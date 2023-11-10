Challenger Energy Group PLC - Caribbean and America-focused oil and gas company - Says it is debt-free after fully repaying its short-term GBP346,500 bridge loan in late October, which went towards redeeming in full the drawn and unconverted balance of a convertible loan note funding facility. Says part of the proceeds of the USD3 million sale of Cory Moruga licence onshore Trinidad, announced on Tuesday, were used to repay loan.
Current stock price: 0.060 pence, down 3.7%
12-month change: down 25%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
