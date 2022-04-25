Chailease : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were announced.
04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
14:37:05
Subject
The unaudited consolidated net income
of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months
ended March 31, 2022 were announced.
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/25
2.Company name:Chailease Holding Company Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease
Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were
announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated
net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended
March 31, 2022 are listed below:
(NT millions)
-----------------------------Mar.-----------------------------------
Consolidated Attributable to
income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$)
income tax net income the Company
4,162.1 3,054.7 2,915.1 2.01
--------------------------Jan.- Mar.----------------------------------
Consolidated Attributable to
income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$)
income tax net income the Company
10,306.0 7,506.8 7,170.0 4.94
Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:08 UTC.