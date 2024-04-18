Market Release 18 April 2024 Third quarter update1 Continuing to focus on longer duration more valuable sales Upgrading FY24 earnings to top end of guidance range Group assets under management (AUM) $124 billion, up 6% for the quarter

Total Life sales $1.7 billion and Life book growth 0.9% 2

Strong Lifetime annuity sales $202 million, up 37% New business annuity sales tenor 8.1 years (6.1 years pcp) 3 Moderating annuity maturity rate for the quarter 4% 4

Challenger Life strongly capitalised with a PCA ratio of 1.49 times 5

Funds Management funds under management (FUM) $114 billion, up 6% for the quarter

Normalised net profit before tax guidance upgraded to the top end of the $555 million to $605 million FY24 guidance range Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) today reported its third quarter AUM, annuity sales and net flows, with AUM increasing 6% for the quarter, driven by Life book growth and Funds Management FUM growth. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton said: "I am very pleased with the continuing success of our strategy to prioritise growing longer duration and more valuable annuity business, which is improving the quality of our Life book growth and financial performance. "Sales across our retirement income products in Life have remained strong, supported by rising demand for guaranteed lifetime income and a growing number of Australians entering retirement and aged care. "As we continue to execute our sales remix strategy, we have seen a pick-up in new business tenor that has led to a significant reduction in maturities and will further support future book growth. We remain disciplined on pricing around shorter-term annuities as pricing dynamics in the term deposit market remain unattractive. "The performance across our domestic advised sales channel and MS Primary reinsurance partnership is very pleasing, both of which are delivering strong volumes, and we continue to develop new institutional relationships for defined benefit and retirement income partnerships. "Challenger is uniquely placed to help Australians achieve financial security for a better retirement. We recently launched the Retirement Happiness Index to explore retiree satisfaction. This identified the majority of Australians worry about their finances in retirement, with 70% of Australian retirees believing a guaranteed income in retirement would significantly boost their happiness. "Challenger's latest marketing campaign highlights the importance of combining income streams - blending a lifetime annuity with an account-based pension - that can help customers achieve their

retirement goals with a guaranteed regular income for life, which allows them to 'do more, live more and create more.' "Our technology partnership with Accenture is making good progress as we deliver a digital platform that will make it easier and more efficient for customers to do business with Challenger by allowing us to easily integrate with platforms, superannuation funds, advisor tools and direct. "The Funds Management business has continued to rebound strongly, with strong momentum in flows and positive investment markets delivering a 6% increase in FUM for the quarter. "Our focus on higher value private credit and alternatives strategies is showing very positive signs as advisors' and clients' demand continues to grow rapidly. Challenger Investment Management and Fidante have developed leading capabilities across private credit and alternatives. "With the sale of the Bank expected to now complete by the end of April, Challenger will focus on its core Life and Funds Management businesses, continue to execute our growth strategy and deliver on our purpose of providing customers with financial security for a better retirement. "Challenger is well placed to finish the year strongly and we're pleased to upgrade our full year profit guidance to the top end of the range", said Mr Hamilton. Challenger Life Total Life sales decreased 13% to $1.7 billion, reflecting continued focus on growing longer duration and more valuable business. Annuity sales decreased 21% to $823 million, with very strong longer duration lifetime annuity sales more than offset by lower shorter duration fixed term annuity sales. Lifetime annuity sales are benefitting from rising demand for lifetime income. Lifetime annuity sales increased 37% to $202 million and comprised Liquid Lifetime of $94 million (up 9%) and CarePlus of $108 million (up 77%). Reflecting the growing opportunity in aged care, CarePlus continues to experience strong momentum. Fixed term annuity sales decreased 36% to $441 million as Challenger maintained its disciplined approach to pricing shorter duration business. Japanese (MS Primary) annuity sales were $180 million. Total Japanese annuity sales for the nine months were $526 million and have now exceeded the FY24 minimum annual sales target6. Japanese- yen denominated annuity sales were very strong following the commencement of Japanese-yen denominated reinsurance from November 2023. Consistent with Life's strategy of extending the duration of sales, 95% of new business annuity sales had a tenor of 2-years or more7 compared to 80% in the pcp. The tenor on new business annuity sales3 also increased to 8.1 years in the quarter compared to 6.1 years in the pcp. Institutional sales decreased 8% to $974 million, with Challenger Index Plus sales decreasing 4% to $925 million and institutional term annuity sales decreasing 50% to $49 million. Challenger Index Plus is an institutional product providing institutional clients guaranteed excess return above a chosen index. Challenger has been successful in extending the tenor of Index Plus business being written in the quarter, with the tenor on new business sales increasing to 2.1 years compared to 1.0 year in the pcp. The benefit of longer duration sales is resulting in a material step down in the annuity maturity rate, which was 4% for the quarter4 (down from 10% in 3Q23). As previously announced, Challenger's FY24 maturity rate is expected to be 26%. Annuity net flows were $87 million benefitting from the lower maturity rate, with annuity book growth of 0.6%2 for the quarter. Total Life net flows were $171 million representing Life book growth of 0.9%2 for the quarter. Challenger Life's investment assets as at 31 March 2024 were $25 billion, up 3% for the quarter.

