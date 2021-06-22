CH Karnchang : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Metropolitan Electricity Authority

(Translation)
No. CK-21-0000-PO-L-0034
June 22, 2021
Re:
Notification of Signing of the Contract
Attn.:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the Rama 3-DaoKhanong-Western Outer Ring Road Expressway Project: Contract 4 with Metropolitan Electricity Authority, per the details of works as follows:
Execution Date:
June 21, 2021
Total Contract Value:
Baht 89,636,040 (VAT included)
Construction Period:
Approximately 614 days
Please be informed accordingly.
Very truly yours,
-Signature-
(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)
Director and Executive Vice President:
Human Resource and General Administration
