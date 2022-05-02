Chakana Copper : Feb 28, 2022 Q3 MD&A

CHAKANA COPPER CORP.

GENERAL

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Chakana Copper Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Chakana") dated April 28, 2022, provides an analysis of the Corporation's financial results for the nine months ended February 28, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 with accompanying notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

All dollar figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. The Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available on www.sedar.com.

CORPORATION OVERVIEW

Chakana Copper Corp. was incorporated on May 2, 2011, under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada. The Corporation is a mineral exploration corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "PERU". The Corporation is currently engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties, with prospects for copper, gold and silver in Peru.

The head office and principal address is 800 West Pender Street, Suite 1430, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6, Canada. The records office of the Corporation is located at 1055 West Pender Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4V7, Canada.

The Corporation is currently advancing the Soledad Project near Aija in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru. The Corporation's goal is to find and advance mineral projects to an economic resource within a single commodity cycle for further development by mid-tier and/or major mining companies. The Corporation looks for de-risked projects that have the characteristics of large above average grade mineral systems with significant upside potential. The Corporation employs the latest technological innovations to test the upside potential of projects with aggressively funded exploration programs.

GENERAL OVERVIEW OF MARKET CONDITIONS

During the period May 31, 2021 through to the date of this MD&A, copper prices have fluctuated between a low of US $4.14 per pound and a high of US $4.94 per pound, closing at US $4.50 per pound. During the same period, gold and silver prices fluctuated in value, with gold trading between US $1,718 per ounce and US $2,052 per ounce, closing at US $1,885 per ounce, and silver trading between US $21 per ounce and US $28 per ounce, closing at US $23.36 per ounce.

Since the second half of 2019, base metal prices have increased significantly. However, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, many governments have mandated lockdowns affecting the ability of companies to continue with normal operations, and as a result, junior companies have experienced volatile share prices over this period. During 2020 and 2021 a new wave of COVID-19 related to the Delta and Omicron variants have also created pressure in the global markets, including the resource sector. In addition to the global pandemic, the political situation in Peru has caused uncertainty for the mining industry. In management's opinion, these factors were the primary drivers for a decline in the Corporation's share price.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and political upheavals in various countries have caused significant volatility in commodity prices. Similarly, any future emergence and spread of pathogens could also have an adverse impact on global economic conditions, which may adversely impact the Corporation's operations, and the operations of its suppliers, contractors and service providers, the ability to obtain financing and maintain necessary liquidity, and the ability to explore the Corporation's properties. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions internationally and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Similarly, the Corporation cannot estimate whether or to what extent this outbreak and the potential financial impact may extend to countries outside of those currently impacted. Travel bans and other government restrictions may also adversely impact the Corporation's operations and the ability of the Corporation to advance its projects. In particular, if any employees or consultants of the Corporation become infected with coronavirus or similar pathogens and/or the Corporation is unable to source necessary consumables or supplies, due to government restrictions or otherwise, it could have a material negative impact on the Corporation's operations and prospects, including the complete shutdown of one or more of its exploration programs. The situation is dynamic and changing day-to-day. As a result of these uncertainties, the Corporation implemented work protocols for its employees and contractors incorporating COVID-19 prevention measures, such as installation of a stand-alone camp on the project, individual dormitory accommodations, improved

hygiene measures, use of masks and gloves, and mandatory social distancing. These measures have allowed the Corporation to continue operations, including its drilling program.

In Peru, the presidential runoff election on June 6, 2021 resulted in Pedro Castillo, a member of the left-wing Peru Libre party, securing majority votes. Castillo was inaugurated as president on July 28, 2021. While there is uncertainty regarding the economic and social policies that may be implemented in the future, Castillo came into power with a very narrow margin of victory, which may make most of his election promises difficult to uphold.

Peru is the world's second largest copper producer, with large gold, silver and zinc reserves. Mining is one of Peru's most significant industries. Peru has some US $56 billion of open mining investments, primarily in copper, and is home to mines owned by large foreign companies. Victor Gobitz, president of the Peruvian Institute of Mining Engineers, stated that if the government properly approaches an open dialogue with the mining industry and properly defines the way to develop the country's sustainability, it could create a perfect environment to develop its copper products. However, despite the apparent positivity of talks, uncertainty remains in the industry and higher taxes is one of the main concerns.

