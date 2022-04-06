Chainqui Construction Development : Announcement for the difference between the company's 2021 operating income self-assessment and the accountant's audit,correction and adjustment.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06 2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The declared amount of self-assessed operating income in 2021 was NT$763,882 thousand, with a difference of NT$29,018 thousand, @compared with the audited amount of NT$792,900 thousand. The main reasons @for the difference are as follows: The self-assessed operating income in 2021 is adjusted by the real estate sales income after being checked by accountants. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Declaration of Dec.@2021 adopts monthly operating income information of IFRSs Regulations. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$17,492 thousand, Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year was NT$763,882 thousand. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$46,510 thousand, Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year was NT$792,900 thousand. 9.Countermeasures:Announcements at the Public Information Observatory and Corrected the announcement of monthly operating incomes and accumulated operating incomes in December 2021. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None