    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
199.00 TWD   -2.69%
04:49aCHAILEASE : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Finance Co. regarding loaning of funds to others
PU
05/26CHAILEASE : The company announces for its subsidiary CFC of disposal of CFC's qualified financial assets within the limit agreed in CFC's 2019 FASP.
PU
05/25CHAILEASE : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for four months ended April 30, 2022 were announced.
PU
Chailease : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease International Finance Co. regarding loaning of funds to others

05/27/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:37:59
Subject 
 Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease
International  Finance Co. regarding loaning of
funds to others
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/27
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Chailease International Corp.
100% owned subsidiary
 NTD$ 11,918,756
 NTD$ 0
 NTD$ 2,673,000
YES
 NTD$ 2,673,000
Short-term financing needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
NA
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital is NTD2,405,700
Accumulated gains is NTD1,445,974
5.Method of calculation of interest:
Monthly interest-bearing
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Repayment of interest every month, repayment of principal on expiry
date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):
 NTD70,502,534
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:
59.09%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Chailease  International Finance Corporation 's working capital
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Accordance with the article 22 section 1 paragraph 3 of the Regulations
Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public
Companies.
2.The loan amount is RMB 600,000,000. The RMB spot exchange rate is
1 RMB against [4.455] TWD

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:48:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
