CGX Energy : 2022 CGX Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

05/08/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

CGX Energy Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-08

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E331794

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Daniel Sanchez

Position Title

CFO

Date

2023-05-08

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

CGX Energy Inc.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E331794

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Guyana

National Governement of

Guyana Geology and Mines

102,000

102,000 Licence transfer application fees

Guyana

Commission

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

USD

Reporting Entity Name

CGX Energy Inc.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E331794

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Guyana

Corentyne PPL

102,000

102,000

Licence transfer application

fees

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

CGX Energy Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
