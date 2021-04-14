CGN Power : APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Articles of Association of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Articles of Association"), Mr. Chen Yingjian ("Mr. Chen"), Mr. Jiang Dajin ("Mr. Jiang") and Mr. Qin Yuxin ("Mr. Qin") were appointed as the vice presidents of the Company after being considered by the third session of the Board.

Pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), biographical details of the senior management required to be disclosed are set out as follows:

Mr. Chen Yingjian (陳映堅先生), born in 1962, has been serving as a vice president of the Company since May 2018. He has a master's degree and is a senior engineer (researcher-level).

Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear power industry. Mr. Chen served as an assistant to general manager of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (陽江核電有限公司) from

March 2004 to September 2005, the director of preparatory office of Ningde Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (寧德核電有限公司) (currently Fujian Ningde Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (福建寧德核電有限

公司)) from September 2005 to June 2006, the deputy general manager of Fujian Ningde Nuclear

Power Co., Ltd. from June 2006 to January 2011, the deputy general manager of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd.* (中廣核工程有限公司) from January 2011 to February 2016, the

general manager of the nuclear power engineering department of the Company from February 2016 to May 2016, an executive director and the general manager of China Nuclear Power Engineering

Co., Ltd. from February 2016 to February 2020, and the chairman of China Techenergy Co., Ltd.* (北京廣利核系統工程有限公司) from March 2016 to March 2020. He has been serving as the chairman of Worldwide Engineering CGNPC AREVA Nuclear Co., Ltd.* (中琺國際核能工程有

限公司) since March 2016, the chairman of China Nuclear Power Design Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen)* (深圳中廣核工程設計有限公司) since April 2016, and the chairman and the general manager of

China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. and the chairman of CGN Huizhou Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* (中廣核惠州核電有限公司) since March 2020.