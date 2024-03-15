Stock Code:5871

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Report

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Address:

No.362, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei, Taiwan, (R.O.C.)

Telephone:

886-2-8752-6388

The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Representation Letter

The entities that are required to be included in the combined financial statements of Chailease Holding Company Limited as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the Criteria Governing the Preparation of Affiliation Reports, Consolidated Business Reports, and Consolidated Financial Statements of Affiliated Enterprises are the same as those included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards No. 10 endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, "Consolidated Financial Statements." In addition, the information required to be disclosed in the combined financial statements is included in the consolidated financial statements. Consequently, Chailease Holding Company Limited and Subsidiaries do not prepare a separate set of combined financial statements.

Company Name: Chailease Holding Company Limited

Chairman: Fong Long, Chen

Date: February 27, 2024.

KPMG

110615

5 7 68 (

101

)

Tel

+ 886 2 8101 6666

68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5,

Fax

+ 886 2 8101 6667

Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Web

kpmg.com/tw

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Board of Directors of Chailease Holding Company Limited:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chailease Holding Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), International Accounting Standards ("IASs"), Interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") or the former Standing Interpretations Committee ("SIC") endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on our judgment, the key audit matters that should be disclosed in this audit report are as follows:

Impairment assessment of accounts receivable

Refer to Note (4)(g) " Financial instruments" and Note (5) " Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources of estimation uncertainty" and Note (6) (d) "accounts receivable, net" to the consolidated financial statements for the details of the information about impairment assessment on accounts receivable.

KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

Description of key audit matter:

The Group is engaged primarily in providing various services of leasing and financing, in which accounts receivable is a significant account of the Group. Impairment allowances are provided on accounts receivable based on management' s best estimate of the potential losses in the accounts receivable portfolios at the balance sheet date. Management exercise judgment in making assumptions and estimations when calculating for impairment allowances on both individually and collectively assessed accounts receivables.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

In relation to the key audit matter above, we have performed certain key audit procedures that included evaluating the adequacy of the Group's impairment policy on financial assets; testing to check compliance with the internal control on the process of evaluating impairment losses on loans and receivable; evaluating and testing the appropriateness of expected credit loss model used by management while calculating the expected credit loss; evaluating and testing the assumptions and data used in the calculation; and evaluating the adequacy of the Group's disclosure for Impairment allowances on loans and receivables.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the IFRSs, IASs, IFRC, SIC endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance (including the Audit Committee) are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

  1. Evaluate the propriety of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  2. Conclude on the propriety of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group' s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  3. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  4. Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partners on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report are Hsu, Shu-Min and Wu,Tsao-Jen.

KPMG

Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)

February 27, 2024

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial statements of financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, interpretation as well as related guidance endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to audit such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Assets

2023.12.31

2022.12.31

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2023.12.31

2022.12.31

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current assets

Current Liabilities

1100

Cash and cash equivalents (Notes (6)(a) and (7))

$

36,993,987

4

67,598,651

8

2100

Short-term borrowings (Notes (6)(k), (7) and (8))

$

66,489,957

7

76,068,717

9

1110

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note (6)(b))

4,533,228

1

3,522,343

-

2110

Short-term notes and bills payable (Notes (6)(j) and (8))

108,660,077

12

98,711,925

11

1136

Current financial assets at amortized cost (Notes (6)(b) and (7))

21,297,346

2

19,940,604

2

2126

Current financial liabilities for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))

679,513

-

793,253

-

1139

Current financial assets for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))

1,656,382

-

803,920

-

2170

Accounts and notes payable

4,353,433

-

5,247,199

1

1170

Accounts receivable, net (Notes (6)(d), (7) and (8))

543,160,503

58

500,468,244

57

2230

Current tax liabilities

4,235,166

-

3,969,906

-

1476

Other current financial assets (Notes (7) and (8))

23,098,161

2

9,936,173

1

2280

Current lease liabilities (Notes (6)(m) and (7))

1,229,402

-

1,920,279

-

1479

Other current assets (Notes (6)(e) and (7))

10,092,479

1

9,675,743

1

2305

Other current financial liabilities (Note (7))

73,377,891

8

71,060,780

8

640,832,086

68

611,945,678

69

2320

Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes (6)(k), (6)(l), (7) and (8))

281,238,343

30

219,746,917

25

Non-current assets

2399

Other current liabilities

5,515,833

1

5,757,969

1

1510

Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes (6)(b)and (6)(l))

15,523

-

39,571

-

545,779,615

58

483,276,945

55

1517

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note

981,404

-

1,036,670

-

Non-current Liabilities

(6)(b))

