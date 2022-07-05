Chainqui Construction Development : Clarification for Economic Daily reported on July 6, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Company name:Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself. 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:Yesterday Chainqui Construction said at the Earnings call that it is expected to push the performance of company up in the second half of 2023 and will broken through ten billion NT dollars,a new high of recent years. 7.Cause of occurrence:Mass media reporting 8.Countermeasures:The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of reporting were speculations by the press and institutional investors. Official announcements shall take precedence for actual financial numbers. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None