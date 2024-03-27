Taiwan Stock Code: 5871
Chailease Holding Company Limited
Notice of
Annual General Meeting
Date of AGM: May 22, 2024
Tel: 886-2-87526388Fax: 886-2-87526280
Website:www.chaileaseholding.com
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code: US1574602058/ US1574601068 ), will be held on Wednesday, May 22 2024 at 9:00AM 2F, 399 Rueiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei (Liberty Square Convention Center). Period of suspension of share registration: 2024/03/24~2024/05/22.
MEETING AGENDA
I. Matters to Report
1. 2023 Business Report.
2. Audit Committee's Review Report.
3. To report the Distribution of Employees' and Directors' compensation of the year 2023.
II. Matters for Adoption
1. To accept 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements
2. To approve the proposal for distribution of 2023 profits
III. Matters for discussion
1. Issuance of new shares via capitalization of retained earnings.
2. To consider and approve the company's plan to raise long-term capital.
3. Amendment to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting".
VI. Questions and Motions
VII. Meeting Adjourned
