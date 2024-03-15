Stock Code:5871
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Statements
With Independent Auditors' Report
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Address:
No.362, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei, Taiwan, (R.O.C.)
Telephone:
886-2-8752-6388
The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
〜1〜
Table of contents
Contents
Page
1.
Cover Page
1
2.
Table of Contents
2
3.
Representation Letter
3
4.
Independent Auditors' Report
4
5.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
6.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
6
7.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
7
8.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
9. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Company history
9
(2)
Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements
9
(3)
New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted
9～10
(4)
Summary of material accounting policies
10～36
(5)
Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources of
36～39
estimation uncertainty
(6)
Explanation to significant accounts
39～102
(7)
Related party transactions
103～108
(8)
Pledged assets
108
(9)
Commitments and contingencies
108～109
(10)
Losses due to major disasters
109
(11)
Subsequent events
109
(12)
Other
109～111
(13)
Other disclosures
i) Information on significant transactions
112～168
ii) Information on investees
168～175
iii) Information on investment in mainland China
175～176
iv)Major shareholders
176
(14) Segment information
176～178
〜2〜
Representation Letter
The entities that are required to be included in the combined financial statements of Chailease Holding Company Limited as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the Criteria Governing the Preparation of Affiliation Reports, Consolidated Business Reports, and Consolidated Financial Statements of Affiliated Enterprises are the same as those included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards No. 10 endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, "Consolidated Financial Statements." In addition, the information required to be disclosed in the combined financial statements is included in the consolidated financial statements. Consequently, Chailease Holding Company Limited and Subsidiaries do not prepare a separate set of combined financial statements.
Company Name: Chailease Holding Company Limited
Chairman: Fong Long, Chen
Date: February 27, 2024.
〜3〜
KPMG
110615
5 7 68 (
101
)
Tel
+ 886 2 8101 6666
68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5,
Fax
+ 886 2 8101 6667
Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Web
kpmg.com/tw
Independent Auditors' Report
To the Board of Directors of Chailease Holding Company Limited:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chailease Holding Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), International Accounting Standards ("IASs"), Interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") or the former Standing Interpretations Committee ("SIC") endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on our judgment, the key audit matters that should be disclosed in this audit report are as follows:
Impairment assessment of accounts receivable
Refer to Note (4)(g) " Financial instruments" and Note (5) " Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources of estimation uncertainty" and Note (6) (d) "accounts receivable, net" to the consolidated financial statements for the details of the information about impairment assessment on accounts receivable.
〜4〜
KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
Description of key audit matter:
The Group is engaged primarily in providing various services of leasing and financing, in which accounts receivable is a significant account of the Group. Impairment allowances are provided on accounts receivable based on management' s best estimate of the potential losses in the accounts receivable portfolios at the balance sheet date. Management exercise judgment in making assumptions and estimations when calculating for impairment allowances on both individually and collectively assessed accounts receivables.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
In relation to the key audit matter above, we have performed certain key audit procedures that included evaluating the adequacy of the Group's impairment policy on financial assets; testing to check compliance with the internal control on the process of evaluating impairment losses on loans and receivable; evaluating and testing the appropriateness of expected credit loss model used by management while calculating the expected credit loss; evaluating and testing the assumptions and data used in the calculation; and evaluating the adequacy of the Group's disclosure for Impairment allowances on loans and receivables.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the IFRSs, IASs, IFRC, SIC endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance (including the Audit Committee) are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
〜4-1〜
- Evaluate the propriety of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the propriety of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group' s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partners on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report are Hsu, Shu-Min and Wu,Tsao-Jen.
KPMG
Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)
February 27, 2024
Notes to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial statements of financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, interpretation as well as related guidance endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to audit such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.
