Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chailease Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chailease : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Company (UK) Limited concerning the resolution of cash dividend distribution

04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:15:26
Subject 
 Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease
International Company (UK) Limited concerning
the resolution of cash dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of the cash dividend is GBP 4,180,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend payment date will be on 2022/04/15

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
04:30aCHAILEASE : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Chailease Int'l Company (UK) Ltd., t..
PU
04:30aCHAILEASE : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Company (UK) Limited c..
PU
03:51aCHAILEASE : Announcement for its subsidiary CFC concerning acquisition of the subordinated..
PU
03:51aCHAILEASE : Announcement for its subsidiary CFC concerning disposal of CFC'S qualified cre..
PU
04/12CHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Ho Hsuan Co., Ltd. concerning the acquisition ..
PU
04/07CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited concer..
PU
04/01CHAILEASE : Supplementary announcement for the 1st NT dollar-denominated unsecured corpora..
PU
03/31CHAILEASE : Announcement for the sub-subsidiary Chailease Energy Integration Co., Ltd. acq..
PU
03/30CHAILEASE : General Meeting
PU
03/30CHAILEASE : Announcement for Chailease Holding Co., Ltd. concerning the acquisition of com..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 708 M 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net income 2022 25 904 M 890 M 890 M
Net Debt 2022 378 B 12 996 M 12 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 368 B 12 661 M 12 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,92x
EV / Sales 2023 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chailease Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 254,00 TWD
Average target price 273,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.61%12 661
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.41%6 578
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.29%4 091
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.03%3 923
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-10.71%3 644
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.36%3 597