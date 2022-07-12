Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chailease Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
192.00 TWD   -0.26%
04:44aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., the payout ratio of cash dividends and stock dividends of year 2021 have been amended by its EGM
PU
04:34aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chaileas Finance Co., Ltd. making donation to Chailease Foundation
PU
04:34aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.making donation to Chailease Foundation
PU
Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.making donation to Chailease Foundation

07/12/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:18:58
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance &
Trading Co., Ltd.making donation to Chailease Foundation
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Reason for the donation:donate to Chailease foundation to help
underprivileged minority youths and hold charity activities
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 11,188,200
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chailease Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
