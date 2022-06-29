Chailease : Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. withrawing the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:43:49
Subject
Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance
Co., Ltd. withrawing the acquisition of common shares of
Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/06/29
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/04/19
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning
the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
In response to internal strategy of the group, the acquisition of common
shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd. will be implemented by
related company.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.