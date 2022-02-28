Chai Watana Tannery Public : Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 29-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 16-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 15-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Capital increase - The issuance of convertible securities - Cash dividend payment Venue of the meeting : At the main meeting room, Building 10, 2nd floor of Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited No. 419-420 Moo 6, Putahracsa Road, Phraeksa Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan Province 10280 ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Number of additional common shares : 177,142,858 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 177,142,858 Par value (baht per share) : 1.00 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of convertible securities Number of allotted shares (shares) : 177,142,858 Remark : - Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding 57,142,858 shared to reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of convertible debentures of the Company to the existing shareholders (Right Offering) in the amount of not exceeding 200,000 units.- Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding 120,000,000 shares to reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No. 6 (CWT-W6) at the ratio of 1 convertible debentures unit per 600 warrant to purchase ordinary shares in the amount of not exceeding 120,000,000 units. ______________________________________________________________________ Issued Convertible Securities Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Type of allocated securities : Warrants Allocate to : Other Details of whom is allocated : the shareholders who subscribed and allocated convertible debentures offered in proportion to the number of shares held by each shareholder (Right Offering) free of charge at the ratio of 1 unit of convertible debentures to 600 units of warrant No. 6 Number of allotted warrants (units) : 120,000,000 Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares warrants Number of additional shares (shares) : 120,000,000 Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00 Description of warrants Warrant Symbol : CWT-W6 Name of warrant : Warrants No. 6 Exercise ratio (warrant : share) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise price (baht per share) : 5.00 Term of warrants : 1 Year and 6 months from the issuing date of the warrants Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures Allocate to : Existing common shareholders Number of allotted convertible : 200,000 debentures (units) Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares convertible debentures Number of additional shares (shares) : 57,142,858 Ratio (Existing shares : Debenture) : 3,151.00 : 1.00 Offering price (baht per unit) : 1,000.00 Description of convertible debentures Name of convertible debentures : Convertible Debentures of CWT No.1/2022 Conversion price (baht per share) : 3.50 Term of convertible debentures : 2 Years and 6 months from the date of issuance of convertible bonds ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 16-Mar-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 15-Mar-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.0535 Par value (baht) : 1.00 Payment date : 27-May-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.