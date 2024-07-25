Chalice Mining Limited is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia. The Gonneville Platinum Group Element-Nickel-Copper-Cobalt (PGE-Ni-Cu-Co) is a development project located on Chalice-owned farmland, in Western Australia. Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project is located on Chalice-owned farmland over 70 kilometers north-east of Perth, Western Australia. Its projects include Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Kings Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Northam Resources Joint Venture Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Barrabarra Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Narryer Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Auralia Nickel-Copper-PGE Exploration Project, Warrego North Copper-Gold Exploration Project and Nulla South Gold Exploration Project.