Peru's most favorable mining province; active mining district with 4 mines
Exposure to Precious Metals and Copper
Strong leverage to metal prices with current valuation
Looming copper supply deficit, additional clean energy transition demand Lower development cost for high-grade deposits and less environmental impact
Gold Fields
Management
19.9%
& Insiders
9.0%
High Net
Worth
November 2023
16%
Institutional
25%
Shares Outstanding
194,934,184
Warrants
52,178,843
Retail 30.1%
52 wk Hi-Lo$0.115-$0.04
Family Office and Institutional Investors: US Global,
Sprott Asset Management, Osisko Development,
Bally Capital Advisors, Blue Lakes Capital, Dragon
Tree Capital, CCGF Holdings, Synergy Resources
Capital
Options
10,025,000
Fully Diluted
257,138,027
Market Cap (Nov 6, '23)
CDN~$7.8M
Share Price (Nov 6, '23)
CDN $0.04
Daily Vol.
~67,000
Soledad Project
Peru's Next Giant Cu-Au-Ag Deposit
Bx 1 BLOCK MODEL GRADES
Breccia Conceptual
Pipe Pit
MEGA-GOLD Target
EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM
Douglas B. Silver, Chairman & Director - USA and Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, Founded International Royalty Corporation John Black, Director - Regulus and Aldebaran CEO; sold Antares to First Quantum for C$650m
David Kelley, President & CEO, Director - 35 years global exploration, discoveries in Peru, Fr. Guiana, Mongolia, and Nunavut
Head Office-Vancouver
Lima, Peru Office
Contact
Suite 1012-1020 West Pender St.
Av. Jorge Chavez No 184, Piso 10, No 1001
info@chakanacopper.com
Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3
Miraflores, Lima, Peru
720-233-2166
Chakana Copper Corp. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 18:05:00 UTC.
Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canada-based minerals exploration company. The Company is engaged in advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. The Soledad project is located in Ancash province of central Peru, approximately 260 kilometers (km) north-northwest of Lima and 35 km south of Barrickâs Pierina mine. The project is part of the Ticapampa-Aija Mining District in the Cordillera Negra. It also holds an option interest in other mineral concessions owned by Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Chakana Resources S.A.C.