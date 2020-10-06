CH Karnchang Public : Notification of the Resignation of Director

(Translation)
October 6, 2020
Notification of the Resignation of Director
Attn.: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Mr. Ratn Santaannop has resigned from the directorship and Executive Director of the Company due to other engagements which may affect his dedication of time to perform his duty as the Company's director with effective from October 6, 2020.
Please be informed accordingly.
Very truly yours,
(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)
Director and Executive Vice President:
Human Resource and General Administration
