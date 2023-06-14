Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Challenger Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPC   IM00BN2RD444

CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC

(BPC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:26:27 2023-06-14 am EDT
0.1044 GBX   +7.08%
05:04aChallenger Energy shares up on licence discussions over Guayaguayare
AN
06/05Challenger Energy expects Area Off-3 licence offshore Uruguay
AN
06/01Challenger extends date for sale of Cory Moruga to Predator
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Challenger Energy shares up on licence discussions over Guayaguayare

06/14/2023 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Challenger Energy Group PLC shares were up on Wednesday, after it said talks are set to start with the Trinidad energy ministry over an exploration licence for the Guayaguayare block.

The Caribbean and America-focused oil and gas company's shares were up 7.1% to 0.10 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

Challenger said its wholly owned Trinidadian subsidiary CEG Goudron Trinidad Ltd has been notified by the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

It added that the government of Trinidad & Tobago has authorized the Trinidad energy ministry to enter into negotiations with CEG Goudron for the grant of an exploration & production licence for the Guayaguayare block.

The Guayaguayare block is located onshore in south-east Trinidad.

Challenger said it is "one of the largest onshore exploration and production blocks in Trinidad" It is about 306 kilometres squared.

It noted that it is "strategically and operationally synergistic" with its core Trinidadian production business, as the licence wholly encloses Challenger's Goudron licence area, and is adjacent to the its Trinity-Inniss licence area.

Challenger added that it will release the terms and conditions of the license on completion of negotiations.

Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel said: "Late last year, we advised of our Trinidad strategic focus, which was to concentrate on the south-east of Trinidad, where we have most of our existing production and operations, and thus a competitive advantage. Recognising the strategic and operational synergies available, we submitted only one bid as part of MEEI's 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round, for the Guayaguayare licence - one of the largest available onshore licences in Trinidad, and a block that is fully aligned to our strategy."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.49% 75.14 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC 7.08% 0.1044 Delayed Quote.5.41%
WTI 1.34% 70.302 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
All news about CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC
05:04aChallenger Energy shares up on licence discussions over Guayaguayare
AN
06/05Challenger Energy expects Area Off-3 licence offshore Uruguay
AN
06/01Challenger extends date for sale of Cory Moruga to Predator
AN
05/31Challenger Energy aims to complete farm-out deal in Uruguay
AN
05/31FTSE 100 Hits Two-Month Low as Chinese Economy Raises Concerns
DJ
05/31Risk of Correction in BOE Rate-Rise Bets Could Hit Sterling
DJ
05/31Challenger Energy Provides Update on AREA-OFF 1 Block, Offshore Uruguay
CI
05/29Trinidad and Tobago nears awards for onshore oil and gas exploration
RE
05/29Exclusive-Trinidad and Tobago nears awards for onshore oil and gas exploration
RE
05/22Challenger Energy : Nassau Guardian- Challenger Energy eyeing possibility of earnings from..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,70 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Challenger Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Eytan Michael Uliel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gagan Khurana Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Iain McKendrick Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Craig Potter Non-Executive Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC5.41%12
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.35%300 320
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.86%125 132
CNOOC LIMITED13.03%71 722
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.04%65 925
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-2.29%61 558
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer