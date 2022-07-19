Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/19 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:TWD$3.85122503 stock dividend per common share totaling TWD$3,914,000,000 and TWD$0.00034848 cash dividend per common share totaling TWD$354,157. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:NA 6.Book closure starting date:NA 7.Book closure ending date:NA 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Because of a single juristic person shareholder, the Ex-rights or ex-dividend record date is not applicable in accordance with Company Act of R.O.C. The distribution date of cash dividends in 2021 is therefore scheduled on August 19, 2022. The distribution date of stock dividends in 2021 is therefore scheduled on September 16, 2022.