CGX Energy : MD&A and Financials for the three month period ended March 31, 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields May 03, 2022 CGX Energy Inc. Interim MD&A - Quarterly Highlights For the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 1. INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights ("Quarterly Highlights") of CGX Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "CGX") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. This Quarterly Highlights does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since date of the Annual MD&A. This Quarterly Highlights has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with Annual MD&A, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as at May 03, 2022 unless otherwise indicated. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. For the purposes of preparing this Quarterly Highlights, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of CGX's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cgxenergy.com. 2. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Quarterly Highlights includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and other similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the offshore and onshore oil and gas industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve and resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of CGX to obtain all permits, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the risk of CGX not being able to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business plan, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with foreign governments and risks associated with international business activities, as well as those risks described in public disclosure documents filed by CGX. The ability of the Company to carry out its business plan is primarily dependent upon the continued support of its shareholders, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to secure customers for the use of its deepwater harbor upon completion of the project and the ability of the Company to obtain financing to develop such reserves. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of CGX should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Highlights are based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Highlights are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 3. OVERVIEW Company Profile CGX Energy Inc. ("CGX" or the "Company") is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company incorporated under the laws of Ontario, Canada in 1998. The Company's Common Shares ("Common Shares") are listed and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "OYL". The Company's head office is located in Toronto, Canada and its principal business involves the exploration for hydrocarbons in Guyana, South America. As at May 03, 2022, CGX through its subsidiaries holds an interest in three Petroleum Prospecting Licences ("PPLs") and related Petroleum Agreements ("PAs"), known as the Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara Blocks, in the Guyana Basin, collectively covering approximately 11,005.2 km2 (approximately 7,183.0 net km2) offshore and onshore Guyana. The Company, through its subsidiary, is involved in the construction and development of the Berbice Deep Water Port ("BDWP"), located on the eastern bank of the Berbice River. CGX has four direct subsidiaries: (i) CGX Resources Inc. ("CRI")., a wholly-owned subsidiary, which is incorporated pursuant to the laws of Bahamas; (ii) ON Energy Inc. ("ON Energy"), a corporation subsisting under the laws of Guyana, 62% of the voting shares of which are owned by CGX; (iii) GCIE Holdings Limited ("GCIE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary, which is incorporated pursuant to the laws of Barbados and owns 100% of the shares of Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. ("Grand Canal"), a corporation subsisting under the laws of Guyana; and (iv) CGX Energy Management Corp. ("CGMC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, which is incorporated pursuant to the laws of the State of Delaware, USA. Recent Highlights Highlights of the recent activities to date of the Company and its subsidiaries include the following:  On April 8, 2022, CGX completed a financing agreement for a U.S. $35 million loan (the "Loan") with Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"), which was first agreed on March 10, 2022, and then amended; to finance part of its share of costs related to the Corentyne Block, the Berbice Deepwater Port and other budgeted costs as agreed to with Frontera. The Loan will be available for drawdown in tranches on a non-revolving basis until the earlier of September 10, 2023, or the date on which CGX has drawn down the maximum amount of the Loan. The loan was fully drawn in one tranche on April 13, 2022. The Loan, together with all interest accrued, shall be due and payable September 10, 2023, or such later date as determined by Frontera, at its sole discretion. Interest payable on the principal amount outstanding shall accrue at a rate of 9.7% per annum, with interest on overdue interest. If the Loan is extended by Frontera past September 10, 2023, in its sole discretion, the new interest rate will be 15% per annum. A standby fee of 2% per annum multiplied by the daily average amount of unused commitment under the Loan in excess of U.S. $19 million shall be payable quarterly in arrears by CGX, on the last business day of each fiscal quarter, during the drawdown period. Frontera in its sole discretion, any time after July 31, 2022, up to and including September 10, 2023, may elect to convert all or a portion of the principal amount of the Loan outstanding, into common shares of CGX at a conversion price equal to U.S. $2.42 per common share (being the U.S. dollar equivalent of Cdn. $ 3.10 per common share), provided Frontera provides CGX with 15 business days notice of such conversion. CGX has the right to prepay all or any portion of the Loan, including any unpaid interest, on 15 business days notice to Frontera before September 10, 2023. CGX is also required to repay all of the Loan that is outstanding in the event that without the consent of Frontera, it issues any security that would dilute Frontera's current ownership of CGX, or any of its subsidiaries enters into any transaction the proceeds of which are used by CGX to pay its part of the authorized costs of the Wei-1 exploration well. The maximum number of common shares of CGX which may be acquired by Frontera upon the conversion of the principal amount of the Loan is 14,462,809 million common shares of CGX. If the Loan principal is converted in full, Frontera will hold approximately 77.93% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of CGX (compared to its current ownership of 76.97%).

