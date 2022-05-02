Chakana Copper : Feb 28, 2022 Q3 Financial Statements

(UNAUDITED-EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Chakana Copper Corp. (the"Corporation") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial ReportingStandards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.
The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensedinterim consolidated financial statements.
April 28, 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND MAY 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
ASSETSCurrent Assets
Cash and cash equivalents Prepaids and other current assets
Non-current Assets
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) Property and equipment (Note 5) Value-added tax receivable
Total AssetsLIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 12)
Current portion of lease obligation (Note 6)
Non-current Liabilities
Lease obligation (Note 6)
Total LiabilitiesShareholders' Equity
Common shares (Note 7) Stock option reserve (Note 7) Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit
TotalShareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Contingency (Note 13)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
/s/ Tom Wharton
Tom Wharton, Director
February 28, 2022 (Unaudited)
$
1,651,761 190,327
1,842,088 8,904,769
3,557,918 2,790,840
636,905 937,745
902,497 558,316
$
6,939,408
$
391,169 $ 48,121
439,290 173,657 612,947
37,482,558 37,482,558
2,846,365 2,518,080
638,530 (34,640,992)
6,326,461
$
6,939,408
$
$
$
/s/ Darren DevineDarren Devine, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
May 31, 2021 (Audited)
8,675,790 228,979
13,191,670
1,246,461 42,337
1,288,798
194,432
1,483,230
303,035 (28,595,233)
11,708,440
13,191,670
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2021
(Unaudited-Expressed in CanadianDollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended February 28, 2022
Ended February 28, 2021
Ended February 28, 2022
Ended February 28, 2021
OPERATING EXPENSES
Consulting fees (Note 12) Depreciation (Note 5) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8) General and administrative Investor relations
$
46,456 $ 31,600
71,926 $ 24,116
171,876 $ 186,709
95,209 73,637
805,543
1,383,674
4,174,729
3,241,152
109,905
112,615
297,064 282,663
61,775
111,235
210,579 294,838
Legal and professional fees Salaries and wages Stock-based compensation
37,593
29,715
124,432 129,843
(Note 7)
Travel and meals
69,552 105,414 12,521
71,233 212,389 -
203,727 222,943
610,461 29,982
1,022,364 1,649
Operating Expenses
(1,280,359)
(2,016,903)
(5,918,059)
(5,455,798)
Other
Foreign exchange income (loss) Expense (recovery) of valued-added tax previously written off
(22,922)
(65,315)
617
(82,335)
Write-off leasehold improvements Interest income
- - -
(2,562)
126,045
- 10,441
(410,493)
-
- 61,414
(22,922)
(57,436)
(409,876)
105,124
Net Loss
(1,303,281)
(2,074,339)
(6,327,935)
(5,350,674)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Foreign currency translation
267,925
(33,728)
335,495
(317,702)
Comprehensive LossBasic and diluted loss per share
$ $
(1,035,356)
(0.01)
$ $
(2,108,067)
(0.02)
$ $
(5,992,440)
(0.06)
$$
(5,668,376)
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
111,410,762
96,187,047
111,410,762
94,227,312
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2021(Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Cash Flows used in Operating ActivitiesNet loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities
Depreciation
Stock-based compensation Unrealized foreign exchange Prepaids and other current assets Value-added tax receivable
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Write-off of leasehold improvements
Cash Flows used in Investing Activities
Leasehold improvements and purchase of equipment Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
Cash Flows provided by (used in) Financing Activities
Repayment of lease obligation
Nine Months
Ended February 28, 2022
Nine Months
Ended February 28, 2021
$
(6,327,935)
$
(5,350,674)
95,209 610,461
73,637 1,022,364
145,655 (35,035)
38,652 (313,257)
(344,181) 28,281
(855,293) 450,991
410,493
-(6,226,939)
(4,123,693)
(170,798) (22,680)
(632,221) (223,451)
(803,019)
(246,131)
(27,549)
-Proceeds from private placement, net of share issue costs - 6,904,270
Subscriptions received - 25,000
Exercise of options - 30,000
Changes in cash during the period Foreign exchange on cash
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of the periodCash and cash equivalents-end of the periodCash and cash equivalents consists of
Cash
Demand deposit-guaranteed investment certificates
(27,549)
(7,057,507)
33,478 8,675,790
$
1,651,761
$
1,651,761
- 2,000,000
$
1,651,761
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
6,959,270
2,589,446
(75,210) 6,680,370
$
9,194,606
$ 7,194,606
$
9,194,606
