Chai Watana Tannery Public : Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:00:46
Headline
Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022
Symbol
CWT
Source
CWT
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- The issuance of convertible securities
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : At the main meeting room, Building
10, 2nd floor of Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited No. 419-420
Moo 6, Putahracsa Road, Phraeksa Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan
Province 10280
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 177,142,858
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 177,142,858
Par value (baht per share) : 1.00
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of
convertible securities
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 177,142,858
Remark :
- Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding 57,142,858 shared to
reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of convertible debentures of the
Company to the existing shareholders (Right Offering) in the amount of not
exceeding 200,000 units.- Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding
120,000,000 shares to reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of the
warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No. 6 (CWT-W6) at the ratio
of 1 convertible debentures unit per 600 warrant to purchase ordinary shares in
the amount of not exceeding 120,000,000 units.
______________________________________________________________________
Issued Convertible Securities
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities : Warrants
Allocate to : Other
Details of whom is allocated :
the shareholders who subscribed and allocated convertible debentures offered
in proportion to the number of shares held by each shareholder (Right Offering)
free of charge at the ratio of 1 unit of convertible debentures to 600 units of
warrant No. 6
Number of allotted warrants (units) : 120,000,000
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
warrants
Number of additional shares (shares) : 120,000,000
Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00
Description of warrants
Warrant Symbol : CWT-W6
Name of warrant :
Warrants No. 6
Exercise ratio (warrant : share) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise price (baht per share) : 5.00
Term of warrants :
1 Year and 6 months from the issuing date of the warrants
Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures
Allocate to : Existing common shareholders
Number of allotted convertible : 200,000
debentures (units)
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
convertible debentures
Number of additional shares (shares) : 57,142,858
Ratio (Existing shares : Debenture) : 3,151.00 : 1.00
Offering price (baht per unit) : 1,000.00
Description of convertible debentures
Name of convertible debentures :
Convertible Debentures of CWT No.1/2022
Conversion price (baht per share) : 3.50
Term of convertible debentures :
2 Years and 6 months from the date of issuance of convertible bonds
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 16-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 15-Mar-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.0535
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 27-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Chai Watana Tannery Group pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:15 UTC.