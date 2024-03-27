Taiwan Stock Code: 5871

Chailease Holding Company Limited

Notice of

Annual General Meeting

Date of AGM: May 22, 2024

Chailease Holding Company Limited.

Tel: 886-2-87526388Fax: 886-2-87526280

Website:www.chaileaseholding.com

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code: US1574602058/ US1574601068 ), will be held on Wednesday, May 22 2024 at 9:00AM 2F, 399 Rueiguang Rd., Neihu District, Taipei (Liberty Square Convention Center). Period of suspension of share registration: 2024/03/24~2024/05/22.

MEETING AGENDA

I. Matters to Report 1. 2023 Business Report. 2. Audit Committee's Review Report. 3. To report the Distribution of Employees' and Directors' compensation of the year 2023.

II. Matters for Adoption 1. To accept 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements 2. To approve the proposal for distribution of 2023 profits

III. Matters for discussion 1. Issuance of new shares via capitalization of retained earnings. 2. To consider and approve the company's plan to raise long-term capital. 3. Amendment to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting".



VI. Questions and Motions

VII. Meeting Adjourned