The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
〜4-2〜
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Assets
2023.12.31
2022.12.31
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2023.12.31
2022.12.31
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current assets：
Current Liabilities：
1100
Cash and cash equivalents (Notes (6)(a) and (7))
$
36,993,987
4
67,598,651
8
2100
Short-term borrowings (Notes (6)(k), (7) and (8))
$
66,489,957
7
76,068,717
9
1110
Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note (6)(b))
4,533,228
1
3,522,343
-
2110
Short-term notes and bills payable (Notes (6)(j) and (8))
108,660,077
12
98,711,925
11
1136
Current financial assets at amortized cost (Notes (6)(b) and (7))
21,297,346
2
19,940,604
2
2126
Current financial liabilities for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))
679,513
-
793,253
-
1139
Current financial assets for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))
1,656,382
-
803,920
-
2170
Accounts and notes payable
4,353,433
-
5,247,199
1
1170
Accounts receivable, net (Notes (6)(d), (7) and (8))
543,160,503
58
500,468,244
57
2230
Current tax liabilities
4,235,166
-
3,969,906
-
1476
Other current financial assets (Notes (7) and (8))
23,098,161
2
9,936,173
1
2280
Current lease liabilities (Notes (6)(m) and (7))
1,229,402
-
1,920,279
-
1479
Other current assets (Notes (6)(e) and (7))
10,092,479
1
9,675,743
1
2305
Other current financial liabilities (Note (7))
73,377,891
8
71,060,780
8
640,832,086
68
611,945,678
69
2320
Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes (6)(k), (6)(l), (7) and (8))
281,238,343
30
219,746,917
25
Non-current assets：
2399
Other current liabilities
5,515,833
1
5,757,969
1
1510
Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes (6)(b)and (6)(l))
15,523
-
39,571
-
545,779,615
58
483,276,945
55
1517
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Note
981,404
-
1,036,670
-
Non-current Liabilities：
(6)(b))
2530
Bonds payable (Note (6)(l))
59,502,724
6
55,993,856
6
1535
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note (6)(b))
4,090,480
1
5,261,840
1
2540
Long-term borrowings (Notes (6)(k), (7) and (8))
155,838,606
17
172,198,833
20
1538
Non-current financial assets for hedging (Notes (6)(b) and (6)(c))
139,908
-
656,392
-
2570
Deferred tax liabilities (Note (6)(o))
3,745,918
-
3,211,911
-
1550
Investments accounted for using equity method (Note (6)(f))
3,082,905
-
2,562,210
-
2580
Non-current lease liabilities (Notes (6)(m) and (7))
5,762,990
1
4,173,612
1
1600
Property, plant and equipment (Notes (6)(g), (h), (7) and (8))
93,619,263
10
65,457,342
7
2600
Other non-current liabilities
9,379,219
1
8,186,850
1
1755
Right-of-use assets (Notes (6)(i) and (7))
6,940,570
1
6,036,695
1
234,229,457
25
243,765,062
28
1780
Intangible assets
580,386
-
198,980
-
Total Liabilities
780,009,072
83
727,042,007
83
1840
Deferred tax assets (Note (6)(o))
7,219,238
1
5,660,008
1
1930
Long-term accounts receivable, net (Notes (6)(d), (7) and (8))
173,869,909
18
156,378,445
18
Equity attributable to owners of the Company：(Note (6)(p))
1995
Other non-current assets (Notes (7) and (8))
11,973,198
1
21,964,923
3
3110
Ordinary share
16,145,724
2
15,829,141
2
302,512,784
32
265,253,076
31
3120
Preferred share
1,500,000
-
1,500,000
-
3200
Capital surplus
41,862,560
4
41,855,122
5
3320
Special reserve
1,777,735
-
3,963,115
-
3350
Unappropriated retained earnings
96,213,959
10
79,950,798
9
3400
Other equity items
(3,541,758)
-
(1,777,735)
-
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
153,958,220
16
141,320,441
16
36XX
Non-controlling interests
9,377,578
1
8,836,306
1
Total equity
163,335,798
17
150,156,747
17
TOTAL ASSETS
$
943,344,870
100
877,198,754
100
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
943,344,870
100
877,198,754
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
〜5〜
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the years ended December 31,
2023
2022
Operating revenues: (Note (7))
Amount
%
Amount
%
4111
Sales revenue
$
7,382,209
8
6,787,444
8
4810
Interest revenue - installment sales
20,923,689
21
17,370,158
20
4820
Interest revenue - capital leases
29,796,268
31
27,362,810
31
4300
Rental revenue - operating leases
6,215,939
6
5,861,834
7
4230
Interest revenue - loans
11,273,105
12
8,471,911
10
4240
Other interest revenue
12,724,513
13
11,323,619
13
4881
Other operating revenue
9,209,787
9
9,430,389
11
Operating costs: (Note (7))
97,525,510
100
86,608,165
100
5111
Cost of sales
4,133,131
4
3,800,776
4
5240
Interest expense
19,298,963
20
13,580,713
16
5300
Cost of rental revenue
4,095,969
4
3,483,273
4
5800
Other operating costs
4,881,515
5
4,652,640
5
Gross profit from operation
32,409,578
33
25,517,402
29
65,115,932
67
61,090,763
71
6400
Operating expenses (Note (7))
18,143,555
19
15,644,039
18
6450
Expected credit loss (Note (6)(d))
14,977,902
15
9,396,454
11
6500
Net other income and expenses (Note (6)(s))
936,142
1
920,599
1
Operating profit
32,930,617
34
36,970,869
43
Non-operating income and expenses:
7100
Interest income
614,576
-
343,772
-
7130
Dividend income
52,369
-
39,612
-
7020
Other gains and losses (Note (6)(t) and (7))
2,693,335
3
1,944,257
2
7060
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method (Note (6)(f))
(77,949)
-
27,055
-
Profit before income tax
3,282,331
3
2,354,696
2
7900
36,212,948
37
39,325,565
45
7950
Less: Income tax expenses (Note (6)(o))
10,168,244
10
10,861,362
12
Profit for the period
26,044,704
27
28,464,203
33
Other comprehensive income (loss):
8310
Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
8311
Gains on remeasurements of defined benefit plans
61,536
-
190,555
-
8316
