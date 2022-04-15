Chailease : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Chailease Int'l Company (UK) Ltd., that the Company's BOD to replace the accounting firm and certified accountants.
04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:17:59
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
Chailease Int'l Company (UK) Ltd., that the Company's BOD
to replace the accounting firm and certified accountants.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 7
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/04/15
2.Name of the original accounting firm:KPMG LLP
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Muhammad Usman
4.Name of the original CPA 2:N/A
5.Name of the new accounting firm:MacIntyre Hudson LLP
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Tasneem Bharmal
7.Name of the new CPA 2:N/A
8.Reason for the replacement:To meet the needs of the future operational
development and management for overall consideration.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
The company decided to terminate the appointment.
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/2/24
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):N/A
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):N/A
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:Yes
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.