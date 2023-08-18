Taiwan Stock Code: 5871

Chailease Holding Company Limited

Notice of Changing in Paid-in Capital

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that thepaid-incapital of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code：US1574602058/ US1574601068), is increased from NTD17,329,141,530 to NTD17,645,724,360 due to the issuance of 31,658,283 new common shares, NTD 10 per share, through capitalization of retained earnings which has been resolved by the 2023 AGM, and then granted by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation to list on the stock market on August 31, 2023.