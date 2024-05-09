CGX Energy Inc.
Interim MD&A- Quarterly Highlights
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024
May 8, 2024
1. INTRODUCTION
This Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights ("Quarterly Highlights") of CGX Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "CGX") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual MD&A"). This Quarterly Highlights does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since date of the Annual MD&A.
This Quarterly Highlights has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 ("Interim Financial Statements"), together with the notes thereto, the Annual MD&A, and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 ("Annual Financial Statements").
Results are reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as at May 8, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.
The Interim Financial Statements, have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
For the purposes of preparing this Quarterly Highlights, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of CGX's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision.
Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.
Additional information relevant to the Company's activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.caor on the Company's website at www.cgxenergy.com
2. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Quarterly Highlights contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") that are not historical in nature and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees as to CGX's future results as there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
This Quarterly Highlights contain certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements under
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
2
applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forward", "future", "lead", "may", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "will", "would" and other similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this Quarterly Highlights contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the Company's exploration and development activities; expenditures; infrastructure projects, including road refurbishment, logistics yard, dock and trestle, dredging, access bridge, power to port, water to port and construction of buildings, all related to the Berbice Deep Water Port, (each as defined herein); the Company's leads and drilling prospects in respect of its various oil and natural gas interests; governmental and regulatory approvals and agreements; trends in financial and commodities markets; the Company's future performance, operations, liquidity and financial condition, including its ability to continue as a going concern.
In addition, statements relating to resources are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future.
The forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Highlights reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, but not limited to, prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; success obtained in exploration, development and production activities; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the global, Guyanese, Surinamese and other economies; the state of the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and ability to market crude oil and natural gas.
In particular, except where otherwise stated, the Company has assumed a continuation of existing business operations on substantially the same basis as exists at the time of filing of this Quarterly Highlights.
The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this Quarterly Highlights are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the onshore and offshore oil and natural gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; risks associated with international operations; expiry and/or termination of petroleum agreements and licenses; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, resources, production, revenues, costs and expenses; risks associated with the construction, development and operations of a deep water port; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation;
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
3
environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and supply conflicts among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing countries over production restrictions which impact crude oil prices, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time, on the Company's business, general economic and business conditions and markets.
The forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Highlights are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Highlights are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this document or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this advisory statement.
3. OVERVIEW Company Profile
CGX Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "CGX") is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company incorporated under the laws of Ontario, Canada in 1998. The Company's common shares ("Common Shares") are listed and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "OYL".
The Company's head office is located in Toronto, Canada and its principal business involves the exploration for hydrocarbons in Guyana, South America and construction of a deepwater port, located on the eastern bank of the Berbice River, Guyana. As at March 31, 2024, CGX through one of its subsidiaries holds an interest in a Petroleum Prospecting Licence ("PPL") and related Petroleum Agreement ("PA") on the Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana, and is involved through one of its subsidiaries in the construction and development of the Berbice deep water port ("BDWP").
The following table summarizes the Company's subsidiaries, the location of their registered offices, and the Company's percentage interest.
Percentage of
Company
Registered Office
Interest (%)
CGX Resources Inc. ("CRI")
Bahamas
100%
GCIE Holdings Limited ("GCIE Holding")
Barbados
100%
Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. ("GCIE") 1
Guyana
100%
CGX Energy Management Corp. ("CGMC")
United States, Delaware
100%
1. Owned 100% by GCIE Holding.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
4
Highlights
Highlights of the recent activities to date of the Company and its subsidiaries include the following:
Corentyne Block Status
The Company is the operator of the Corentyne block and currently holds a 27.48% working interest, while Frontera Energy Guyana Corp ("Frontera Guyana") holds the remaining 72.52% interest in the block. The transfer of interest of the 2023 JOA Amendment (4.52%) is subject to approval from the Government of Guyana. (Further information is included in Section 5. Exploration activities, Join Operation Agreements).
As previously disclosed, the Wei-1 well was drilled by the Company and Frontera Guyana, joint operation partners (the "Joint Operation"). On June 11, 2023, the Company reached a significant milestone with the Wei-1 well, achieving a depth of 20,450 feet. Subsequently, wireline logging operations were successfully completed by June 23, 2023, and operations related to Wei-1 concluded by July 5, 2023, resulting in the release of the drilling rig.
