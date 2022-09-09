Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Chalice Brands Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAL   CA15756R1047

CHALICE BRANDS LTD.

(CHAL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-05-06 pm EDT
0.2250 CAD   -8.16%
05:57pChalice Brands Ltd. Announces Termination of Totem Farms & Miracle Greens Transactions
GL
08/23Chalice Brands Ltd. Open Letter to Shareholders
GL
08/23Chalice Brands Ltd. Open Letter to Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Termination of Totem Farms & Miracle Greens Transactions

09/09/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, announced today that it has terminated its previously announced definitive agreements and services agreements (the “Agreements”) dated April 20, 2022, with Miracle Greens, Inc (“Miracle Greens”) and Totem Farms, LLC (“Totem Farms”).

The Company terminated the Agreements pursuant to its rights under the Agreements and no termination fees or other consideration are payable in connection with such terminations.

Chalice Brands will continue to execute on its business objectives to drive long-term performance and explore strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. We remain focused on strengthening our core business and will aggressively pursue margin improvements to optimize the operational efficiency of the Company.

About Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 16 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations:
John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd
971-371-2685
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.


