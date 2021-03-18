CGN Power : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITING AGENCY FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT OF CGN POWER CO., LTD.

Log in
CGN POWER CO., LTD.

(1816)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITING AGENCY FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT OF CGN POWER CO., LTD.

03/18/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

ʕ਷ᄿࣨཥɢٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

CGN Power Co., Ltd. *(the "Company") made this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets forth the Announcement on Re-Appointment of Auditing Agency for the 2021 Financial Report of CGN Power Co., Ltd. * ( ʕ਷ᄿࣨཥɢٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ᗫ׵ᚃ໌2021ϋܓৌ ਕజѓᄲࠇዚ࿴ٙʮѓ') published by the Company on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange and for reference only.

By Order of the Board CGN Power Co., Ltd. *

Yin Engang

Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary and Board Secretary

The PRC, March 18, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Gao Ligang and Mr. Jiang Dajin as executive Directors; Mr. Yang Changli, Mr. Shi Bing and Mr. Gu Jian as non-executive Directors; Mr. Li Fuyou, Mr. Yang Jiayi and Mr. Xia Ceming as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Stock Code: 003816

Short for Stock Name: CGN

Announcement No.: 2021-013

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

ʕ਷ᄿࣨཥɢٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Announcement on Re-Appointment of Auditing Agency for the 2021 Financial Report

The Company and all members of the Board of Directors guarantee that the information disclosed is true, accurate and complete without false records, misleading statements or material omissions.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") reviewed and approved the "Resolution on Appointment of Auditing Agency of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* for the 2021 Financial Report" at the fifth meeting of the third session of the Board of Directors held on March 18, 2021, agreed to re-appoint KPMG Huazhen LLP (Special General Partnership) ("KPMG") as the auditing agency for the 2021 financial report of the Company. This matter needs to be submitted to the Company's general meeting for consideration. The relevant information is hereby announced as follows:

I.

Basic information on the financial report auditing agency proposed to be appointed

(I)

Institution information

1.

Basic information

Name

KPMG Huazhen LLP (Special General Partnership)

Date of establishment

July 10, 2012

Form of organization

Special general partnership

Registered address

8/F, Tower E2, Oriental Plaza, No. 1 East Chang'an Avenue,

Dongcheng District, Beijing

Chief partner

Zou Jun (ཅڲ)

Number of partners as of the end of last year

167

Number of practitioners as of the end of last year

Certified public accountants

927

Certified public accountants who have signed audit reports for security service business

Over 170

Revenue from business operations in 2019

Total revenue from business operations

Over RMB3.3 billion

Revenue from audit business

Over RMB3.0 billion

Revenue from security business

Over RMB1.3 billion

Auditing of listed companies in 2019

Number of clients

44

Audit fee

RMB329 million

Major sectors

Manufacturing, finance, wholesale and retail, transportation and logistics, warehousing and postal industry, mineral mining, etc.

Number of audit clients of listed companies in the same sector

1

2. Investor protection ability

KPMG has sound investor protection ability. According to the relevant laws and regulations, the head office is responsible for the provision of occupational risk funds, purchase of occupational insurance and payment of premiums every year for the head office in Beijing and all branches. The sum of accumulated indemnity limit of occupational insurance purchased by KPMG and occupational risk funds exceeded RMB200 million, which meets the requirements of relevant laws and regulations.

In recent three years, KPMG did not have to bear civil liability due to civil litigation related to its practice.

3. Credit records

KPMG and its employees were not subject to any criminal punishment, administrative punishment or self-disciplinary supervision measures or disciplinary sanctions by self- disciplinary organizations such as stock exchanges, industry associations, etc. due to its practice in recent three years.

KPMG received two warning letters from the Securities Regulatory Bureau in 2018. The above warning letters were regarded as administrative supervision measures and not administrative penalty. According to relevant laws and regulations, such administrative supervision measures do not affect KPMG's ability to continue to undertake or execute security service business and other businesses.

(II)

Project information

1.

