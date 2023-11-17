Soledad Project

Peru's Next Giant Cu-Au-Ag Deposit

New Cu-Au-Ag discovery with initial high-grade inferred resource open at depth:

  1. Mt 0.97% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, and 61 g/t Ag underground
  2. Mt 0.65% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, and 37.1 g/t Ag open pit
    130 million pounds Copper, 191,000 ounces Gold, 11.7 million ounces Silver

Tier 1 upside potential to be tested in 2023

Huge MEGA-GOLDporphyry target with multi-million ounce potential

La Joya high-sulfidation epithermal target

Cpy

Numerous additional high-grade breccia pipes

Only 28 out of 154 defined targets tested (18%)

Gold Fields $12m investment validates upside potential

Drill permit received June 28, 2023

Located in Ancash, Peru

Peru's most favorable mining province; active mining district with 4 mines

Exposure to Precious Metals and Copper

Strong leverage to metal prices with current valuation

Looming copper supply deficit, additional clean energy transition demand Lower development cost for high-grade deposits and less environmental impact

Gold Fields

Management

19.9%

& Insiders

9.0%

High Net

Worth

November 2023

16%

Institutional

25%

Shares Outstanding

194,934,184

Warrants

52,178,843

Retail 30.1%

52 wk Hi-Lo$0.115-$0.04

Family Office and Institutional Investors: US Global,

Sprott Asset Management, Osisko Development,

Bally Capital Advisors, Blue Lakes Capital, Dragon

Tree Capital, CCGF Holdings, Synergy Resources

Capital

Options

10,025,000

Fully Diluted

257,138,027

Market Cap (Nov 6, '23)

CDN~$7.8M

Share Price (Nov 6, '23)

CDN $0.04

Daily Vol.

~67,000

Soledad Project

Peru's Next Giant Cu-Au-Ag Deposit

Bx 1 BLOCK MODEL GRADES

Breccia Conceptual

Pipe Pit

MEGA-GOLD Target

EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM

Douglas B. Silver, Chairman & Director - USA and Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, Founded International Royalty Corporation John Black, Director - Regulus and Aldebaran CEO; sold Antares to First Quantum for C$650m

David Kelley, President & CEO, Director - 35 years global exploration, discoveries in Peru, Fr. Guiana, Mongolia, and Nunavut

Head Office-Vancouver

Lima, Peru Office

Contact

Suite 1012-1020 West Pender St.

Av. Jorge Chavez No 184, Piso 10, No 1001

info@chakanacopper.com

Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3

Miraflores, Lima, Peru

720-233-2166

