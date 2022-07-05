Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2509   TW0002509007

CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD

(2509)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
15.00 TWD   +1.01%
07/05CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022
PU
06/30CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on July 5, 2022
PU
06/08CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chainqui Construction Development : Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022

07/05/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 10:55:35
Subject 
 Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:Yesterday Chainqui Construction  said at
the Earnings call that it is expected to push the performance of
company up in the second half of 2023 and will broken through
ten billion NT dollars,a new high of recent years.
7.Cause of occurrence:Mass media reporting
8.Countermeasures:The Company didn't provide financial forecasts.
The contents of reporting were speculations by the press
and institutional investors. Official announcements
shall take precedence for actual financial numbers.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chainqui Construction Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
07/05CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2..
PU
06/30CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : The Company is to hold an institutional investor confe..
PU
06/08CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular sh..
PU
05/09Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/06CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Announcement for the difference between the company's ..
PU
03/14Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
03/11CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Supplementary appraisal report for the contract of joi..
PU
03/03CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Correction of the company intends to sign a joint deve..
PU
03/02Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Intends to Sign A Joint Development Contract ..
CI
01/17CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : The Construction contract of Xin Yi San Xing section(C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 793 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2021 44,1 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net Debt 2021 301 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 368 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Feng Chiang General Manager & Director
Hsiao Hui Hung Head-Finance
Yung Yi Li Chairman
Che Nan Chou Independent Director
Li Yun Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD-18.70%112
VINCI-10.77%50 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%33 864
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.44%28 165
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.50%21 618
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.57%18 734