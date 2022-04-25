Chailease : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were announced.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/25 2.Company name:Chailease Holding Company Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were announced. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 are listed below: (NT millions) -----------------------------Mar.----------------------------------- Consolidated Attributable to income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$) income tax net income the Company 4,162.1 3,054.7 2,915.1 2.01 --------------------------Jan.- Mar.---------------------------------- Consolidated Attributable to income before Consolidated stockholders of EPS(NT$) income tax net income the Company 10,306.0 7,506.8 7,170.0 4.94