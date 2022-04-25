Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chailease Holding Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    5871   KYG202881093

CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5871)
Chailease : The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were announced.

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chailease Holding Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 14:37:05
Subject 
 The unaudited consolidated net income
of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months
ended March 31, 2022 were announced.
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/25
2.Company name:Chailease Holding Company Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited consolidated net income of Chailease
  Holding Company Limited for three months ended March 31, 2022 were
  announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated
  net income of Chailease Holding Company Limited for three months ended
  March 31, 2022 are listed below:
                                            (NT millions)
-----------------------------Mar.-----------------------------------

 Consolidated                 Attributable to
income before   Consolidated  stockholders of      EPS(NT$)
  income tax     net income     the Company
    4,162.1        3,054.7         2,915.1          2.01

--------------------------Jan.- Mar.----------------------------------

 Consolidated                 Attributable to
income before   Consolidated  stockholders of      EPS(NT$)
 income tax      net income     the Company
   10,306.0        7,506.8        7,170.0           4.94

Disclaimer

Chailease Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 708 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
Net income 2022 25 904 M 883 M 883 M
Net Debt 2022 378 B 12 893 M 12 893 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 352 B 11 992 M 11 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,72x
EV / Sales 2023 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 347
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fong-Long Chen Executive Chairman, President & General Manager
Wen Cheng Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Joseph Tseng Chief Information Technology Officer
Steven Jeremy Goodman Independent Director
Ching Shui Tsou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-7.97%11 992
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.2.11%6 480
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.75%4 101
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-1.01%3 767
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-12.50%3 547
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.71%3 462