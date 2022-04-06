Chainqui Construction Development : Announcement for the difference between the company's 2021 operating income self-assessment and the accountant's audit,correction and adjustment.
04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Provided by: CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
15:07:03
Subject
Announcement for the difference between the company's
2021 operating income self-assessment and the accountant's
audit,correction and adjustment.
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The declared amount of self-assessed operating
income in 2021 was NT$763,882 thousand, with a difference of
NT$29,018 thousand, @compared with the audited amount of
NT$792,900 thousand. The main reasons @for the difference
are as follows:
The self-assessed operating income in 2021 is adjusted by
the real estate sales income after being checked by
accountants.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Declaration
of Dec.@2021 adopts monthly operating income information
of IFRSs Regulations.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$17,492
thousand,
Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year
was NT$763,882 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Dec.2021 Net operating income for the month was NT$46,510
thousand,
Dec.2021 Accumulated net operating income for the year
was NT$792,900 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Announcements at the Public Information
Observatory and Corrected the announcement of monthly
operating incomes and accumulated operating incomes in
December 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
