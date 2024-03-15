KPMG

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Board of Directors of Chailease Holding Company Limited:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chailease Holding Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), International Accounting Standards ("IASs"), Interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") or the former Standing Interpretations Committee ("SIC") endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on our judgment, the key audit matters that should be disclosed in this audit report are as follows:

Impairment assessment of accounts receivable

Refer to Note (4)(g) " Financial instruments" and Note (5) " Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources of estimation uncertainty" and Note (6) (d) "accounts receivable, net" to the consolidated financial statements for the details of the information about impairment assessment on accounts receivable.

