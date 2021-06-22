Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  CH. Karnchang
  News
  Summary
    CK   TH0530010Z06

CH. KARNCHANG

(CK)
  Report
CH Karnchang : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Metropolitan Electricity Authority

06/22/2021 | 02:19am EDT
(Translation)

No. CK-21-0000-PO-L-0034

June 22, 2021

Re:

Notification of Signing of the Contract

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the Rama 3-DaoKhanong-Western Outer Ring Road Expressway Project: Contract 4 with Metropolitan Electricity Authority, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date:

June 21, 2021

Total Contract Value:

Baht 89,636,040 (VAT included)

Construction Period:

Approximately 614 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

-Signature-

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)

Director and Executive Vice President:

Human Resource and General Administration

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
