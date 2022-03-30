Log in
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
Chailease : General Meeting

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Taiwan Stock Code: 5871

Chailease Holding Company Limited

Notice of

Annual General Meeting

Date of AGM: May 20, 2022

Chailease Holding Company Limited.

Tel: 886-2-87526388Fax: 886-2-87526280

Website:www.chaileaseholding.com

Taiwan Stock Code: 5871

Chailease Holding Company Limited.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code: US1574602058/ US1574601068 ), will be held on Friday, May 20 2022 at 9:00AM 2F, 399 Rueiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei (Liberty Square Convention Center). Period of suspension of share registration: 2022/03/22~2022/05/20.

MEETING AGENDA

  • I. Matters to Report

    • 1. 2021 Business Report.

    • 2. Audit Committee's Review Report.

    • 3. To report the results for the execution of the "Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bond" in

      2021

    • 4. To report the Distribution of Employees' and Directors' compensation of the year 2021.

  • II. Matters for Adoption

    • 1. To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements

    • 2. To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits

  • III. Matters for discussion

    • 1. Issuance of new shares via capitalization of retained earnings.

    • 2. Amendment to the "Processing Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".

    • 3. Amendment to the "Memorandum & Articles of Association"

    • 4. To consider and approve the Company's plan to raise long-term capital.

    • 5. Proposal of releasing the Non-Competition Restrictions on Directors.

  • VI. Questions and Motions

  • VII. Meeting Adjourned

Chailease Holding Company Limited.

Tel: 886-2-87526388Fax: 886-2-87526280

Website:www.chaileaseholding.com

