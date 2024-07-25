Noosa Mining Investor Conference, July 2024 - Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN)
Alex Dorsch - CEO & Managing Director - Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) is advancing the Gonneville Project—a major 2020 discovery in Western Australia with critical metals like platinum, nickel, and copper—towards development. The project boasts a tier-1 Mineral Resource Estimate, significant land in the new West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGE Province, and has earned multiple awards, including the 2023 Thayer Lindsley Award.
