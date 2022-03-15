Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning providing a guarantee for its sister company of GPLA.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:(1)Grand Pacific Financing Corp.(herein referred to as GPLA);(2)GPLA and Chailease Finance Co., Ltd.(herein referred to as CFC) are Fellow Subsidiaries of Chailease Holding Company Limited; (3)NT$109,624,067;(4)NT$2,802,500;(5)NT$2,802,500;(6)NT$5,605,000; (7)NT$1,064,249;(8)To assist GPLA to acquire the midterm funding. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)N/A；(2)0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$280,250/NT$1,793,236 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:To pay off outstanding debts/the date of rescission of contract or paying off outstanding debts. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$548,120,335 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$230,444,826 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:210.21% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:390.18% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The resolution for providing a guarantee for sister compnay of GPLA is resolved by CFC's BOD on 15th March, 2022. (2)The amount of new guarantee reaches 5% of the net worth of the subsidiary CFC. (3)The announcement is made in accordance with the article 25 section 1 paragraph 4 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.