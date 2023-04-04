Advanced search
    CHCH   CY0006800516

CH. CHARILAOU GROUP PLC

(CHCH)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-24
0.002000 EUR
0.002000 EUR   -.--%
02:07aCh Charilaou : Continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc (Regulated Market)
PU
02/01Ch Charilaou : Suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc (Regulated Market) continued
PU
2021Ch. Charilaou Group plc Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Ch Charilaou : Continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc (Regulated Market)

04/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc

(Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Ch. Charilaou Group Plc further to the decision of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission reached pursuant to the power conferred on it by Article 70(2)(m) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 as amended from time to time.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission decided to request the CSE Council to suspend the trading of the shares of the said company on the CSE from 3 April 2023 until its compliance and by 30 June 2023 at the latest, since upon expiry of the previous period, it has failed to comply with its obligation to publish the financial information pending.

The Commission reached the above decision as the company has not complied with its obligation to publish its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022. As a result, investors are not provided with the required information on the financial situation of the above company.

Nicosia, 3 April 2023

Disclaimer

Ch. Charilaou Group plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Marios Constantouras Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CH. CHARILAOU GROUP PLC0.00%0
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.32.25%100 340
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.72%24 166
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.8.53%14 579
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.52%4 906
TRIPADVISOR, INC.10.23%2 794