Basic information

2.

Credit records

Project partner, signing certified public accountant and quality-control reviewer were not

Project team member

Name

Time of registering as an accountant

Time of beginning listed company auditing

Time of beginning practice at

KPMG

Time of beginning to provide audit service for the

Company

Signing or reviewing of audit reports of listed companies in recent three years

Project partner

Chen Zimin

(௓ɿ͏)

2007

2008

2018

After the general meeting of the Company considered and approved the relevant proposal

Signed or reviewed three audit reports of listed companies in recent three years

Signing certified public accountant

Wang Jie

(ˮᆎ)

2007

2001

2001

After the general meeting of the Company considered and approved the relevant proposal

Signed or reviewed seven audit reports of listed companies in recent three years

Quality-control reviewer

Chen Yuhong

(௓͗ߎ)

1994

1994

1992

After the general meeting of the Company considered and approved the relevant proposal

Signed or reviewed 15 audit reports of listed companies in recent three years

subject to any criminal punishment, administrative punishment and administrative supervision measure or self-disciplinary supervision measures or disciplinary sanctions by self- disciplinary organizations such as stock exchanges, industry associations, etc. due to their practice in recent three years.

3. Independence

KPMG, project partner, signing certified public accountant and quality-control reviewer maintained independence in accordance with the provisions of the professional ethics code.

4. Audit fee

The fee for auditing 2020 annual financial report and reviewing interim report was RMB8.09 million. The fee for auditing the annual financial report and reviewing the interim report of the Company for the year 2021 will be determined on the basis of RMB8.09 million. The financial controller of the Company is authorized to approve the additional audit fee arising from a change of business scope.

II. The procedure for proposed appointment of a financial report auditing agency

1. Reviews by the audit and risk management committee

The audit and risk management committee of the Board of Directors has carefully reviewed KPMG's professional competence, investor protection ability, independence, credit status and other information, and believes that during its tenure as the Company's auditing agency, it has performed its duties with due diligence and followed independent, objective and fair professional standards. The duties of auditing agency have been effectively fulfilled and the requirements for auditing the Company's financial report were met. In order to maintain continuity when auditing the Company's financial report, it was agreed to re-continue to appoint KPMG as the Company's auditing agency for the 2021 financial report, and agreed to submit the proposal to the Board of Directors of the Company for consideration.

2. Opinions from Independent Directors

All the independent directors of the Company have issued the pre-approval opinion and independent opinion on the re-appointment of a financial report auditing agency:

Upon carefully reviewing the professional competence, investor protection ability, independence, credit status and other information of KPMG, we believe that KPMG has years of experience in providing audit services to listed companies, which can meet the requirements of the Company's auditing work for the 2021 financial report. The review procedure of the appointment of the auditing agency of the Company is legal and in compliance with laws and regulations, of which the review basis is complete and fully in line with the requirements of China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Company's system without prejudice to the interests of the Company and minority shareholders. In order to maintain continuity when auditing the Company's financial report, we agreed to continue to appoint KPMG as the Company's auditing agency for the year 2021, the proposal concerning its remuneration arrangement and to submit the matter to the Board of Directors of the Company and general meeting for consideration.

3. Consideration by the Board of Directors

On March 18, 2021, the Resolution on the Appointment of Auditing Agency for the 2021 Financial Report of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* has been considered and approved at the fifth meeting of the third session of the Board of Directors of the Company.

4. Date of effectiveness

The matter in relation to the appointment of KPMG as the Company's auditing agency for the 2021 financial report shall be submitted to the Company's general meeting for consideration and shall come into effect upon approval by the Company's general meeting.

III. Documents Available for Inspection

  • 1. Resolution of the fifth meeting of the third session of the Board of Directors of the Company;

  • 2. Supporting documents of the performance of duties of the audit and risk management committee;

  • 3. Pre-approval opinion and independent opinion signed by the independent directors;

  • 4. KPMG's description on its basic information.

Notice is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

March 18, 2021

Disclaimer

CGN Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 12:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
