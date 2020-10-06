Log in
CH. KARNCHANG

(CK)
CH Karnchang Public : Notification of the Resignation of Director

10/06/2020 | 06:35am EDT

(Translation)

No. CK-20-0000-PO-L-0041

October 6, 2020

Re:

Notification of the Resignation of Director

Attn.: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Mr. Ratn Santaannop has resigned from the directorship and Executive Director of the Company due to other engagements which may affect his dedication of time to perform his duty as the Company's director with effective from October 6, 2020.

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)

Director and Executive Vice President:

Human Resource and General Administration

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 20 202 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2020 862 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2020 30 640 M 982 M 982 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 27 521 M 880 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Independent Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH. KARNCHANG-12.63%880
VINCI SA-24.95%49 218
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 395
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.26%18 108
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.65%18 058
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.96%17 225
