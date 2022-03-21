Challenger : Application for quotation of securities - CGF
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 22, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CGF
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
257,086
22/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CHALLENGER LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
85106842371
1.3
ASX issuer code
CGF
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
17/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
CGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
22/3/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
257,086
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 6.49720000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
In satisfaction of the Challenger Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
678,423,380
CGFPB : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-23
4,600,000
CGFPC : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.60% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-26
3,850,000
CGFPA : CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.40% PERP SUB NON-CUM RED T-05-22
277,380
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CGFAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
18,087,965
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Challenger Limited published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHALLENGER LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on CHALLENGER LIMITED
Sales 2022
778 M
577 M
577 M
Net income 2022
433 M
321 M
321 M
Net Debt 2022
1 215 M
901 M
901 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,4x
Yield 2022
3,33%
Capitalization
4 656 M
3 453 M
3 453 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,54x
EV / Sales 2023
6,82x
Nbr of Employees
735
Free-Float
76,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHALLENGER LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
6,90 AUD
Average target price
7,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target
1,44%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.