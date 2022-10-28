Advanced search
Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Resignation of Interim Chief Financial Officer

10/28/2022 | 10:31pm BST
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, announces that its interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Richard Lindsay, has resigned his position. Mr. Lindsay joined the company in an interim contract role to help get the Company through the 2021 audit. He has accomplished the majority of the work related to the audit and accordingly has resigned his position.

“I would like to thank Richard for his hard work as interim CFO of Chalice over the past few months. We wish him luck in all his future endeavors," commented Jeff Yapp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands.

Chalice Brands expects to announce the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 16 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