During the drilling process, the Wei-1 well encountered multiple resource-bearing intervals in the northern part of the Corentyne block. These formations span various geological ages, including Maastrichtian, Campanian, and Santonian. Notable findings include the presence of medium sweet crude oil with an API gravity value between 22.3 and 31.1 degrees in the Maastrichtian interval. The Campanian interval confirmed the presence of prospective resources through downhole fluid analysis; however, further appraisal activities are required to determine the product types reasonably expected from such resources, as well as the quantity and economic viability of such resources.
The Joint Operation believes that the rock quality discovered in the Maastrichtian horizon in the Wei-1 well is analogous to that reported in the Liza Discovery on Stabroek block1. Results further demonstrate the potential for a standalone shallow prospective resource development across the Corentyne block, reasonably expected to be of a similar product type as encountered in the Maastrichtian interval (medium sweet crude oil with an API gravity value between 22.3 and 31.1 degrees). The Joint Operation has discovered 228 feet of net pay in Kawa-1 and 114 feet of net pay in Wei-1 (CGX's working interest 63 and 32 feet of net pay, respectively), as summarized below:
100% working interest
CGX gross share (27.48%)
Feet of Net Pay
Wei-1
Kawa-1
Wei-1
Kawa-1
Maastrichtian
13
68
4
19
Campanian
61
66
17
18
Santonian
40
76
11
21
Coniacian*
-
18
-
5
Total Net Pay
114
228
32
63
* Coniacian targeted in Kawa-1 well only.
An independent third-party laboratory conducted an analysis of the rock and fluid properties of the Campanian and Santonian intervals in the fourth quarter of 2023. This data showed low permeabilities in the Wei-1 penetrations.
- See analogous information advisory in Section 12 - Oil and Gas Information Advisories.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
5
Farm down update
The Company and Frontera, has been actively working with Houlihan Lokey on the potential farm down. There can be no guarantee that the review of strategic options will result in a transaction.
4. CARRYING ON BUSINESS IN GUYANA
The exploration and evaluation activities of the Company are currently being conducted in Guyana through its subsidiaries. Guyana is situated on the northern coast of the South American continent. It is bound on the north by the Atlantic Ocean, on the east by Suriname, on the southwest by Brazil and on the northwest by Venezuela. Guyana's total area is approximately 215,000 km2 and comprised of a coastline several feet below sea level at high tide, and an interior region containing mountains, forests, and savannahs. This topography has endowed Guyana with an extensive network of rivers and creeks as well as a large number of waterfalls. Guyana is endowed with natural resources including fertile agricultural land and rich mineral deposits (including gold, diamonds and semiprecious stones, bauxite and manganese).
Guyana is divided into three counties (Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice) and 10 administrative regions. Georgetown is the capital city of Guyana, the seat of government, the main commercial center, and the principal port in Guyana. In addition to Georgetown, Guyana has six towns of administrative and commercial importance which are recognized municipal districts; each has its own mayor, council and civic responsibilities. Guyana is an independent republic headed by the Executive President and National Assembly. Guyana is a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations, with a legal system based for the most part on British Common Law.
5. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, GUYANA Corentyne PA and PPL, Guyana (27.48% owned by CRI)
The Company is the operator of the Corentyne block and currently holds a 27.48% working interest while Frontera Energy Guyana Corp. ("Frontera Guyana") holds the remaining 72.52% interest in the block. The transfer of interest of the 2023 JOA Amendment (4.52%) is subject to approval from the Government of Guyana. See below Join Operation Agreements.
The original Corentyne PA was granted to CRI in 1998. CRI initiated an active exploration program but had to suspended activities due to a border dispute between Guyana and Suriname. In 2007 an International Tribunal determined that 93% of the original Corentyne PPL was located in Guyana. The original Corentyne PA was extended to June 2013.
On November 27, 2012, CRI received the current Corentyne PA, offshore Guyana, which is renewable after four years for up to six additional years. The Corentyne PA applies to the former offshore portion of the Corentyne PPL, covering 6,212 km2.
