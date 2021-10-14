Chalice Mining : Investor Presentation - RRS 'Boom in a Room' Conference 2021
10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
ASX: CHN | OTCQB: CGMLF
Advancing the world class Julimar PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au discovery
The Boom in a Room Conference
14 October 2021
2
A unique exploration
specialist with a globally significant discovery
Australia's first major palladium discovery
Emerging as a world-class, strategic deposit of critical, 'green metals' in a world-class jurisdiction
Highly leveraged tobattery (Ni-Cu-Co) and hydrogen (PGEs-Ni) technology adoption
Click to add text
>5,000km2 Pyramid Hill Gold Project in Bendigo Zone of Victoria - several new high-grade gold zones undercover
'Falcon Metals' Demerger and IPO planned inQ4 2021
Click to add text
Proven ability to discover and definemines
~A$116M2 in cash + investments
~4,000% TSR since Julimar discovery in March 2020
1 Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals
2 As at 30 June 2021
3
Julimar is a 'green metals' discovery
These metals are needed to decarbonise
the global economy and address climate change
Highly versatile but rare metal used to remove nitrogen oxides (NOx) from exhausts / hydrogen / ammonia streams. NOx are 300x more potent than CO2as a greenhouse gas
~11Moz p.a. palladium market in deficit for nine consecutive years; supply dominated by Russia
Used extensively in the green energy industry including in renewables, energy storage and EVs
Copper demand is forecast to outstrip supply by mid-2021; lack of new large- scale discoveries worldwide
The key battery cathode material in EVs, high nickel NMC 811 batteries are the favoured chemistry
EV-driven nickel demand is forecast to increase 19x by 2040; lack of new sulphide discoveries worldwide in recent years has created a significant forecast supply shortage
Highly effective catalyst (similar to Pd) in hydrogen applications, including green hydrogen production and fuel cells
Ongoing deficit and supply challenges; supply dominated by South Africa
Source: Johnson Matthey PGM Market Report 2021, BNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020, IEA, S&P Global CM Copper Feb 21.
The palladium price has surged with the introduction of China 5/6 emissions standards and the switch from Pt to Pd based catalytic converters
• Palladium is a very versatile but rare metal
• Demand currently dominated by ICE catalytic converters
• Tightening emissions standards (particularly on NOx emissions) has led to Pd based catalysts being preferred since 2006
• Tighter emissions standards have
already been flagged by Europe
• Hybrid BEV catalytic converters require higher metal loadings than ICEs
• Palladium has widespread applications in a green hydrogen economy, including:
• Green hydrogen production using proton-exchange membrane electrolysers
• Hydrogen or ammonia purification (scrubbing of NOx)
Chalice Mining Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:12 UTC.