  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  CGX Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OYL   CA1254055066

CGX ENERGY INC.

(OYL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-02-16 pm EST
1.500 CAD   +17.19%
02/02Frontera Energy Trims 2023 Capital Spending by About 13%, Sees Oil and Gas Production Little Changed from 2022
MT
02/02Frontera Energy Brief: Announced Overnight 2023 Capital And Production Guidance; Provided Update on Estimated 2022 Full-Year Daily Average Production
MT
01/23CGX Energy and Frontera Energy Say Joint Venture Spuds Wei-1 Well Offshore Guyana
MT
CGX Energy : Joint Presentation at IEC 2023 by Orlando Cabrales, FEC and Suresh Narine, CGX

02/16/2023 | 05:56pm EST

02/16/2023 | 05:56pm EST
Frontera Energy Corp.

in Guyana

2023

ADVISORIES

Forward-LookingInformation - This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to activities, events or developments that CGX Energy Inc. ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, CGX's and Frontera's exploration and development plans and objectives, North Corentyne perspectivity, project evolution, drilling objectives and timelines and target zones. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs of CGX and Frontera based on information currently available to it and considers CGX's and Frontera's experience and its perception of historical trends, including expectations and assumptions relating to commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any future waves of the pandemic and associated policies around current business restrictions; the performance of assets and equipment; the availability and cost of labor, services and infrastructure; the execution of exploration and development projects and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and outcome of discussions with governmental authorities. Although the CGX and Frontera believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some

that are unique to CGX and Frontera, including, without limitation: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas (including as a result of

demand and supply shifts caused by the sustained COVID-19 pandemic, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC+") and non-OPEC countries and the Russia Ukraine conflict and the procedures imposed by governments in response thereto); the extent and duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, the success of CGX's and Frontera's program to manage COVID-19; uncertainties associated with estimating and establishing oil and natural gas reserves; liabilities inherent with the exploration, development, exploitation and reclamation of oil and natural gas; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, production estimates and estimated economic return; increases or changes to transportation costs; expectations regarding CGX's and Frontera's ability to raise capital and to continually add reserves through acquisition and development; the Company's ability to access additional financing; the ability of the CGX and Frontera to maintain its credit ratings; the ability of the CGX and Frontera to: meet its financial obligations and minimum commitments, fund capital expenditures and comply with covenants contained in the agreements that govern indebtedness; political developments in the countries where CGX and Frontera operates; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data; geological,

technical, drilling and processing problems; timing on receipt of government approvals; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates and

stock market volatility; and the other risks disclosed in the Frontera's annual information form dated March 2, 2022, its annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "MD&A"), and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. The actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, CGX or Frontera. Copies of these documents are available without charge by referring to the CGX's and Frontera's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the CGX and Frontera disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

About Us

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public

company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange

(TSX: FEC)

Established in 2017

Deep oil & gas technical and operational expertise

Frontera has a diversified portfolio of assets with

interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in

Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and

port facilities in Colombia

Frontera's main business segments include:

Upstream

Colombian Midstream

Guyana

Frontera conducts its business safely and in a

socially, environmentally and ethically responsible

manner

2%

4%

41,033

167

boepd

MMboe

Broad Vision and Local Impact

  • Frontera recognises that stakeholders demand a strong sustainability strategy at the center of their businesses, focusing not only on what they do but how they do it.
  • FEC has wide experience operating in Latin America
  • Frontera has challenging goals to impact its communities and the regions where it operates.

Institutional

Strength

  • Frontera understands
    Latin America's challenges and local jurisdictions
  • Local normativity and government relationship strategy
  • Participates on key scenarios and initiatives regarding O&G Industry development based on experience in local operations

Technical

Expertise

  • Latin America focused operations: upstream onshore, midstream and Guyana offshore
  • Significant asset value and cash flows from Midstream portfolio and potential high- impact Guyana Exploration.
  • Strong growth potential through lower risk near-field onshore exploration opportunities.
  • Technology and innovation to improve our technical capacity

Social Development Allies

  • Generating Empathy in our areas of interest - Genpathy
  • Creating economic and social development in Ecuador, Colombia, Peru & Guyana - investment strategy:
    • Education
    • Inclusive Economic Development
    • Quality of Life
  • In 2022 we impacted 73,101 people with 218 social projects and an investment of USD $4.307 Million

We Are Building A Sustainable

Future

OUR ESG STRATEGY

  • In 2020, we redefined our sustainability strategy and our commitments are now focused on environmental, social and governance factors (ESG).
  • We set quantifiable medium and long-term goals that allows us monitoring the organization's progress.
  • We reviewed each of the factors under our corporate strategy and purpose, as well as considering Frontera's long-term vision.
  • We have integrated our ESG strategy into the company's DNA, our business and ESG goals are equally important.
  • We have aligned our strategy with investors perspectives and it addresses the needs of key stakeholders through a robust assessment of material issues.

Our strategy is aligned with leading international frameworks and standards:

Disclaimer

CGX Energy Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
