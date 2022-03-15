Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning providing a guarantee for its sister company of GPLA.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:(1)Grand Pacific Financing Corp.(herein referred to
as GPLA);(2)GPLA and Chailease Finance Co., Ltd.(herein referred to as CFC)
are Fellow Subsidiaries of Chailease Holding Company Limited;
(3)NT$109,624,067;(4)NT$2,802,500;(5)NT$2,802,500;(6)NT$5,605,000;
(7)NT$1,064,249;(8)To assist GPLA to acquire the midterm funding.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)N/A；(2)0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$280,250/NT$1,793,236
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:To pay off outstanding debts/the date of
rescission of contract or paying off outstanding debts.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$548,120,335
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$230,444,826
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:210.21%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:390.18%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The resolution for providing a guarantee for sister compnay of GPLA
is resolved by CFC's BOD on 15th March, 2022.
(2)The amount of new guarantee reaches 5% of the net worth of
the subsidiary CFC.
(3)The announcement is made in accordance with the article 25 section 1
paragraph 4 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.