Chalice Mining : New Results Highlight Underground Potential at Julimar

High-gradeG2 zone extended ~170m beyond the Resource pit shell in JD0220W1 based on a ~11m wide visual interval of heavily disseminated to massive sulphides intersected from 679.1m down-hole - all assays pending.
Wide-spacedstep-out drilling is continuing at Gonneville, focused on extending thehigh-gradein-pitResource (74Mt @ 1.8g/t 3E1, 0.22% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.021% Co (~1.0% NiEq2) as at 9 Nov 21)3.
Infill drilling within the shallow (<250m deep) Inferred part of the Gonneville Resource is nearing completion - with these resource blocks expected to beupgraded to ahigher-confidencecategory as part of the next Resource update, scheduled for May 2022.
Regional drilling and geophysics across the>26km long Julimar mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex confirms multiple areas highly prospective forortho-magmaticNi-Cu-PGEsulphides:
Four of 70+ planned sites have been drilled at Hartog to date, all targeting lower priority targets while access is restricted to existing tracks only - all assays are pending;
A high-prioritylate-time AEM anomaly, coincident with a 'Gonneville-like'lens-shaped magnetic feature, identified at the new Flinders target, ~25km NE of Gonneville;
Ultramafic geology with highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co-PGEs now confirmed at both Jansz and Torres targets - MLEM and follow up deeper drilling is planned.
3E = Palladium (Pd) + Platinum (Pt) + Gold (Au), with an average in-situ ratio of ~4:1:0.04 (Pd:Pt:Au)
Refer to full Mineral Resource Statement in Appendix B
Overview
Chalice Mining Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company", ASX: CHN | OTCQB: CGMLF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-ownedJulimarNickel-Copper-PlatinumGroup Element (PGE) Project, located ~70km north-east of Perth in Western Australia.
Exploration has continued across the >26km long Julimar Complex, extending from the Gonneville deposit at the southern end (which hosts the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (Resource) of 330Mt
0.94g/t Pd+Pt+Au (3E), 0.16% Ni, 0.10% Cu, 0.016% Co (refer to ASX Announcement on 9 November 2021), through to the Hartog, Jansz and Torres target areas at the northern end of the complex.
Five RC/diamond rigs are currently continuing step-out, infill and metallurgical drilling at Gonneville. This drilling has extended the high-grade sulphide zones to the south-west and north-west and is expected to upgrade the confidence level in shallow areas of the Resource currently in the Inferred category. Importantly, sulphide mineralisation has now been extended up to 400m below the limit of the Gonneville Resource pit shell (refer to ASX Announcement on 9 November 2021).
Two diamond rigs are currently progressing the first-ever exploration drill program within the Julimar State Forest within the ~6.5km x 2.0km Hartog area immediately north of Gonneville. Current permit restrictions have limited drilling locations to existing tracks, hence only lower priority targets have been tested to date. The Company is awaiting feedback in relation to the permitting restrictions in the coming weeks before moving to the higher-priority EM/gravity/soil targets.
Four holes have been completed to date at Hartog, with all assays pending. A total of 70 drill sites are planned to be tested across the Hartog-Dampier area with drilling expected to continue and accelerate over the coming months as the geological model continues to be refined and permits are obtained for off-track drilling locations.
One aircore (AC) rig is currently continuing initial shallow reconnaissance drilling at the Jansz and Torres targets, ~17km and ~21km north-east of Gonneville. This program is designed to determine the presence of any intrusive mafic-ultramafic geology and define targets for deeper follow-up drilling.
A program of infill moving loop EM (MLEM) continues across the Julimar Complex and additional airborne EM is currently being acquired in surrounding areas.
A combined total of 776 diamond and RC drill holes for ~200,000m and 219 AC drill holes have been completed at the Project to date.
New assay results have been received for 78 RC/diamond holes at Gonneville, which were not included in the maiden Resource published in November 2021. Assay results are pending for a further 55 completed drill holes at Gonneville and Hartog, with laboratory turnaround times currently averaging approximately eight weeks.
New assay results have been received for drilling targeting:
Down-dipand down-plunge extensions of the high-grade G2 zone;
Down-plungeextensions of high-grade G4 zone shoots;
Infill of shallow (<250m deep) resources currently classified as Inferred; and
Discrete geophysical targets east of Gonneville;
Assay results have also been received for first-pass AC drilling at the Torres target, while all holes completed at Jansz remain pending.
Chalice Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dorsch, said: "Recentstep-outdrilling at Gonneville has again highlighted the outstanding growth potential of thetier-1scale resource, and the opportunity for significant growth of the deposit to support future underground mining.
"The Gonneville Intrusion is ~500m thick and wide-open to the north-west, and we continue to see pockets of very high-grade sulphide mineralisation as we target extensions well beyond the current
Resource boundaries, so, step-out drilling will continue for the foreseeable future to assess the overall extent of the mineral system.
"The first-ever exploration drilling program at Hartog is underway over what is a very large area, with dozens of MLEM and soil targets. We have already intersected intrusive geology - which is a good start - however, we remain focused on gaining access to the highest-priority areas over the coming weeks. The previous narrow high-grade intersections north-west of Gonneville make the southern end of the Hartog target a very exciting area for expansion of the Gonneville Resource.
"We are also continuing to unlock the broader potential of the Julimar Complex with a multi-pronged exploration effort that includes reconnaissance aircore drilling as well as ground and airborne EM. This work has already yielded an exciting new target located some 25km north-east of Gonneville that is now elevated to top priority within the portfolio.
