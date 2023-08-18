NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that thepaid-incapital of Chailease Holding Company Limited, incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Company"), issuer of Global Depositary Shares (GDRs) listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ISIN Code：US1574602058/ US1574601068), is increased from NTD17,329,141,530 to NTD17,645,724,360 due to the issuance of 31,658,283 new common shares, NTD 10 per share, through capitalization of retained earnings which has been resolved by the 2023 AGM, and then granted by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation to list on the stock market on August 31, 2023.
Chailease Holding Company Limited is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in traditional leasing, installment payment and receivables transfer businesses. The Company is also involved in heavy-vehicle financing, minibus financing, construction equipment financing, fishing and cargo financing, micro-enterprise financing, non-performing loan purchase, real estate financing, office equipment leasing, medical equipment financing, car leasing, energy-saving project financing, solar power plant financing and investment, inventory financing, aircraft and ship financing, insurance brokerage and oil related businesses. The Company operates its businesses in domestic market and overseas markets, such as Thailand.