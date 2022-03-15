Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chailease Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning providing a guarantee for its sister company of GPLA.

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:50:23
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co.,
Ltd. concerning providing a guarantee for its sister
company of GPLA.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:(1)Grand Pacific Financing Corp.(herein referred to
as GPLA);(2)GPLA and Chailease Finance Co., Ltd.(herein referred to as CFC)
are Fellow Subsidiaries of Chailease Holding Company Limited;
(3)NT$109,624,067;(4)NT$2,802,500;(5)NT$2,802,500;(6)NT$5,605,000;
(7)NT$1,064,249;(8)To assist GPLA to acquire the midterm funding.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)N/A；(2)0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$280,250/NT$1,793,236
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:To pay off outstanding debts/the date of
rescission of contract or paying off outstanding debts.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$548,120,335
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$230,444,826
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:210.21%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:390.18%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The resolution for providing a guarantee for sister compnay of GPLA
is resolved by CFC's BOD on 15th March, 2022.
(2)The amount of new guarantee reaches 5% of the net worth of
the subsidiary CFC.
(3)The announcement is made in accordance with the article 25 section 1
paragraph 4 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
05:00aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning providing a..
PU
04:20aCHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Chung Ho Energy Integration Co., Ltd. acquirin..
PU
03/03CHAILEASE : Announcement for Chailease International Finance Corporation concerning correc..
PU
03/03CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd. concerning the re..
PU
03/03CHAILEASE : The company announces for its subsidiary CFC of disposal of CFC's qualified fi..
PU
03/01CHAILEASE : Announcement for its subsidiary Chailease Finance Company, Ltd. concerning the..
PU
02/25Chailease Holding Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/25CHAILEASE : The Board of Directors resolved to issue the 1st NT dollar-denominated unsecur..
PU
02/25CHAILEASE : The Board of Directors resolved the Company's plan to raise long-term capital.
PU
02/25CHAILEASE : BOD resolved to convene the Year 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 708 M 2 939 M 2 939 M
Net income 2022 25 904 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2022 378 B 13 278 M 13 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 346 B 12 146 M 12 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
EV / Sales 2023 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chailease Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 238,50 TWD
Average target price 271,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-9.49%12 146
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-4.39%6 669
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.10%3 873
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.81%3 854
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.51%3 527
INTRUM AB (PUBL)1.59%2 949