"The polymetallic PGE-nickel-copper-cobalt Resource defined at Julimar is already very significant on a global scale, however recent troubling developments in Ukraine have highlighted the strategic importance of this critical minerals deposit and the new West Yilgarn mineral province to support the decarbonisation of the global economy and to de-risk critical supply chains."
Technical discussion
Gonneville extensional drilling results
Drilling outside the Gonneville Resource pit shell (9 Nov 2021) continues to intersect broad intervals of sulphide mineralisation and extend the high-grade sulphide zones up to 400m beyond the limit of the current Resource pit shell (Figure 1).
Significant new high-grade (>0.6% NiEq) sulphide results include:
16m @ 2.9g/t Pd, 0.6g/t Pt, 0.4g/t Au, 0.1% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (1.5% NiEq) from 448m (JD225);
14.8m @ 3g/t Pd, 0.5g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (1.5% NiEq) from 545m (JD232);
3.7m @ 7.3g/t Pd, 1.2g/t Pt, 0.7g/t Au, 0.6% Ni, 1% Cu, 0.04% Co (4.5% NiEq) from 429.3m (JD232);
21m @ 0.9g/t Pd, 0.2g/t Pt, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.02% Co (0.7% NiEq) from 295m (JD224);
13m @ 1.7g/t Pd, 0.4g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (1% NiEq) from 412m (JD227);
14m @ 1.5g/t Pd, 0.5g/t Pt, 0.2g/t Au, 0.1% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (0.9% NiEq) from 523m (JD232);
17m @ 0.8g/t Pd, 0.1g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.1% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 0.01% Co (0.7% NiEq) from 430m (JD201);
15m @ 1.1g/t Pd, 0.4g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (0.8% NiEq) from 277m (JD182);
12m @ 0.9g/t Pd, 0.2g/t Pt, 0.3% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.03% Co (0.8% NiEq) from 465m (JD182).
10m @ 1.4g/t Pd, 0.2g/t Pt, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.02% Co (0.9% NiEq) from 324m (JD224);
10m @ 1.3g/t Pd, 0.3g/t Pt, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.02% Co (0.8% NiEq) from 299m (JRC445);
12m @ 0.9g/t Pd, 0.2g/t Pt, 0.1% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.01% Co (0.6% NiEq) from 396m (JD220);
9m @ 0.9g/t Pd, 0.2g/t Pt, 0.2% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.02% Co (0.7% NiEq) from 229m (JRC445);
5m @ 1.4g/t Pd, 0.4g/t Pt, 0.2g/t Au, 0.1% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 0.01% Co (1.1% NiEq) from 424m (JD197);
6m @ 0.9g/t Pd, 0.1g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.1% Ni, 0.5% Cu, 0.01% Co (0.9% NiEq) from 481m (JD204).
Figure 1. Gonneville 3D View (looking east-north-east) - key extensional drill results, sulphide Resource blocks (>0.8% NiEq only shown) and pit shell.
JD220 was drilled as a ~120m step-out hole targeting a strong EM conductor down-dip of the high- grade G2 zone. JD220 intersected broad intervals of dolerite near the target depth and only moderate mineralisation which did not explain the EM conductor. However, follow up wedge hole JD220W1 intersected a broad zone of mineralisation, ~65m to the south-west of JD220, including:
2.2m of matrix sulphides from 661.6m;
5.2m of matrix to massive sulphides from 667.9m; and,
3.4m of matrix to massive sulphides from 677.4m including 0.9m of massive chalcopyrite (Figure 2).
Figure 2. JD220W1 core tray from 679.1m - 0.9m of massive chalcopyrite.
A second wedge hole JD220W2 intersected 5.4m of heavily disseminated to massive sulphides approximately 75m to the south of JD220. All assays are pending for the two wedge holes.
This is the first time that massive chalcopyrite has been observed at Gonneville and is an encouraging indication of the potential for further higher-grade mineralisation at depth. As such, wide-spacedstep-out drilling continues in this area to define the limits of the mineral system.
JD182, another key step-out hole north-west of Gonneville, has intersected several high-grade zones of sulphide mineralisation outside the current Resource pit shell. In light of this, additional drilling is planned in this northern part of Gonneville, as high-grade zones have the potential to significantly deepen the Resource pit shell in this area.
Gonneville infill drilling results
Infill drilling within the Gonneville Resource pit shell (9 Nov 2021) has continued to deliver results in line with expectations. New high-grade (>0.6% NiEq) sulphide results include:
25m @ 2.4g/t Pd, 0.4g/t Pt, 0.7g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 1.1% Cu (2.1% NiEq) from 67m (JD203, G6);
14.5m @ 7.5g/t Pd, 0.9g/t Pt, 0.3g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.3% Cu (3.5% NiEq) from 376.3m (JD227, G11);
28m @ 1.4g/t Pd, 0.4g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 0.02% Co (1.1% NiEq) from 97m (JD203, new zone);
26m @ 1.5g/t Pd, 0.3g/t Pt, 0.4% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.03% Co (1.2% NiEq) from 73m (JD227, G7);
5.2m @ 8.2g/t Pd, 1.0g/t Pt, 0.1g/t Au, 1.6% Ni, 1.1% Cu, 0.1% Co (5.9% NiEq) from 265.8m (JD194, G2);