On December 15, 2017, CRI was issued COR Addendum I to the November 27, 2012, PA. This Addendum I modified the Company's work commitments. By the end of the first renewal period, on or before November 27, 2019, the Company would relinquish the entire contract area except for any discovery area and the area contained in any PPL or relinquish twenty-five (25%) percent of the contract area and renew the PPL for a second period of three (3) years. As a result of entering into COR Addendum I, CRI relinquished 25% of the area of the Corentyne PPL reducing the acreage to 4,709 km2.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
6
In August 2019, CRI was issued COR Addendum II to the November 27, 2012, PA. This Addendum
- modified the work commitments. The Company was required to complete additional seismic acquisition or seismic processing, and drill one (1) exploration well before November 2020.
Starting in October 2019, a 3D seismic survey covering 582 km2 was conducted in the northern portion of the Corentyne PPL to explore an area not previously covered by 3D seismic data, adjacent to the recent Pluma and Haimara discoveries on the Stabroek block.
CRI contracted McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. to provide an independent resource report on September 10, 2020 which was finalized on October 20, 2020.
On November 26, 2020, CRI received COR Addendum III which further modified the principal agreement. In the second renewal period, phase one (November 27, 2019 to November 26, 2021) The Company committed to drill a second exploration well.
On January 23, 2023, the Joint Operation announced the Government of Guyana had approved an Appraisal Plan ("AAP") for the northern section of the Corentyne block, commencing with the Wei-1 well. Following the completion of Wei-1 well and thorough analysis of the results, the Joint Operation may consider future wells as part of its appraisal program to assess possible development feasibility in the Kawa-1 discovery area and the northern section of the Corentyne block. Any future drilling is contingent on positive results at Wei-1 well, and the Joint Operations has no further drilling obligations beyond the Wei-1 well. The appraisal programme was approved for a period of 24 months from June 29, 2022 to June 28, 2024, and designated an area of approximately 993.9 km2.
With respect to the Kawa-1 Discovery, CGX is in the appraisal phase while it is currently finalizing the results obtained in the Wei-1 well to determine following steps in relation to the Wei-1 discovery. Typical deepwater developments can range four to seven years from discovery to first oil. The total cost of a typical deepwater project ranges greatly on several factors that challenge each project. Deepwater projects are more complicated developments that require appraisal drilling and conceptual modeling before Final Investment Decisions ("FID") can be made. After a FID has been made, it takes approximately three years to complete detailed design/construction/commissioning, prior to first oil. Resource estimates could be affected by limited well control and geologic variability away from the well. The appraisal program is being developed based on the results of the Kawa and Wei-1 wells.
Wei-1 Well
The Wei-1 well, located approximately 14 kilometres northwest of the Joint Operation's previous Kawa-1 discovery, was safely drilled by the NobleCorp Discoverer semi-submersible mobile drilling unit in water depth of approximately 1,912 feet (583 metres) to a total depth of 20,450 feet (6,233 meters). The Wei-1 well targeted Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the northern section of the Corentyne block. As reported on June 28, 2023, the Joint Operation's data acquisition program at the Wei-1 well included wireline logging, MDT fluid samples and sidewall coring throughout the various intervals. Based on this data acquisition program and additional information provided through the independent laboratory analysis process, the Joint Operation is pleased to report the following:
-
In the Maastrichtian, Wei-1 test results confirm 13 feet (4 meters) of net pay (CGX's working
interest 4 feet of net pay) in high quality sandstone reservoir with rock quality consistent with that reported in the Liza discovery on Stabroek block2. Fluid samples retrieved from the
- See analogous information advisory in Section 12 - Oil and Gas Information Advisories.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
7
Maastrichtian and log analysis confirm the presence of sweet medium crude oil with a gas-oil ratio (GOR) of approximate 400 standard cubic feet per barrel.
- In the Campanian, petrophysical analysis confirm 61 feet (19 meters) of net pay (CGX's working interest 17 feet of net pay) almost completely contained in one contiguous sand body with good porosity and moveable oil. Oil sampled during MDT testing as well as samples analyzed downhole confirms the presence of light crude oil.
- In the Santonian, petrophysical analysis confirms 40 feet (12 meters) of net pay (CGX's working interest 11 feet of net pay) in blocky sands with indications of oil in core samples.