2530

Bonds payable (Note (6)(l))

59,502,724

6

55,993,856

6

1535

Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note (6)(b))

4,090,480

1

5,261,840

1

2540

Long-term borrowings (Notes (6)(k), (7) and (8))

155,838,606

17

172,198,833

20

1538

Non-current financial assets for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))

139,908

-

656,392

-

2570

Deferred tax liabilities (Note (6)(o))

3,745,918

-

3,211,911

-

1550

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note (6)(f))

3,082,905

-

2,562,210

-

2580

Non-current lease liabilities (Notes (6)(m) and (7))

5,762,990

1

4,173,612

1

1600

Property, plant and equipment (Notes (6)(g), (h), (7) and (8))

93,619,263

10

65,457,342

7

2600

Other non-current liabilities

9,379,219

1

8,186,850

1

1755

Right-of-use assets (Notes (6)(i) and (7))

6,940,570

1

6,036,695

1

234,229,457

25

243,765,062

28

1780

Intangible assets

580,386

-

198,980

-

Total Liabilities

780,009,072

83

727,042,007

83

1840

Deferred tax assets (Note (6)(o))

7,219,238

1

5,660,008

1

1930

Long-term accounts receivable, net (Notes (6)(d), (7) and (8))

173,869,909

18

156,378,445

18

Equity attributable to owners of the Company(Note (6)(p))

1995

Other non-current assets (Notes (7) and (8))

11,973,198

1

21,964,923

3

3110

Ordinary share

16,145,724

2

15,829,141

2

302,512,784

32

265,253,076

31

3120

Preferred share

1,500,000

-

1,500,000

-

3200

Capital surplus

41,862,560

4

41,855,122

5

3320

Special reserve

1,777,735

-

3,963,115

-

3350

Unappropriated retained earnings

96,213,959

10

79,950,798

9

3400

Other equity items

(3,541,758)

-

(1,777,735)

-

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

153,958,220

16

141,320,441

16

36XX

Non-controlling interests

9,377,578

1

8,836,306

1

Total equity

163,335,798

17

150,156,747

17

TOTAL ASSETS

$

943,344,870

100

877,198,754

100

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

943,344,870

100

877,198,754

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the years ended December 31,

2023

2022

Operating revenues: (Note (7))

Amount

%

Amount

%

4111

Sales revenue

$

7,382,209

8

6,787,444

8

4810

Interest revenue - installment sales

20,923,689

21

17,370,158

20

4820

Interest revenue - capital leases

29,796,268

31

27,362,810

31

4300

Rental revenue - operating leases

6,215,939

6

5,861,834

7

4230

Interest revenue - loans

11,273,105

12

8,471,911

10

4240

Other interest revenue

12,724,513

13

11,323,619

13

4881

Other operating revenue

9,209,787

9

9,430,389

11

Operating costs: (Note (7))

97,525,510

100

86,608,165

100

5111

Cost of sales

4,133,131

4

3,800,776

4

5240

Interest expense

19,298,963

20

13,580,713

16

5300

Cost of rental revenue

4,095,969

4

3,483,273

4

5800

Other operating costs

4,881,515

5

4,652,640

5

Gross profit from operation

32,409,578

33

25,517,402

29

65,115,932

67

61,090,763

71

6400

Operating expenses (Note (7))

18,143,555

19

15,644,039

18

6450

Expected credit loss (Note (6)(d))

14,977,902

15

9,396,454

11

6500

Net other income and expenses (Note (6)(s))

936,142

1

920,599

1

Operating profit

32,930,617

34

36,970,869

43

Non-operating income and expenses:

7100

Interest income

614,576

-

343,772

-

7130

Dividend income

52,369

-

39,612

-

7020

Other gains and losses (Note (6)(t) and (7))

2,693,335

3

1,944,257

2

7060

Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method (Note (6)(f))

(77,949)

-

27,055

-

Profit before income tax

3,282,331

3

2,354,696

2

7900

36,212,948

37

39,325,565

45

7950

Less: Income tax expenses (Note (6)(o))

10,168,244

10

10,861,362

12

Profit for the period

26,044,704

27

28,464,203

33

Other comprehensive income (loss):

8310

Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

8311

Gains on remeasurements of defined benefit plans

61,536

-

190,555

-

8316

Unrealized gains (losses) from investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive

income

164,878

-

(49,342)

-

8349

Less: Income tax related to components that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (Note (6)(o))

12,295

-

37,918

-

Total components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

214,119

-

103,295

-

8360

Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss

8361

Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements

(1,548,549)

(2)

3,522,156

4

8368

Gains (losses) on hedging instruments (Note (6)(c))

