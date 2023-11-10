Challenger Energy Group PLC is an Isle of Man-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, development and production assets and licenses, located onshore in Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, and offshore in the waters of Uruguay and The Bahamas. The Company has a portfolio of assets located in multiple jurisdictions across the Caribbean and South America, including producing onshore oilfields in Trinidad and Tobago. It also includes exploration prospects located onshore Trinidad and Tobago, and offshore The Bahamas and Uruguay. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Company has five producing fields, two appraisal/development projects and a prospective exploration portfolio in the Southwest Peninsula. In Suriname, the Company has one onshore appraisal/ development project.