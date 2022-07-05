Chainqui Construction Development : Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022
07/05/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Provided by: CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
10:55:35
Subject
Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:Yesterday Chainqui Construction said at
the Earnings call that it is expected to push the performance of
company up in the second half of 2023 and will broken through
ten billion NT dollars,a new high of recent years.
7.Cause of occurrence:Mass media reporting
8.Countermeasures:The Company didn't provide financial forecasts.
The contents of reporting were speculations by the press
and institutional investors. Official announcements
shall take precedence for actual financial numbers.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chainqui Construction Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:13:01 UTC.