(446,676)

-

(848,726)

(1)

8370

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of

other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(Note (6)(f))

17,345

-

40,364

-

8999

Less: Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(Note (6)(o))

(28,666)

-

117,188

-

Total components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(1,949,214)

(2)

2,596,606

3

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

(1,735,095)

(2)

2,699,901

3

8500

Total comprehensive income for the period

$

24,309,609

25

31,164,104

36

Profit attributable to:

8610

Owners of the Company

$

25,033,636

26

27,221,727

32

8620

Non-controlling interests

$

1,011,068

1

1,242,476

1

Comprehensive income attributable to:

26,044,704

27

28,464,203

33

8710

Owners of the Company

$

23,330,992

24

29,563,836

34

8720

Non-controlling interests

$

978,617

1

1,600,268

2

Earnings per common share (NT dollars) (Note (6)(q))

24,309,609

25

31,164,104

36

16.83

9750

Basic earnings per share

$

15.15

9850

Diluted earnings per share

$

14.97

16.62

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity Items

Unrealized gains

(losses) from

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

financial assets

Exchange

measured

Unappropriated

differences on

at fair value

Gains (losses) on

Total equity

Preferred

Capital

Special

translation of

through other

attributable

Non-controlling

Total

Ordinary

retained

foreign financial

comprehensive

hedging

to owners of the

Balance at January 1, 2022

share

share

surplus

reserve

earnings

statements

income

instruments

Company

interests

equity

$

14,503,944

1,500,000

31,050,217

3,307,294

63,225,727

(4,518,204)

(171,219)

726,308

109,624,067

6,890,196

116,514,263

Profit for the year ended December 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

27,221,727

-

-

-

27,221,727

1,242,476

28,464,203

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

156,729

3,137,060

(54,316)

(897,364)

2,342,109

357,792

2,699,901

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

27,378,456

3,137,060

(54,316)

(897,364)

29,563,836

1,600,268

31,164,104

Appropriation and distribution of retain earnings:

Special reserve appropriated

-

-

-

655,821

(655,821)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

(8,702,367)

-

-

-

(8,702,367)

-

(8,702,367)

Cash dividends of preferred stock

-

-

-

-

(570,000)

-

-

-

(570,000)

-

(570,000)

Stock dividends of ordinary share

725,197

-

-

-

(725,197)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

(175)

-

-

-

-

-

(175)

-

(175)

Capital increase in cash

600,000

-

10,827,334

-

-

-

-

-

11,427,334

-

11,427,334

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

-

-

87

-

-

-

-

-

87

-

87

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

345,842

345,842

Change in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using method

-

-

(22,341)

-

-

-

-

-

(22,341)

-

(22,341)

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

15,829,141

1,500,000

41,855,122

3,963,115

79,950,798

(1,381,144)

(225,535)

(171,056)

141,320,441

8,836,306

150,156,747

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity Items

Unrealized gains

(losses) from

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

financial assets

Exchange

measured

Unappropriated

differences on

at fair value

Gains (losses) on

Total equity

Preferred

Capital

Special

translation of

through other

attributable

Non-controlling

Total

Ordinary

retained

foreign financial

comprehensive

hedging

to owners of the

Balance at January 1, 2023

share

share

surplus

reserve

earnings

statements

income

instruments

Company

interests

equity

$

15,829,141

1,500,000

41,855,122

3,963,115

79,950,798

(1,381,144)

(225,535)

(171,056)

141,320,441

8,836,306

150,156,747

Profit for the year ended December 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

25,033,636

-

-

-

25,033,636

1,011,068

26,044,704

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

49,372

(1,515,080)

164,901

(401,837)

(1,702,644)

(32,451)

(1,735,095)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

25,083,008

(1,515,080)

164,901

(401,837)

23,330,992

978,617

24,309,609

Appropriation and distribution of retain earnings:

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

(10,130,651)

-

-

-

(10,130,651)

-

(10,130,651)

Cash dividends of preferred stock

-

-

-

-

(570,000)

-

-

-

(570,000)

-

(570,000)

Stock dividends of ordinary share

316,583

-

-

-

(316,583)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

(2,185,380)

2,185,380

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

984

-

-

-

-

-

984

-

984

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(430,891)

(430,891)

Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

12,007

-

(12,007)

-

-

-

-

Effects on the long-term equity investment not recognized based on shareholding

ratios

-

-

6,454

-

-

-

-

-

6,454

(6,454)

-

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

16,145,724

1,500,000

41,862,560

1,777,735

96,213,959

(2,896,224)

(72,641)

(572,893)

153,958,220

9,377,578

163,335,798

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

