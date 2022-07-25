Log in
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
201.00 TWD   +2.03%
02:54aCHAILEASE : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 were announced.
PU
07/22CHAILEASE : General Meeting
PU
07/22CHAILEASE : Announcement for subsidiary My Leasing(Mauritius) Corp. concerning important resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
PU
Chailease : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 were announced.

07/25/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 14:37:44
Subject 
 The unaudited consolidated net income
of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months
ended June 30, 2022 were announced.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25
2.Company name:Chailease Holding Company Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease
  Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 were
  announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated
  net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended
  June 30, 2022 are listed below:
                                            (NT millions)
-----------------------------June--------------------------------------------
                                                              Retroactively
 Consolidated                 Attributable to                   adjusted
income before   Consolidated  stockholders of      EPS(NT$)     EPS(NT$)
  income tax     net income     the Company
    3,414.1        2,493.4         2,385.4          1.65         1.56

--------------------------Jan.- June-----------------------------------------
                                                              Retroactively
 Consolidated                 Attributable to                   adjusted
income before   Consolidated  stockholders of      EPS(NT$)     EPS(NT$)
 income tax      net income     the Company
   20,277.6       14,734.0        14,083.9          9.32         8.87

Note :
1.Preferred dividends NT$570,000 thousands have been subtracted to
compute EPS.
2.EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the issuance of stock dividend
per share NT$0.5.

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
