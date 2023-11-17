Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canada-based minerals exploration company. The Company is engaged in advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. The Soledad project is located in Ancash province of central Peru, approximately 260 kilometers (km) north-northwest of Lima and 35 km south of Barrickâs Pierina mine. The project is part of the Ticapampa-Aija Mining District in the Cordillera Negra. It also holds an option interest in other mineral concessions owned by Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Chakana Resources S.A.C.

Sector Diversified Mining