an executive director of the Company since August 2020. He has a bachelor's degree, and is a senior engineer (researcher-level). Mr. Jiang has more than 35 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. He served as an assistant to general manager and the director of design institute of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. from January 2009 to January 2012, the director of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from December 2011 to July 2018, the general manager of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. from January 2012 to July 2018, the Board secretary of the Company from November 2018 to August 2020, the joint company secretary of the
Company from December 2018 to August 2020, the chairman of Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (廣西防城港核電有限公司) from February 2020 to December 2020, and the chairman of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd.* (中廣核核電運營有限公司) from March
2020 to December 2020.
Mr. Qin Yuxin (秦余新先生), born in 1972, has a master's degree and is a senior engineer (researcher-level). Mr. Qin has more than 20 years of experience in the nuclear power industry.
Mr. Qin served as the manager of the maintenance department of Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co., Ltd.* (大亞灣核電運營管理有限責任公司) from November
2012 to January 2013, the manager of the overhaul centre of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. from January 2013 to November 2014, an assistant to the general manager of the nuclear power operation department of the Company and an assistant to general manager and the manager of overhaul centre of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. from November 2014 to May 2016, an assistant to general manager and the manager of overhaul centre of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. from May 2016 to June 2016, the deputy general manager of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. from June 2016 to May 2018, and the general manager of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. from May 2018 to December 2020. He has been serving as the chairman of China Nuclear Power Operations Co., Ltd. since December 2020.
The appointment of Mr. Chen and Mr. Jiang shall be effective from May 29, 2021 (with their current tenures of office to be expired on May 28, 2021) until their respective retirement. The appointment of Mr. Qin shall be effective from April 14, 2021 for a term of three years. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the remuneration of the above senior management shall be determined in accordance with the remuneration management system of the Company.
2
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Chen, Mr. Jiang and Mr. Qin confirms that: (i) he does not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholder of the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) he does not hold any other position in the Company or its subsidiaries and did not hold any directorship or supervisorship in any other companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iii) he does not have or is not deemed to have any interests in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (iv) there is no other matter with respect to their appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
CGN Power Co., Ltd.*
Yin Engang
Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary and Board Secretary
The PRC, April 14, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Ligang and Mr. Jiang Dajin as executive Directors; Mr. Yang Changli, Mr. Shi Bing and Mr. Gu Jian as non-executive Directors; Mr. Li Fuyou, Mr. Yang Jiayi and Mr. Xia Ceming as independent non-executive Directors.
CGN Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:36:01 UTC.