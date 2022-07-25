Chailease : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 were announced.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25 2.Company name:Chailease Holding Company Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 were announced. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for six months ended June 30, 2022 are listed below: (NT millions) -----------------------------June-------------------------------------------- Retroactively Consolidated Attributable to adjusted income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$) income tax net income the Company 3,414.1 2,493.4 2,385.4 1.65 1.56 --------------------------Jan.- June----------------------------------------- Retroactively Consolidated Attributable to adjusted income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$) income tax net income the Company 20,277.6 14,734.0 14,083.9 9.32 8.87 Note : 1.Preferred dividends NT$570,000 thousands have been subtracted to compute EPS. 2.EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the issuance of stock dividend per share NT$0.5.