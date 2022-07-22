Log in
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease International Finance Corporation of entering into a Syndicated Loan Agreement resolved by its BOD

07/22/2022 | 09:14am BST
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 15:57:37
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary Chailease
International Finance Corporation of entering into a
Syndicated Loan Agreement resolved by its BOD
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:A group of banks led by
 Bank of China Limited Shanghai Branch served as mandated lead arranger
3.Relationship with the Company:No
4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the
contract or commitment:NA
5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):Chailease International
 Finance Corporation is going to enter into a 3-Year RMB 3.55 Billion
 Syndicated Loan Agreement with a group of banks as mentioned in item 2
6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):No
7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):No
8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):No
9.Effect on company finances and business:
 To expand funding sources and business scale of Chailease International
 Finance Corporation
10.Concrete purpose/objective:
 For the purchase of leasing equipment
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The starting date of the contract will be the date of the first
drawdown and the end date will be 36 months after.
The RMB spot selling exchange rate offered by Bank of Taiwan is
1 RMB against 4.439 NTD as of 30 June, 2022

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
