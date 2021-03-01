Log in
Chalice Mining Limited Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Alex Dorsch, Managing Director will be presenting on March 3rd at 9am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Chalice Mining Limited
Alex Dorsch
+61 08 9322 3960
info@chalicemining.com
www.chalicemining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