 On March 4, 2022, CGX provided additional details regarding findings from analyses by an independent laboratory on Kawa-1 well samples of cuttings in the Santonian previously reported in the March 2, 2022, press release; which indicated the presence of liquid hydrocarbons in the Santonian reservoir: o Cuttings samples from twelve reservoir zones in the Kawa-1 well are being analyzed with a variety of geochemical methods to evaluate in situ hydrocarbons. Preliminary data from four pay intervals in the Santonian show consistent fingerprints which provide confidence in the interpretation and mitigate mud contaminants by overcoming the presence of Synthetic Oil Based Mud (SOBM) in the cuttings. A

technique called Low Temperature Hydrous Pyrolysis (LTHP) was utilized to analyze the cuttings to preserve volatile hydrocarbons. o High Resolution Gas Chromatography (HRGC) analysis of the LTHP mobilized hydrocarbons demonstrate the reproducible presence of light hydrocarbons (C4- C12). Distinctive molecular ratios in these light hydrocarbons indicate that these Santonian reservoirs likely contain a light oil, consistent with fluorescence analysis of cuttings during drilling. These results are supported by analysis of solvent-extracted samples from the cuttings, which contain biomarkers that show characteristic patterns consistent with a Cretaceous Santonian source.

o Measured ratios of Dibenzothiophene/Phenanthrene aromatics from the samples are low (<0.15) in line with low sulfur content and a marine shale source. Further geochemical investigation of samples taken from the Santonian, Campanian and Maastrichtian intervals continue and will be communicated when fully analyzed. Furthermore, CGX reiterated that Kawa-1 was a first stage exploration well intended to identify the presence of hydrocarbons, which occurred. The well was then decommissioned by way of safely plugging and abandoning it, a standard practice and planned event. The Kawa-1 well was never intended to be kept active following completion of the successful drilling campaign.  On February 14, 2022, the Company and its Joint Venture partners Frontera Energy Corporation ("Frontera"), (the "Joint Venture") announced that, as a result of the initial positive results at the Kawa-1 exploration well, the Joint Venture will focus on the significant exploration opportunities in the Corentyne block and will not engage in drilling activities on the Demerara block in 2022. Furthermore, the Joint Venture announced that Kawa-1 early-stage Wireline Logging results confirm the Logging While Drilling (LWD) indications previously disclosed on January 31, 2022, with a total of 200 feet of net pay encountered at multiple depths.

 On January 31, 2022, the Company and Frontera announced a discovery at the Kawa-1 well and the Joint Venture's commitment to drill second well on Corentyne block in the second half of 2022. The Kawa-1 well was drilled to a depth of 21,578 feet (6,578 meters) and encountered approximately 177 feet (54 meters) of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs within Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian horizons based on initial evaluation of Logging While Drilling (LWD) data. The end of the Kawa-1 well forecast was projected to be the end of February 2022. Based on the offshore positive results at the Kawa-1 exploration well, the Joint Venture anticipates spudding its second commitment well, called Wei-1, in the northwestern part of the Corentyne block in the second half of 2022.

 Grand Canal, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is engaged in the ongoing construction of the BDWP on 30 acres of land on the eastern bank of the Berbice River. The Deepwater port facility intends to serve as an offshore supply base for the Oil and Gas industry (OSB) and as a multi-purpose terminal (MPT) cargo handling base to service agricultural import/export, containerized and specialized cargo. The BDWP aims to enable provisioning of operators and vendors in territorial waters of both Guyana and Suriname. Active construction is ongoing on the rip rap flood protection (96% completed), and quayside laydown yard (92% completed). An access bridge from Corentyne Highway, rehabilitation of access road, extension of electricity infrastructure to the port site and delivery of potable water to the port have all been completed. Requests for proposals were received for the wharf platform and access trestle, capital dredging program, design and construction of all gates, buildings, design and construction of firefighting and first aid structures and covered storage areas. Evaluations of submitted proposals for the capital dredging and construction of the wharf platform and access trestle were completed and a Local Contractor selected. The successful bid incorporates an update to the design of the Wharf and Trestle to realize cost efficiencies. As a result, it is unlikely that the Offshore Supply Base of the port will be fully operational in Q4, 2022 as previously scheduled. A revised schedule for completion is being discussed with the Contractor.

