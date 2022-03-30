Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Challenger Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEL   AU000000CEL8

CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED

(CEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Challenger Exploration : Application for quotation of securities - CEL

03/30/2022
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

CEL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

80,000

29/03/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CEL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 45123591382

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

  • 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

    No

  • 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The shares are being issued to consultant, no previous 3B was issued as the number shares cannot be determined as the number to be issued is contingent on the share price at the time of issue

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

CEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 29/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

80,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Consideration to consultant in lieu of cash consideration

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.320000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Consideration to consultant in lieu of cash consideration for geological services

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

CEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

998,329,554

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CELAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

24,772,427

CELAD : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.04

28,184,026

CELAE : PERFORMANCE SHARES

120,000,000

CELAT : OPTION EXPIRING 20-JUL-2025 VARIOUS PRICES

10,000,000

CELAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 4C

1,200,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Challenger Exploration Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,60 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net cash 2021 44,0 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 314 M 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Challenger Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Average target price 0,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Kris David Knauer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Francis Scott Funston CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Fletcher Christeson Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Munroe Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LIMITED0.00%236
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.70%192 943
RIO TINTO PLC19.48%128 693
GLENCORE PLC28.19%85 502
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.03%61 924
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.92%45 002