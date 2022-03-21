Log in
    CGF   AU000000CGF5

CHALLENGER LIMITED

(CGF)
Challenger : Application for quotation of securities - CGF

03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CHALLENGER LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CGF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

257,086

22/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CHALLENGER LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

85106842371

1.3

ASX issuer code

CGF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

17/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

CGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

257,086

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 6.49720000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

In satisfaction of the Challenger Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CGF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

678,423,380

CGFPB : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-23

4,600,000

CGFPC : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.60% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-26

3,850,000

CGFPA : CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.40% PERP SUB NON-CUM RED T-05-22

277,380

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CGFAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

18,087,965

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Challenger Limited published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
