Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWT   TH0225A10Z02

CHAI WATANA TANNERY GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chai Watana Tannery Public : Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:00:46
Headline
Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022
Symbol
CWT
Source
CWT
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - The issuance of convertible securities
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : At the main meeting room, Building 
10, 2nd floor of Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited No. 419-420
Moo 6, Putahracsa Road, Phraeksa Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan
Province 10280
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 177,142,858
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 177,142,858
Par value (baht per share)               : 1.00
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for the exercise of 
convertible securities
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 177,142,858
Remark                                   :
- Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding 57,142,858 shared to 
reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of convertible debentures of the
Company to the existing shareholders (Right Offering) in the amount of not
exceeding 200,000 units.- Allocate newly-issued ordinary shares of not exceeding
120,000,000 shares to reserve for the issuance and offering for sale of the
warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No. 6 (CWT-W6) at the ratio
of 1 convertible debentures unit per 600 warrant to purchase ordinary shares in
the amount of not exceeding 120,000,000 units.
______________________________________________________________________

Issued Convertible Securities

Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities             : Warrants
  Allocate to                            : Other
    Details of whom is allocated            :
        the shareholders who subscribed and allocated convertible debentures offered 
in proportion to the number of shares held by each shareholder (Right Offering)
free of charge at the ratio of 1 unit of convertible debentures to 600 units of
warrant No. 6
    Number of allotted warrants (units)  : 120,000,000
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
warrants
    Number of additional shares (shares) : 120,000,000
    Offering price (baht per unit)       : 0.00
    Description of warrants
      Warrant Symbol                                                   : CWT-W6
      Name of warrant                                                  : 
Warrants No. 6
      Exercise ratio (warrant : share)   : 1.00 : 1.00
      Exercise price (baht per share)    : 5.00
      Term of warrants                   :
    1 Year and 6 months from the issuing date of the warrants
Type of allocated securities             : Convertible debentures
  Allocate to                            : Existing common shareholders
    Number of allotted convertible       : 200,000
debentures (units)
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
convertible debentures
    Number of additional shares (shares) : 57,142,858
    Ratio (Existing shares : Debenture)  : 3,151.00 : 1.00
    Offering price (baht per unit)       : 1,000.00
    Description of convertible debentures
      Name of convertible debentures                                   : 
Convertible Debentures of CWT No.1/2022
      Conversion price (baht per share)  : 3.50
      Term of convertible debentures     :
        2 Years and 6 months from the date of issuance of convertible bonds
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 16-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 15-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.0535
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 27-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Chai Watana Tannery Group pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAI WATANA TANNERY GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:12aCHAI WATANA TANNERY PUBLIC : Payment of dividends and set the date of the Annual General M..
PU
01/31CHAI WATANA TANNERY PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Mee..
PU
01/13CHAI WATANA TANNERY PUBLIC : Opportunity for Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda for the ye..
PU
2021CHAI WATANA TANNERY PUBLIC : Notification of 2022 Annual Holidays of CWT
PU
2021Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third..
CI
2021Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half ..
CI
2021Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
2021Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
2021Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Approves Establishment of New Subsidia..
CI
2020Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 566 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net income 2020 117 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net Debt 2020 1 495 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 180 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart CHAI WATANA TANNERY GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wiraphon Chaithirat Chairman & Managing Director
Somreuthai Phaitoonrungsarit General Manager-Accounting & Finance
Chatchanon Sophajan Independent Director
Supoj Pannoi Independent Director
Theerawat Phupaiboon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAI WATANA TANNERY GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.26%67
TRIDENT LIMITED-5.81%3 343
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-21.68%3 197
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-8.65%2 800
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.32%2 273
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-7.01%1 743