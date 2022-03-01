Chalice Mining : New Results Highlight Underground Potential at Julimar

Overview

Chalice Mining Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company", ASX: CHN | OTCQB: CGMLF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-ownedJulimar Nickel-Copper-PlatinumGroup Element (PGE) Project, located ~70km north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

Exploration has continued across the >26km long Julimar Complex, extending from the Gonneville deposit at the southern end (which hosts the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (Resource) of 330Mt

0.94g/t Pd+Pt+Au (3E), 0.16% Ni, 0.10% Cu, 0.016% Co (refer to ASX Announcement on 9 November 2021), through to the Hartog, Jansz and Torres target areas at the northern end of the complex.

Five RC/diamond rigs are currently continuing step-out, infill and metallurgical drilling at Gonneville. This drilling has extended the high-grade sulphide zones to the south-west and north-west and is expected to upgrade the confidence level in shallow areas of the Resource currently in the Inferred category. Importantly, sulphide mineralisation has now been extended up to 400m below the limit of the Gonneville Resource pit shell (refer to ASX Announcement on 9 November 2021).

Two diamond rigs are currently progressing the first-ever exploration drill program within the Julimar State Forest within the ~6.5km x 2.0km Hartog area immediately north of Gonneville. Current permit restrictions have limited drilling locations to existing tracks, hence only lower priority targets have been tested to date. The Company is awaiting feedback in relation to the permitting restrictions in the coming weeks before moving to the higher-priority EM/gravity/soil targets.

Four holes have been completed to date at Hartog, with all assays pending. A total of 70 drill sites are planned to be tested across the Hartog-Dampier area with drilling expected to continue and accelerate over the coming months as the geological model continues to be refined and permits are obtained for off-track drilling locations.

One aircore (AC) rig is currently continuing initial shallow reconnaissance drilling at the Jansz and Torres targets, ~17km and ~21km north-east of Gonneville. This program is designed to determine the presence of any intrusive mafic-ultramafic geology and define targets for deeper follow-up drilling.

A program of infill moving loop EM (MLEM) continues across the Julimar Complex and additional airborne EM is currently being acquired in surrounding areas.

A combined total of 776 diamond and RC drill holes for ~200,000m and 219 AC drill holes have been completed at the Project to date.

New assay results have been received for 78 RC/diamond holes at Gonneville, which were not included in the maiden Resource published in November 2021. Assay results are pending for a further 55 completed drill holes at Gonneville and Hartog, with laboratory turnaround times currently averaging approximately eight weeks.

New assay results have been received for drilling targeting:

Down-dip and down-plunge extensions of the high-grade G2 zone;

and down-plunge extensions of the high-grade G2 zone; Down-plunge extensions of high-grade G4 zone shoots;

extensions of high-grade G4 zone shoots; Infill of shallow (<250m deep) resources currently classified as Inferred; and

Discrete geophysical targets east of Gonneville;

Assay results have also been received for first-pass AC drilling at the Torres target, while all holes completed at Jansz remain pending.

Chalice Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dorsch, said: "Recent step-outdrilling at Gonneville has again highlighted the outstanding growth potential of the tier-1scale resource, and the opportunity for significant growth of the deposit to support future underground mining.

"The Gonneville Intrusion is ~500m thick and wide-open to the north-west, and we continue to see pockets of very high-grade sulphide mineralisation as we target extensions well beyond the current