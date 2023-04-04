Ch Charilaou : Continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc

(Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc further to the decision of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission reached pursuant to the power conferred on it by Article 70(2)(m) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 as amended from time to time.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission decided to request the CSE Council to suspend the trading of the shares of the said company on the CSE from 3 April 2023 until its compliance and by 30 June 2023 at the latest, since upon expiry of the previous period, it has failed to comply with its obligation to publish the financial information pending.

The Commission reached the above decision as the company has not complied with its obligation to publish its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022. As a result, investors are not provided with the required information on the financial situation of the above company.

Nicosia, 3 April 2023