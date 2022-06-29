Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chailease Holding Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
Chailease : Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. withrawing the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.

06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:43:49
Subject 
 Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance
Co., Ltd. withrawing the acquisition of common shares of
Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/06/29
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/04/19
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning
the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
In response to internal strategy of the group, the acquisition of common
 shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd. will be implemented by
related company.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76 847 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net income 2022 25 726 M 865 M 865 M
Net Debt 2022 433 B 14 550 M 14 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 327 B 10 989 M 10 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,88x
EV / Sales 2023 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chailease Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 214,50 TWD
Average target price 244,01 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-14.53%10 989
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.95%6 712
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.10%4 069
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 651
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-13.19%3 474
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%3 144