Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2509   TW0002509007

CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD

(2509)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chainqui Construction Development : Correction of the company intends to sign a joint development contract with a non related- party to build on land No. 37,Section 1,Wenquan Section, Beitou,Taipei

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 14:01:45
Subject 
 Correction of the company intends to sign a joint
development contract with a non related- party to build
on land No. 37,Section 1,Wenquan Section, Beitou,Taipei
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Joint construction and allocation of housing units
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03~2022/03/03
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Atami Hotel Co., Ltd.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(1)Landmarking:the land in No. 37, Section 1, Wenquan Section,
 Beitou District, Taipei City.(2)Area of land: 640.695 Taiwanese ping.
(3)Distribution ratio:(a)House:Landlord/Builder(the Company)=55%/45%
(b)Parking space:Landlord/Builder(the Company)=55%/45%
(c)anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment:abount NTD1.22 billion
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:
Time is urgent,make up the event.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:
Time is urgent,make up the event.
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:
Time is urgent,make up the event.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Development and construction for sale.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No.
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Yes
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
Time is urgent,make up the event.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to authorization method of
the Company,the case only needs to be decided by the chairman.
The transaction price is NT$38.45 million as the joint venture
performance bond,the area is about 640.695 ping,NT$60,000
per ping.

Disclaimer

Chainqui Construction Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
01:10aCHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Correction of the company intends to sign a joint deve..
PU
01/17CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : The Construction contract of Xin Yi San Xing section(C..
PU
01/17Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Announces the Construction Contract of Xin Yi..
CI
2021Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2021Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
2021Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2020Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2020Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2020Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 338 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2020 232 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
Net Debt 2020 114 M 4,07 M 4,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 4 042 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Chainqui Construction Development Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Feng Chiang General Manager & Director
Hsiao Hui Hung Head-Finance
Yung Yi Li Chairman
Che Nan Chou Independent Director
Li Yun Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAINQUI CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD-2.44%144
VINCI-1.54%57 599
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 291
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.85%33 689
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.12%22 824
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED9.43%21 047