Chevron Corporation's CVX subsidiary Chevron Uruguay Exploration Limited entered into an agreement with Challenger Energy's wholly-owned Uruguayan subsidiary, CEG Uruguay SA, for acquiring 60% interest in the AREA OFF-1 block offshore Uruguay. This agreement marks a significant development for both companies, with Chevron bringing its vast experience and resources to the project, and Challenger benefiting from a major partner to accelerate exploration efforts.
Challenger Energy Group plc published this content on 09 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2024 17:16:03 UTC.