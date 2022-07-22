Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease International Finance Corporation of entering into a Syndicated Loan Agreement resolved by its BOD
07/22/2022
Chailease Holding Company Limited
2022/07/22
15:57:37
Announcement for subsidiary Chailease
International Finance Corporation of entering into a
Syndicated Loan Agreement resolved by its BOD
2022/07/22
paragraph 10
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:A group of banks led by
Bank of China Limited Shanghai Branch served as mandated lead arranger
3.Relationship with the Company:No
4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the
contract or commitment:NA
5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):Chailease International
Finance Corporation is going to enter into a 3-Year RMB 3.55 Billion
Syndicated Loan Agreement with a group of banks as mentioned in item 2
6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):No
7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):No
8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):No
9.Effect on company finances and business:
To expand funding sources and business scale of Chailease International
Finance Corporation
10.Concrete purpose/objective:
For the purchase of leasing equipment
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The starting date of the contract will be the date of the first
drawdown and the end date will be 36 months after.
The RMB spot selling exchange rate offered by Bank of Taiwan is
1 RMB against 4.439 NTD as of 30 June, 2022
