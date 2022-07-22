Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease International Finance Corporation of entering into a Syndicated Loan Agreement resolved by its BOD

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22 2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:A group of banks led by Bank of China Limited Shanghai Branch served as mandated lead arranger 3.Relationship with the Company:No 4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the contract or commitment:NA 5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):Chailease International Finance Corporation is going to enter into a 3-Year RMB 3.55 Billion Syndicated Loan Agreement with a group of banks as mentioned in item 2 6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):No 7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):No 8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):No 9.Effect on company finances and business: To expand funding sources and business scale of Chailease International Finance Corporation 10.Concrete purpose/objective: For the purchase of leasing equipment 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The starting date of the contract will be the date of the first drawdown and the end date will be 36 months after. The RMB spot selling exchange rate offered by Bank of Taiwan is 1 RMB against 4.439 NTD as of 30 June, 2022