Subsequent to year-end, ongoing political tensions and uncertainties including those related to developments in Russia and Ukraine have further contributed to volatility in commodity prices, including those of copper, gold and silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

Exploration developments

• On July 27, 2021, the Corporation reported results from nine resources definition and exploration holes totaling 1,993.15 metres from the Soledad Project. Three holes were drilled through the Huancarama East breccia pipe. All holes intersected mineralized breccia with depths ranging between 70 metres and 200 metres below surface. In Paloma West three holes were drilled to further define mineralization from surface to a depth of approximately 100 metres depth. The breccia pipe demonstrates zoning with stronger gold and silver grades near surface and increasing copper grades with depth.

• On September 7, 2021, the Corporation reported significant intercepts at Breccia Pipe (or "BX") 1, including 46 metres of 5.64% copper 592.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 0.36 g/t gold. At its Soledad Project, the Corporation has completed to date resourced definition holes at BX 1; being 62 drill holes totaling 19,936 metres and a total of 259 diamond core holes for a total of 60,225 metres.

• On October 12, 2021, the Corporation reported results from five additional exploration holes drilled in BX 7 totaling 792.75 metres at its Soledad Project. Results showed BX 7 has stronger precious metal grades than copper at the depths drilled so far. BX 7 is an excellent exploration target that requires additional drilling to constrain its shape and depth extents before initiating resource definition drilling.

• On October 14, 2021, the Corporation reported results from 14 resources definition holes drilled in BX 5 totaling 2,052.75 metres at its Soledad Project. Results for BX 5 are outstanding and improve our understanding of the mineralization hosted in this breccia pipe. Grades are stronger at depth as seen in the deeper holes in this release, and mineralization remains open.

• On November 1, 2021, the Corporation reported results from 12 resource definition holes drilled in Huancarama totaling 2,974.85 metres at its Soledad Project. Drill holes were drilled from four different platforms and were designed to confirm the geometry and continuity of mineralization within the breccia pipe. All holes intersected significant mineralization.

• On November 18, 2021, the Corporation reported results from the remaining 12 resource definition holes drilled in BX 5 totaling 2,541 metres at the Soledad Project. These drill holes were designed to confirm shallow mineralization in the top southeastern quadrant of the breccia pipe, as well as deeper extents of mineralization probed by two holes drilled to the north from a platform located 100 metres south of the breccia pipe. All holes intersected significant mineralization. .

• On January 4, 2022, the Corporation reported results from 13 additional resource definitions and exploration holes drilled in Huancarama totaling 3,265 metres at the Soledad Project. Drill holes described in this release were drilled from three different platforms and were designed to confirm the geometry and continuity of mineralization within the breccia pipe. All resource definition holes intersected significant mineralization. In

addition to the high copper, gold and silver grades reported in these drill holes, three of the holes also intersected very strong molybdenum mineralization at depths of around 350 metres below surface.

• On January 11, 2022, the Corporation provided an initial inferred resource estimate for the Soledad Project, which were included in a technical report filed on February 23, 2022.

• On February 23, 2022, the Corporation filed a technical report for inferred mineral resources for the Soledad Project. The highlights of the mineral resource estimate are as follows: o Inferred Resources were estimated for seven breccia pipes that start at surface and extend to an average depth of approximately 300 metres; all zones remain open at depth o Inferred Resources of 4.8 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold, 61 g/t silver and 0.97% copper assumed to be extractable by underground mining methods o Inferred Resources of 1.9 million tonnes grading 1.29 g/t gold, 37.1 g/t silver and 0.65% copper assumed to be extractable by open pit mining methods o The total initial Inferred Resource contains 191,000 ounces of gold, 11.7 million ounces of silver and 130 million pounds of copper o Opportunities for increasing the Inferred Resources include drill testing numerous additional breccia pipes and other targets identified on the property and extending the known mineralized zones at depth from the current Inferred Resources o Only 16 out of 110 (15%) current targets have been tested to date, seven of which are included in the initial Inferred Resource estimate; several of the tested targets are mineralized, but not yet included in the initial Inferred Resource, as they require additional definition drilling.



