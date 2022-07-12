Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chaileas Finance Co., Ltd. making donation to Chailease Foundation
07/12/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:20:29
Subject
Announcement for subsidiary Chaileas Finance
Co., Ltd. making donation to Chailease Foundation
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Reason for the donation:donate to Chailease foundation to help
underprivileged minority youths and hold charity activities
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD21,638,900
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chailease Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.