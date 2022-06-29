Chailease : Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. withrawing the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/06/29 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/04/19 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd. 4.Reason for change and its main content: In response to internal strategy of the group, the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd. will be implemented by related company. 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA