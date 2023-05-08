CGX Energy : 2022 CGX Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
CGX Energy Inc.
Reporting Year
From
2022-01-01
To:
2022-12-31
Date submitted
2023-05-08
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E331794
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Daniel Sanchez
Position Title
CFO
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Payments
2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Guyana
National Governement of
Guyana Geology and Mines
102,000
102,000 Licence transfer application fees
Guyana
Commission
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Guyana
Corentyne PPL
102,000
102,000
Licence transfer application
fees
Additional Notes
3:
