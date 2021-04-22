NEWS RELEASE

CGX ENERGY INC.

(TSX-V | OYL) April 22, 2021

CGX Energy Announces Agreement for use of the Maersk Discoverer Semi-

Submersible Drilling Rig for the Kawa-1 Well on the Corentyne Block

Offshore Guyana

Toronto, Canada, April 22, 2021 - CGX Energy Inc. ("CGX Energy" or the Company") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), joint-venturepartners (the "Joint Venture") in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, separately announced today that CGX Resources Inc. ("CGX Resources"), Operator of the Corentyne offshore block, has entered into an agreement (the "Drilling Contract") with Maersk Drilling Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, for the provision of a semi-submersibledrilling unit, the Maersk Discoverer, and associated services to drill the Joint Venture's Kawa-1well. The Joint Venture is targeting an early third quarter spud for the Kawa-1well in 2021.

The primary target for the Kawa -1 well is a Santonian age, stratigraphic trap, interpreted to be analogous to the discoveries immediately to the east on Block 58 in Suriname. The Kawa-1 well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 6,500 meters in a water depth of approximately 370 meters.

The main terms of the Drilling Contract is as follows:

Parties CGX Resources Inc. and Maersk Drilling Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd Rig Maersk Discoverer Area Guyana/Suriname basin Contract One (1) firm well on the Corentyne block and one (1) optional well on the Demerara block Commencement time Third Quarter 2021 Type Day rate contract: 75 - 85 days for the firm well and 40 days for optional well Parent Company Guarantee A Deed of Guarantee is expected to be provided by Frontera by May 1, 2021 Signing date April 21, 2021

The Maersk Discoverer is a 6th Generation semi-submersible mobile drilling unit capable of operating in 3,000 meters water depth. Its primary features are a 15,000 psi rated well control system, a dual activity derrick, and a moored capability with dynamic positioning. These features make it an excellent fit for the Kawa-1 well's subsurface conditions, drilling requirements and the water depth on location.

In conjunction with the Drilling Contract between CGX Resources and Maersk, Frontera anticipates entering into a separate Deed of Guarantee (the "Deed") with Maersk for certain obligations in connection with the day rates under the Drilling Contract on behalf of CGX Resources, up to a maximum of $25 million subject to a sliding scale mechanism in connection with payments made under the Drilling Contract. Frontera and CGX Energy anticipate entering into an agreement pursuant to which all amounts drawn under the Deed that are attributed to CGX Resources' share of the Joint Venture costs, shall be guaranteed by CGX Energy.

Head Office

333 Bay Street, Suite 1100

Toronto, ON, Canada M5H 2R2

T 416.364.5569 F 416.360.7783