- Current interpretation of the Campanian and Santonian horizons show lower permeability and natural flow than the high-quality Maastrichtian, the Joint Operation believes these horizons may offer additional upside potential in the future.
There were no safety or environmental incidents throughout Wei-1 well operations.
Conceptual Field Development Planning Completed
Based on results from the Wei-1 and Kawa-1 wells, the Joint Operation retained SIA, a Subsea 7 - Schlumberger joint venture, to complete a conceptual field development plan for the northern portion of the Corentyne block including subsea architecture, development well planning, production and export facilities and other considerations. As is normal course following discoveries such as those made by the Joint Operation at Wei-1 and Kawa-1 wells, additional appraisal activities will be required before commerciality can be determined. While such additional appraisal activities will be necessary, as a result of the third-party analysis of the Wei-1 well results, the Joint Operation believes that a potential development of the Maastrichtian horizon may have lower associated development costs and be completed on a faster timeline than a broader development of both the shallow and deep zones on the entire Corentyne block.
Kawa-1 Well
On May 9, 2022, the Joint Operation in the PPL for the Corentyne block, offshore Guyana, announced the discovery of 228 feet (69 metres) of net pay (CGX's working interest 63 feet of net pay) across the Maastrichtian, Campanian, Santonian and Coniacian horizons at the Kawa-1 exploration well. Third-party analyses indicated the presence of light oil in the Santonian and Coniacian, and gas condensate in the Maastrichtian and Campanian. The findings are consistent with discoveries reported by other operators adjacent to the Corentyne block and further de-risked equivalent targets anticipated at the Wei-1 Well.
On March 4, 2022, CGX provided additional details regarding findings from analyses by an independent laboratory on Kawa-1 well samples of cuttings in the Santonian previously reported in a March 2, 2022, press release, which indicated the presence of additional prospective resources in the Santonian reservoir:
- Cuttings samples from twelve reservoir zones in the Kawa-1 well have been analyzed with a variety of geochemical methods to evaluate in situ hydrocarbons. Data from four pay intervals in the Santonian show consistent fingerprints which provide confidence in the interpretation and mitigate mud contaminants by overcoming the presence of Synthetic Oil Based Mud ("SOBM") in the cuttings. A technique called Low Temperature Hydrous Pyrolysis ("LTHP") was utilized to analyze the cuttings to preserve volatile hydrocarbons.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
8
- High Resolution Gas Chromatography ("HRGC") analysis of the LTHP mobilized hydrocarbons demonstrates the reproducible presence of light hydrocarbons (C4-C12). Distinctive molecular ratios in these light hydrocarbons indicate that these Santonian reservoirs likely contain a light oil, consistent with fluorescence analysis of cuttings during drilling. These results are supported by analysis of solvent-extracted samples from the cuttings, which contain biomarkers that show characteristic patterns consistent with a Cretaceous Santonian source.
- Measured ratios of Dibenzothiophene/Phenanthrene aromatics from the samples are low (<0.15) in line with low sulfur content and a marine shale source. Further geochemical investigation of samples taken from the Santonian, Campanian and Maastrichtian intervals continue and will be communicated when fully analyzed.
Furthermore, CGX reiterated that Kawa-1 was a first stage exploration well intended to identify the presence of hydrocarbons, which occurred. The Kawa-1 well was then decommissioned by way of safely plugging and abandoning it, as planned.
Joint Operation Agreements
On January 30, 2019, Frontera Guyana a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontera, and CRI, executed Joint Operating Agreements ("JOAs") providing for Frontera Guyana to acquire a 33.333% interest in CRI's Corentyne and Demerara PPLs and PAs. The transfers of the 33.333% interest in both the Corentyne and Demerara PPL and PA were completed on May 28, 2019.
2022 JOA Amendment
On July 21, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement (the "2022 JOA Amendment") to transfer 34.67% of its interest in the Corentyne PA to Frontera Guyana. In exchange, Frontera Guyana provided funding of (i) up to $130.0 million funding of Wei-1 well, (ii) up to $28.8 million of certain Kawa-1 exploration well, Wei-1pre-drill, and other costs, (iii) $54.0 million of outstanding payables settled, and (iv) $3.8 million cash consideration. On December 1, 2022, the Joint Operation announced that the 2022 JOA Amendment was completed with all conditions precedent satisfied, pending approval by the Government of Guyana.