Unrealized gains (losses) from investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive
income
164,878
-
(49,342)
-
8349
Less: Income tax related to components that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (Note (6)(o))
12,295
-
37,918
-
Total components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
214,119
-
103,295
-
8360
Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss
8361
Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements
(1,548,549)
(2)
3,522,156
4
8368
Gains (losses) on hedging instruments (Note (6)(c))
(446,676)
-
(848,726)
(1)
8370
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of
other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(Note (6)(f))
17,345
-
40,364
-
8999
Less: Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(Note (6)(o))
(28,666)
-
117,188
-
Total components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,949,214)
(2)
2,596,606
3
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
(1,735,095)
(2)
2,699,901
3
8500
Total comprehensive income for the period
$
24,309,609
25
31,164,104
36
Profit attributable to:
8610
Owners of the Company
$
25,033,636
26
27,221,727
32
8620
Non-controlling interests
$
1,011,068
1
1,242,476
1
Comprehensive income attributable to:
26,044,704
27
28,464,203
33
8710
Owners of the Company
$
23,330,992
24
29,563,836
34
8720
Non-controlling interests
$
978,617
1
1,600,268
2
Earnings per common share (NT dollars) (Note (6)(q))
24,309,609
25
31,164,104
36
16.83
9750
Basic earnings per share
$
15.15
9850
Diluted earnings per share
$
14.97
16.62
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
〜6〜
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Other Equity Items
Unrealized gains
(losses) from
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
financial assets
Exchange
measured
Unappropriated
differences on
at fair value
Gains (losses) on
Total equity
Preferred
Capital
Special
translation of
through other
attributable
Non-controlling
Total
Ordinary
retained
foreign financial
comprehensive
hedging
to owners of the
Balance at January 1, 2022
share
share
surplus
reserve
earnings
statements
income
instruments
Company
interests
equity
$
14,503,944
1,500,000
31,050,217
3,307,294
63,225,727
(4,518,204)
(171,219)
726,308
109,624,067
6,890,196
116,514,263
Profit for the year ended December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
27,221,727
-
-
-
27,221,727
1,242,476
28,464,203
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
156,729
3,137,060
(54,316)
(897,364)
2,342,109
357,792
2,699,901
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
27,378,456
3,137,060
(54,316)
(897,364)
29,563,836
1,600,268
31,164,104
Appropriation and distribution of retain earnings:
Special reserve appropriated
-
-
-
655,821
(655,821)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
(8,702,367)
-
-
-
(8,702,367)
-
(8,702,367)
Cash dividends of preferred stock
-
-
-
-
(570,000)
-
-
-
(570,000)
-
(570,000)
Stock dividends of ordinary share
725,197
-
-
-
(725,197)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
(175)
-
-
-
-
-
(175)
-
(175)
Capital increase in cash
600,000
-
10,827,334
-
-
-
-
-
11,427,334
-
11,427,334
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
-
87
-
-
-
-
-
87
-
87
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
345,842
345,842
Change in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using method
-
-
(22,341)
-
-
-
-
-
(22,341)
-
(22,341)
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
15,829,141
1,500,000
41,855,122
3,963,115
79,950,798
(1,381,144)
(225,535)
(171,056)
141,320,441
8,836,306
150,156,747
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
〜7〜
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Other Equity Items
Unrealized gains
(losses) from
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
financial assets
Exchange
measured
Unappropriated
differences on
at fair value
Gains (losses) on
Total equity
Preferred
Capital
Special
translation of
through other
attributable
Non-controlling
Total
Ordinary
retained
foreign financial
comprehensive
hedging
to owners of the
Balance at January 1, 2023
share
share
surplus
reserve
earnings
statements
income
instruments
Company
interests
equity
$
15,829,141
1,500,000
41,855,122
3,963,115
79,950,798
(1,381,144)
(225,535)
(171,056)
141,320,441
8,836,306
150,156,747
Profit for the year ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
25,033,636
-
-
-
25,033,636
1,011,068
26,044,704
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
49,372
(1,515,080)
164,901
(401,837)
(1,702,644)
(32,451)
(1,735,095)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
25,083,008
(1,515,080)
164,901
(401,837)
23,330,992
978,617
24,309,609
Appropriation and distribution of retain earnings:
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
(10,130,651)
-
-
-
(10,130,651)
-
(10,130,651)
Cash dividends of preferred stock
-
-
-
-
(570,000)
-
-
-
(570,000)
-
(570,000)
Stock dividends of ordinary share
316,583
-
-
-
(316,583)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
(2,185,380)
2,185,380
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
984
-
-
-
-
-
984
-
984
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(430,891)
(430,891)
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
12,007
-
(12,007)
-
-
-
-
Effects on the long-term equity investment not recognized based on shareholding
ratios
-
-
6,454
-
-
-
-
-
6,454
(6,454)
-
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
16,145,724
1,500,000
41,862,560
1,777,735
96,213,959
(2,896,224)
(72,641)
(572,893)
153,958,220
9,377,578
163,335,798
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
〜7-1〜
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 08:33:00 UTC.