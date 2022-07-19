Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chailease Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
186.50 TWD   +0.54%
06:24aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co.,Ltd. concerning important resolution of the special shareholders' meeting.
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.concerning issuance of new shares by private placement.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chailease : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/19 Time of announcement 18:11:09
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance &
Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights date and dividend
record date concerning distribution of dividend in 2021
Date of events 2022/07/19 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/19
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:TWD$3.85122503 stock
dividend per common share totaling TWD$3,914,000,000 and TWD$0.00034848
cash dividend per common share totaling TWD$354,157.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Because of a single juristic
person shareholder, the Ex-rights or ex-dividend record date is not
applicable in accordance with Company Act of R.O.C.
The distribution date of cash dividends in 2021 is therefore scheduled on
August 19, 2022. The distribution date of stock dividends in 2021 is
therefore scheduled on September 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
06:24aCHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., of Ex-rights da..
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co.,Ltd. concerning importa..
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.concerning issuanc..
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd. concerning in..
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary CFC about its subsidiary JungYu Ene..
PU
07/14CHAILEASE : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Fina Finance about its subsidiary J..
PU
07/12CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd., the payout rati..
PU
07/12CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chaileas Finance Co., Ltd. making donation to Chai..
PU
07/12CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.making donation to..
PU
07/04CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease International Company (Malaysia) Limited..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80 862 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
Net income 2022 25 706 M 860 M 860 M
Net Debt 2022 458 B 15 332 M 15 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 284 B 9 499 M 9 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
EV / Sales 2023 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chailease Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 186,50 TWD
Average target price 248,09 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-25.68%9 499
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.79%6 434
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.8.39%4 292
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.39%3 621
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.96%3 463
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.46%2 769