2023 JOA Amendment
On August 9, 2023, CRI and Frontera Energy Guyana Corp ("Frontera Guyana") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontera, entered into an agreement to further amend the joint operation agreement ("JOA") dated January 30, 2019 and subsequently amended (the "2023 JOA Amendment").
Pursuant to the 2023 JOA Amendment, the Company agreed to transfer an additional 4.7% participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera Guyana, in exchange for Frontera Guyana funding CGX's participating interest share of the costs associated with the Wei-1 well for up to approximately $16.5 million.
Pursuant to the 2023 JOA Amendment, if the final amount paid by Frontera Guyana as a carry towards CGX's participating interest share of Wei-1 expenses is less than $16.5 million, the Company has the right to receive from Frontera Guyana a re-assignment of a portion of said 4.7% interest equivalent to the portion of the consideration that is not used towards the payment of CGX's participating interest share of costs associated with the Wei-1 well. The 2023 JOA Amendment was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023, pending approval from the Government of Guyana.
According to the final cost of the Wei-1 well, the Company would have the right to receive from Frontera Guyana a reassignment of 0.78% participating interest in the Corentyne block. However,
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
9
pursuant to that certain Closing Letter dated March 7, 2024 ("Closing Letter") between the Company and Frontera Guyana, the Company has instead agreed to receive from Frontera Guyana
- the re-assignment of a 0.18% participating interest in the Corentyne block, (ii) $1.5 million cash consideration to cover certain other operating expenses of the Company, and (iii) $0.6 million in settlement of other accounts payable related to the Joint Operations. The transfer of interest of 4.52% is subject to approval by the Government of Guyana.
Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company received cash consideration of $1.5 million from Frontera Guyana as part of the 2023 JOA Amendment signed on August 9, 2023.
6. DEEP WATER PORT FACILITY AND LOGISTICS YARD, GUYANA Deep Water Port Facility
CRI acquired a 50-year lease in 2010 (the "Lease"), renewable for an additional term of 50 years, of approximately 55 acres of land situated close to the mouth of the Berbice River, adjacent to Crab Island, on its eastern bank (the "Leased Land"). The Lease was transferred in 2012 to GCIE. On November 26, 2020, the Company agreed to amend the Lease to reflect acreage containing no more than 30 acres as part of overall negotiations on COR Addendum III. The relinquishment did not affect GCIE's plans for the development of its deepwater port project.
GCIE plans to build a deep-water port on the Leased Land (the "Port"). GCIE believes that the Leased Land is the most strategic for a deep-water port facility servicing the oil and gas, general cargo and agricultural industries in Guyana and that the Port will benefit from its proximity to the oil and gas industry in Guyana and Suriname. The Port, which is located adjacent to Crab Island on the Eastern Bank of the Berbice River, is 4.8 km from the Atlantic Ocean.
GCIE expects that the Port will significantly boost local content engagement in the oil and gas sector and add enhanced logistics capacity for import and export, including expandable capacity to accommodate the possibility of increased product flow to and from the northern states of Brazil. Due to its location close to Suriname, the Port's oil and gas support functions will also help to serve the rapidly growing offshore exploration and development activities in that country's oil and gas sector. The Port is expected to add significant capacity to the agricultural sector, supporting rice, sugar, agro-processing and agricultural materials.
GCIE has performed various developmental works on the site, including the installation of vertical drains and geotechnical treatment of the quayside land. Riverside construction is completed on approximately 500 m of rip rap flood protection, a 10 acre quayside laydown yard built to a five tons per square metre load bearing capacity, an access bridge to the main Corentyne highway and 2.6 km access road, both built to American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials ("ASSHTO") standards, concrete drains and driveways for residents along the roadway and extension of municipal water and power to the port site.
Requests for proposals were advertised for the wharf platform and access trestle, capital dredging program, design and construction of all gates, buildings, firefighting and first aid structures and covered storage areas.
Work on the 50 x 12 m access trestle built from the quayside yard westward into the Berbice river was completed in August 2023 without any HSE related incidents.
Quarterly Highlights
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CGX Energy Inc. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:56:04 UTC.