Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.making donation to Chailease Foundation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Reason for the donation:donate to Chailease foundation to help underprivileged minority youths and hold charity activities 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 11,188,200 4.Counterparty to the donation:Chailease Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:Related party 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:NA 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA