    2425   TW0002425006

CHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2425)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chaintech Technology : Act for Subsidiary Sitonholy(Tianjin)technology Co.,Ltd. to Announces the acquisition of Financial Products

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/07 Time of announcement 15:00:07
Subject 
 Act for Subsidiary Sitonholy(Tianjin)technology
Co.,Ltd. to Announces the acquisition of Financial
Products
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Win-Win, Stable, Tiantianli
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/07/16~2022/01/07
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total monetary amount of the transaction:RMB50,000,000.-
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading counterparty:China CITIC Bank,
Relationship to the Company:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Pay in lump sum.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Follow company
authorization guideline.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
RMB9,000,000.-
There is not any restriction of rights.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
ratio to the total assets: 8.86%�F
ratio to equity attributable to owners of the parent: 12.58%
working capital: NTD835,937 thousand.
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment and financial products
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:None.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A.
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A.
22.Name of the CPA:N/A.
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A.
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None.
25.Details on change of business model:N/A.
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:According to financial management.
27.Source of funds:Own capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Chaintech Technology Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 672 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2020 146 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2020 148 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 2 808 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart CHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chaintech Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shu Jung Kao Chairman & General Manager
Yu Nu Lai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Han Yu Tang Independent Director
Guo Qin Chen Independent Director
Mu Tien Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-0.85%101
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-0.19%6 304
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.28%2 180
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-0.35%945
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED8.07%769
EIZO CORPORATION1.73%763