Chailease : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Finance Co. regarding loaning of funds to others

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/27 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Chailease International Corp. 100% owned subsidiary NTD$ 11,918,756 NTD$ 0 NTD$ 2,673,000 YES NTD$ 2,673,000 Short-term financing needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): NA 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital is NTD2,405,700 Accumulated gains is NTD1,445,974 5.Method of calculation of interest: Monthly interest-bearing 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Repayment of interest every month, repayment of principal on expiry date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD70,502,534 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 59.09% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Chailease International Finance Corporation 's working capital 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.Accordance with the article 22 section 1 paragraph 3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies. 2.The loan amount is RMB 600,000,000. The RMB spot exchange rate is 1 RMB against [4.455] TWD