4. UPDATE ON RECENT TRENDS

The Russia-Ukraine War

The Company does not have sales, production, or operations within Russia or Ukraine, and is not expected that the war will directly impact its operations. Nevertheless, the ongoing war induces greater uncertainties in global financial markets and supply chain systems, which could lead to volatility in oil prices, inflation, interest rates, financing costs, and shortage or delays for certain goods or services. The Company continues assessing its exposure. COVID-19 As the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19") continues, CGX has continued with its plan to protect the health and safety of its employees and all stakeholders. The Company continues to monitor the COVID-19 related situation and act in accordance with the advice provided by regulatory authorities in all the countries within which it operates. Financial markets continue to be volatile in Canada, reflecting ongoing concerns about the stability of the global economy in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Additionally, the global economy and the energy industry have been deeply impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions. The COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented consequences have amplified, and may continue to amplify, risks related to the market prices of and supply and demand for oil and gas, currency exchange rates; inflation rates; the availability of goods and services; legislative, regulatory, or policy changes or cyberattacks; the impact of health and safety and other governmental regulations; deterioration of the economic, and social conditions in Guyana; the ability to access the capital markets and market-related risks. Given the uncertainty regarding the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its prolonged impact on the global economy and the oil and gas industry, there can be no assurance that the pandemic will not materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, cash flows, and results of operations in the future. Unprecedented uncertainty in the credit markets has also led to increased difficulties in borrowing and or raising funds. The Company continues to be affected by these trends. Given the uncertainty around the future spread or mitigation of COVID-19, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the impact to its future results of operations, cash flows or financial condition. The risk of a resurgence remains high and its potential impact on oil prices and the global economy could result in an economic downturn that could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and financial results, cash flow and financial condition. The future performance of the Company will depend on the exploration and development of its properties in Guyana. The Company may have difficulties raising equity for the purpose of carrying out exploration and development activities with respect to its Guyana properties, particularly without excessively diluting present shareholders of the Company. See "Risks and Uncertainties". 5. CARRYING ON BUSINESS IN GUYANA The exploration activities of CGX are currently conducted in Guyana through its subsidiaries. Guyana is situated on the northern coast of the South American continent. It is bound on the north by the Atlantic Ocean, on the east by Suriname, on the south-west by Brazil and on the north-west by Venezuela. Guyana's total area is approximately 215,000 km2, slightly smaller than Great Britain. Its coastline is approximately 4.5 feet below sea level at high tide, while its hinterland contains mountains, forests, and savannahs. This topography has endowed Guyana with its extensive network of rivers and creeks as well as a large number of waterfalls. Guyana is endowed with natural resources including fertile agricultural land and rich mineral deposits (including gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones, bauxite and manganese). Guyana is divided into three counties (Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice) and 10 administrative regions. Georgetown is the capital city of Guyana, the seat of government, the main commercial center, and the principal port. In addition to Georgetown, Guyana has six towns of administrative and commercial importance which are recognized municipal districts; each has its own mayor, council and civic responsibilities. Guyana is an independent republic headed by the president and National Assembly. Guyana is a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations, with a legal system based for the most part on British Common Law. 6. THE PETROLEUM REGIME IN GUYANA Under the Guyana Petroleum Act, PAs, and associated PPLs, for petroleum exploration in Guyana are executed by, and subject to the approval of, the Minister Responsible for Petroleum. Within Guyana, subsurface rights for minerals and petroleum are vested in the state. PAs may address the following matters: (i) granting of requisite licences; (ii) conditions to be included in the granting or renewal of such licences; (iii) procedure and manner with respect to the exercise of Ministerial discretion; and (iv) any matter incidental to or connected with the foregoing. The GGMC is the statutory body responsible for administering PAs and PPLs for petroleum exploration in Guyana. The GGMC has been charged with the responsibility for managing the nation's mineral resources. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

