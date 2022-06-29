Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chailease Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chailease : Announcement for the subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd. concerning the acquisition of common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:45:28
Subject 
 Announcement for the subsidiary Fina Finance &
Trading Co., Ltd. concerning the acquisition of common
shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
Common shares of Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume:314,288,762 shares.
Unit price:NTD 10.
Total monetary amount:NTD 3,142,887,620
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd.
Jung Yu Energy Integration Co., Ltd. is the subsidiary wholly owned by
Chailease Finance Co.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
  NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
  NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):
  NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
  NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
 Cash Payment, NTD 3,142,887,620
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
According to "Processing Procedure for the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets"of Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.
The reference basis of the price:The reference is made to the net worth
per share shown on the most recent financial report,
in consideration of the profitability and developing
potentiality in the future.
The decision-making department:Board of Directors of
Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:
  NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Volume: 314,288,762 shares.
Amount:NTD 3,142,887,620
Percentage contribution: 57.93%.
No restriction of rights.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets: 7.74%.
Current ratio of securities investment to the shareholder's equity: 8.75%.
The operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement
is NTD -9,380,477,460.
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term investment.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/06/29
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:N/A
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year:NTD 0
Transactions with the counterparty for the next year:NTD 3,142,887,620
27.Source of funds: Own funds and Bank loans
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
04:57aCHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd. concerning th..
PU
04:47aCHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. withrawing the acq..
PU
06/28CHAILEASE : Announcement for the subsidiary Chailease Finance Co.,Ltd concerning the capit..
PU
06/27CHAILEASE : The company announces for its subsidiary CFC of disposal of CFC's qualified fi..
PU
06/27CHAILEASE : The company announces for its subsidiary CFC of disposal of CFC's qualified fi..
PU
06/23CHAILEASE : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for..
PU
06/16CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. concerning the record ..
PU
06/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary Chailease International Company (UK) Limited regar..
PU
06/14CHAILEASE : Announcement for the sub. Chailease Int'l Co. (Malaysia) Ltd. concerning the a..
PU
06/14Chailease International Company (UK) Limited announced that it has received £164.8 mill..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 76 847 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net income 2022 25 726 M 865 M 865 M
Net Debt 2022 433 B 14 550 M 14 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 327 B 10 989 M 10 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,88x
EV / Sales 2023 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chailease Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 214,50 TWD
Average target price 244,01 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-14.53%10 989
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.95%6 712
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.10%4 069
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 651
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-13.19%3 474
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%3 144