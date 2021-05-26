Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chalice Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHN   AU000000CHN7

CHALICE MINING LIMITED

(CHN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia shares snap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

05/26/2021 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* CBA hits A$100-mark for the first time

* Benchmark snaps four day winning streak

* Miners lead losses, down over 1%

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as heavyweight miners tracked a downturn in iron ore prices and offset gains in gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.1% lower at 7,105.9 points.

Inflation concerns have kept equity markets volatile in recent weeks as high readings could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will release new inflation data on Friday.

"Australian markets are dependent on the upcoming U.S. inflation data and we are concerned about the likely effects the rate would have on the markets," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

The metals and mining index shed 1.4%, as iron ore prices slumped.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals shed between 2.1% and 2.4%

Energy stocks also weighed, dropping 0.5% as oil prices slipped on fears of a supply glut.

On the upside, financials inched slightly higher with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 0.1%.

Shares in the country's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia crossed the A$100-mark for the first time and are up more than 12% so far in May, as banks started to post a strong rebound in profits and returned to paying dividends.

The gold index rose more than 2% as bullion prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar and growing inflation concerns.

Chalice Mining was the top gainer, adding 7.5% to hit a record high, while sector heavyweights Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining advanced 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,347.44 points.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday left interest rates at an all-time low, albeit projecting a rate hike by September next year to roughly 0.5%. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.30% 47.48 End-of-day quote.11.90%
CHALICE MINING LIMITED -0.12% 8.13 End-of-day quote.108.46%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.88% 99.63 End-of-day quote.21.34%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.64% 21.72 End-of-day quote.-7.30%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.42% 28.4 End-of-day quote.10.16%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED -0.44% 11.31 End-of-day quote.-10.87%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.45% 5905 Delayed Quote.7.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.39% 1110.7944 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
All news about CHALICE MINING LIMITED
02:38aAustralia shares snap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh
RE
05/25Australia shares drop on virus worries; miners drag
RE
04/28VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED  : - Chalice commences EM program on 'Julimar lookalike..
AQ
04/27Chalice Mining Starts Electromagnetic Program on South West Project in Wester..
MT
04/22Chalice Mining Unearths Mineralization at Julimar Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
04/20LITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL  : - LIT maintains battery minerals interest through Charge..
AQ
04/19CHALICE MINING  : Key private properties secured at Julimar
AQ
04/19Ardea Resources Limited - Compelling nickel-copper-platinoid sulphide drill t..
AQ
04/18CHALICE MINING  : Acquires Additional Properties at Julimar Project in Western A..
MT
03/29Australian shares reverse early gains as miners track copper prices lower
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 111 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 176 M 2 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart CHALICE MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chalice Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHALICE MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,78 AUD
Last Close Price 8,13 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Carl Dorsch Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Paul Quin Independent Non-Executive Director
Morgan Scott Ball Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHALICE MINING LIMITED108.46%2 176
NEWMONT CORPORATION22.22%59 461
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.72%43 865
POLYUS3.65%28 787
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.17%21 230
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED10.16%18 021