  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CK   TH0530010Z06

CH. KARNCHANG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CK)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-09
20.7 THB   +2.99%
06:21aCH KARNCHANG PUBLIC : Right adjustment of CK13C2207B
PU
06:21aCH KARNCHANG PUBLIC : Right adjustment of CK13C2207A
PU
06:21aCH KARNCHANG PUBLIC : Right adjustment of CK13C2205A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CH Karnchang Public : Right adjustment of CK13C2207B

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 17:57:45
Headline
Right adjustment of CK13C2207B
Symbol
CK13C2207B
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : CK13C2207B
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON CH. 
KARNCHANG PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JULY 2022 # B
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 26.00
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 25.684
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 3.30 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 3.25998 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.30675
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 14-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
