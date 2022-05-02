Chakana Copper : Feb 28, 2022 Q3 Financial Statements

CHAKANA COPPER CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022

(UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Chakana Copper Corp. (the "Corporation") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

April 28, 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND MAY 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

ASSETSCurrent Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Prepaids and other current assets

Non-current Assets

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) Property and equipment (Note 5) Value-added tax receivable

Total AssetsLIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 12)

Current portion of lease obligation (Note 6)

Non-current Liabilities

Lease obligation (Note 6)

Total LiabilitiesShareholders' Equity

Common shares (Note 7) Stock option reserve (Note 7) Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Contingency (Note 13)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ Tom Wharton

Tom Wharton, Director

February 28, 2022 (Unaudited)

$

1,651,761 190,327

1,842,088 8,904,769

3,557,918 2,790,840

636,905 937,745

902,497 558,316

$

6,939,408

$

391,169 $ 48,121

439,290 173,657 612,947

37,482,558 37,482,558

2,846,365 2,518,080

638,530 (34,640,992)

6,326,461

$

6,939,408

$

$

$

/s/ Darren Devine Darren Devine, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

May 31, 2021 (Audited)

8,675,790 228,979

13,191,670

1,246,461 42,337

1,288,798

194,432

1,483,230

303,035 (28,595,233)

11,708,440

13,191,670

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2022

Ended February 28, 2021

Ended February 28, 2022

Ended February 28, 2021

OPERATING EXPENSES

Consulting fees (Note 12) Depreciation (Note 5) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8) General and administrative Investor relations

$

46,456 $ 31,600

71,926 $ 24,116

171,876 $ 186,709

95,209 73,637

805,543

1,383,674

4,174,729

3,241,152

109,905

112,615

297,064 282,663

61,775

111,235

210,579 294,838

Legal and professional fees Salaries and wages Stock-based compensation

37,593

29,715

124,432 129,843

(Note 7)

Travel and meals

69,552 105,414 12,521

71,233 212,389 -

203,727 222,943

610,461 29,982

1,022,364 1,649

Operating Expenses

(1,280,359)

(2,016,903)

(5,918,059)

(5,455,798)

Other

Foreign exchange income (loss) Expense (recovery) of valued-added tax previously written off

(22,922)

(65,315)

617

(82,335)

Write-off leasehold improvements Interest income

- - -

(2,562)

126,045

- 10,441

(410,493)

-

- 61,414

(22,922)

(57,436)

(409,876)

105,124

Net Loss

(1,303,281)

(2,074,339)

(6,327,935)

(5,350,674)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Foreign currency translation

267,925

(33,728)

335,495

(317,702)

Comprehensive LossBasic and diluted loss per share

$ $

(1,035,356)

(0.01)

$ $

(2,108,067)

(0.02)

$ $

(5,992,440)

(0.06)

$ $

(5,668,376)

(0.06)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

111,410,762

96,187,047

111,410,762

94,227,312

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Cash Flows used in Operating Activities Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities

Depreciation

Stock-based compensation Unrealized foreign exchange Prepaids and other current assets Value-added tax receivable

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Write-off of leasehold improvements

Cash Flows used in Investing Activities

Leasehold improvements and purchase of equipment Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

Cash Flows provided by (used in) Financing Activities

Repayment of lease obligation

Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2022

Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2021

$

(6,327,935)

$

(5,350,674)

95,209 610,461

73,637 1,022,364

145,655 (35,035)

38,652 (313,257)

(344,181) 28,281

(855,293) 450,991

410,493

-(6,226,939)

(4,123,693)

(170,798) (22,680)

(632,221) (223,451)

(803,019)

(246,131)

(27,549)

-Proceeds from private placement, net of share issue costs - 6,904,270

Subscriptions received - 25,000

Exercise of options - 30,000

Changes in cash during the period Foreign exchange on cash

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the periodCash and cash equivalents - end of the periodCash and cash equivalents consists of

Cash

Demand deposit - guaranteed investment certificates

(27,549)

(7,057,507)

33,478 8,675,790

$

1,651,761

$

1,651,761

- 2,000,000

$

1,651,761

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

6,959,270

2,589,446

(75,210) 6,680,370

$

9,194,606

$ 7,194,606

$

9,194,606