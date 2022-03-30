Chailease : General Meeting

Taiwan Stock Code: 5871
Chailease Holding Company Limited
Notice of
Annual General Meeting
Date of AGM: May 20, 2022
Tel: 886-2-87526388Fax: 886-2-87526280
Website:www.chaileaseholding.com
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code: US1574602058/ US1574601068 ), will be held on Friday, May 20 2022 at 9:00AM 2F, 399 Rueiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei (Liberty Square Convention Center). Period of suspension of share registration: 2022/03/22~2022/05/20.
MEETING AGENDA
Disclaimer
