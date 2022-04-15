Chailease : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Company (UK) Limited concerning the resolution of cash dividend distribution
04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease
International Company (UK) Limited concerning
the resolution of cash dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/04/15
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of the cash dividend is GBP 4,180,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend payment date will be on 2022/04/15
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.