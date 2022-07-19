Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021
07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/19
Time of announcement
18:11:09
Subject
Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance &
Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend
record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021
Date of events
2022/07/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/19
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:TWD$3.85122503 stock
dividend per common share totaling TWD$3,914,000,000 and TWD$0.00034848
cash dividend per common share totaling TWD$354,157.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Because of a single juristic
person shareholder, the Ex-rights or ex-dividend record date is not
applicable in accordance with Company Act of R.O.C.
The distribution date of cash dividends in 2021 is therefore scheduled on
August 19, 2022. The distribution date of stock dividends in 2021 is
therefore scheduled on September 16, 2022.
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.