Please refer to news releases on www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.chakanacopper.com for the Corporation's drilling results details.

Corporate matters

• In October 2021, the Corporation amended the July 11, 2018 agreement with Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. ("Barrick") regarding three concessions owned by Barrick that make up a large portion of the southern half of the Soledad Project. Under the amendment, Chakana must obtain the Authorization to Initiate Activities ("AIA") for exploration drilling on or before September 27, 2023. The Corporation then has four years from the AIA to complete a minimum 4,000 metres of drilling and a National Instrument 43-101-compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment.

• In April 17, 2022, the Corporation reached an agreement with Condor to amend the terms of the purchase option agreement dated April 24, 2017, as amended on March 18, 2019, and November 13, 2020, relating to the Soledad Project. Under the existing agreement, a final payment of US$4.425 million dollars was due to Condor on April 23, 2022. The parties have agreed to extend and amend the terms of the option to provide that Chakana may complete the exercise of the option by either, (1) paying US$2,800,000 and issuing 9,480,198 common shares to Condor's Peruvian subsidiary prior to June 23, 2022, or (2) making the following cash and share payments to Condor's Peruvian subsidiary over the next three-year period:

Date Cash payment On or prior to June 23, 2022 US$800,000 On or prior to June 23, 2023 US$1,000,000 On or prior to June 23, 2024 US$1,000,000 On or prior to June 23, 2025 US$1,425,000

Shares in Can$ equivalent

Can$ 200,000

Can$ 200,000

Can$ 200,000

Can$ 200,000

The amounts of the share payments are subject to adjustment in the event of early or late payment. In addition, Condor has agreed to certain voluntary resale restrictions on the shares of Chakana to be issued to Condor, with periodic releases over an 18-month period.

Pursuant to the amendment agreement and as part of the amount owed to Condor, Chakana also agreed to make a payment of US$200,000 to Condor's Peruvian subsidiary by April 22, 2022 which was made on April 21, 2022.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURES

The Corporation is engaged in investigation, evaluation, exploration and development of mineralized precious and base metal properties and related activities in Peru. The Corporation's wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., holds: (i) the option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Soledad Project ("Condor Option") and owns a net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Soledad Project; (ii) holds an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the adjacent Aija Project ("Aija Project"); and (iii) holds an option to acquire up to a 100% ownership in other adjacent mineral concessions owned by Barrick (the "Barrick Option") subject to certain "back-in" rights. All three options are collectively referred to as the "Soledad Project". The Corporation is the operator of all related mineral exploration activities on these projects.

Acquisition costs of the Soledad Project are as follows:

Condor Option

Aija Project

TotalBalance - May 31, 2020

$

Acquisition costs

Foreign exchange on translation

2,095,863 330,034 (238,601)

$

466,774 $ 237,912 (101,142)

2,562,637 567,946 (339,743)

Balance - May 31, 2021

Acquisition costs

Foreign exchange on translation

2,187,296 508,728 88,822

603,544

2,790,840

123,493 632,221

46,035 134,857

Balance - February 28, 2022

$

2,784,846

$

773,072

$

3,557,918

During the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Corporation incurred exploration and evaluation expenditures as follows:

Three MonthsThree Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2022

Ended February 28, 2021

Ended February 28, 2022

Ended February 28, 2021

Drilling

$

33,156 $

579,024 $

1,430,366 $

1,292,895

Exploration support and administration

315,801

318,141

1,080,803 902,405

Field operations and consumables Geological consultants

86,895

213,111

488,804 489,867

262,716

51,319

572,711 140,326

Sampling and geological costs Transportation

68,324

120,456

452,833 244,814

38,651

101,623

149,212 170,845

$

805,543

$

1,383,674

$

4,174,729

$

3,241,152

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Key financial information for the three months ended February 28, 2022, as well as the most recently preceding seven quarters is summarized as follows:

February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021

February 28, November 30, August 31, May 31,