  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2509   TW0002509007

CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD

(2509)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Chainqui Construction Development : Announcement for the difference between the company's 2021 operating income self-assessment and the accountant's audit,correction and adjustment.

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 15:07:03
Subject 
 Announcement for the difference between the company's
2021 operating income self-assessment and the accountant's
audit,correction and adjustment.
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The declared amount of self-assessed operating
income in 2021 was NT$763,882 thousand, with a difference of
NT$29,018 thousand, @compared with the audited amount of
NT$792,900 thousand. The main reasons @for the difference
are as follows:
The self-assessed operating income in 2021 is adjusted by
the real estate sales income after being checked by
accountants.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Declaration
of Dec.@2021 adopts monthly operating income information
of IFRSs Regulations.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$17,492
thousand,
Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year
was NT$763,882 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$46,510
thousand,
Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year
was NT$792,900 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Announcements at the Public Information
Observatory and Corrected the announcement of monthly
operating incomes and accumulated operating incomes in
December 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chainqui Construction Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
