  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Chalice Brands Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAL   CA15756R1047

CHALICE BRANDS LTD.

(CHAL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-05-06 pm EDT
0.2250 CAD   -8.16%
Chalice Brands Announces Holders of Debentures Approve Extension of Time for Payment of Principal and Interest and Waive Default
GL
Chalice Brands Interim CFO Resigns; Lost 16% on Friday
MT
Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Resignation of Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
Chalice Brands Announces Holders of Debentures Approve Extension of Time for Payment of Principal and Interest and Waive Default

11/16/2022 | 12:38pm EST
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, announced today that at a meeting held on November 14, 2022, the holders (the “Debentureholders”) of its unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of November 18, 2018 (as the same has otherwise been amended or may be amended, modified, restated, supplemented or replaced from time to time, the “Indenture”) have approved extraordinary resolutions under the terms of the Indenture to extend the time for payment of the principal amount of the Debentures to November 16, 2024, to extend the time to pay the interest due on June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, and to waive the default from the failure to pay interest on the Debentures on June 30, 2022.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 16 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd
971-371-2685
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chalice Brands Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Yapp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Varghese Executive Chairman
Meghan Elizabeth Miller Chief Operating Officer
Ben Allmand VP-Compliance & Business Development
Robert B. McKnight Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHALICE BRANDS LTD.-39.19%14
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.92.65%8 955
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-18.99%3 610
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-26.81%2 447
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-50.45%2 001
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-25.07%1 534