Challenger Life remains strongly capitalised with a PCA ratio of 1.49 times, reflecting statutory profit for the quarter, offset by higher capital intensity due to investment gains in alternatives and a decline in the ASX dividend yield, and the payment of dividends and Additional Tier 1 instrument coupons. Challenger remains comfortable operating within the target range of 1.3 to 1.7 times PCA. Funds Management Funds Management FUM was $114 billion, up $6.9 billion or 6% for the quarter, benefitting from institutional net inflows of $1.0 billion and positive investment markets. Fidante's FUM was $96.8 billion, an increase of $5.9 billion or 6% for the quarter. FUM growth benefitted from net inflows of $321 million for the quarter and positive investment markets of $5.8 billion. Net inflows primarily related to equity ($515 million) and alternative strategies ($303 million), partially offset by outflows in fixed income strategies ($497 million). Fidante's investment managers continue to be externally recognised. In March 2024, Greencape Capital was awarded 'Fund Manager of the Year - Domestic Equities - Large Cap' at the 2024 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. Challenger Investment Management (CIM) FUM was $17.7 billion and increased by $1.0 billion or 6% for the quarter driven by net inflows of $697 million and positive investment markets of $322 million. Challenger Bank On 8 April 2024, Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland) announced that it had received indicative direction from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to acquire Challenger Bank. The sale is expected to complete by 30 April 2024 subject to Heartland receiving final regulatory approvals from APRA and the RBNZ. The sale is expected to generate a gain on sale of approximately $11 million, which will be reported as a significant item once completed. Of the capital returned on completion, approximately $40 million is expected to be injected into Challenger Life. Outlook Challenger reaffirms its FY24 normalised net profit before tax guidance, and now expects to be at the top end of the $555 million and $605 million guidance range8. ENDS This release has been authorised by Challenger's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

About Challenger Challenger Limited (Challenger) is an investment management firm focused on providing customers with financial security for a better retirement. Challenger operates a fiduciary Funds Management division, an APRA-regulated Life division and an APRA regulated authorised deposit-taking institution. Challenger Life Company Limited is Australia's largest provider of annuities. For more information contact: Mark Chen General Manager Investor Relations Mob +61 423 823 209 machen@challenger.com.au Irene Xu Investor Relations Manager Mob +61 451 822 326 ixu@challenger.com.au Felicity Goodwin Head of External Communications Mob +61 461 579 782 fgoodwin@challenger.com.au Rhiannon Hornsey General Manager Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Mob +61 428 404 345 rhornsey@challenger.com.au All commentary compares the March 2024 quarter against the March 2023 quarter (the prior corresponding period or pcp), unless otherwise stated. Book growth percentage represents net flows for the period divided by opening book value for the financial year. Book growth calculations prior to adoption of AASB 17 from 1 July 2023 have not been restated. Based on new business annuity sales, including term annuities and Lifetime sales, excluding reinvestments. Maturity rate represents the value of Life annuities maturing and repayments (excluding interest payments) in the period as a proportion of opening Life annuity liabilities (undiscounted) of $16.6 billion. PCA ratio represents total Challenger Life Company Limited (CLC or Challenger Life) Tier 1 and Tier 2 regulatory capital base divided by the Prescribed Capital Amount (PCA) and is as at 31 March 2024. Reinsurance across both Australian, US dollar and Japanese yen annuities, of at least ¥50 billion (A$520m based on the exchange rate as at 30 June 2023) in FY24. Based on new business annuity sales, including term annuities and Lifetime annuities, excluding reinvestments and Japanese sales. Given the pending sale of the Bank to Heartland, it has been classified as a discontinued operation and excluded from the FY24 guidance range.

Challenger Limited Assets and Funds Under Management, net flows and sales Life quarterly sales and investment assets $m Q3 24 Q2 24 Q1 24 Q4 23 Q3 23 Life sales Fixed term sales - 1-year 121 247 260 229 194 Fixed term sales - 2-years or more 271 406 467 327 394 Lifetime sales1 202 251 218 187 147 Total retail annuity sales 594 904 945 743 735 Fixed term sales - 1-year 6 12 407 50 9 Fixed term sales - 2-years or more 43 28 34 5 88 Lifetime sales - - 619 14 - Total institutional annuity sales 49 40 1,060 69 97 Total domestic annuity sales 643 944 2,005 812 832 Japan sales 180 206 140 117 212 Total Life annuity sales 823 1,150 2,145 929 1,044 Maturities and repayments (736) (1,239) (1,548) (807) (1,583) Total Life net flows 87 (89) 597 122 (539) Annuity book growth2 0.6% (0.6%) 4.2% 0.9% (4.0%) Challenger Index Plus sales 925 1,267 691 1,331 963 Challenger Index Plus maturities and repayments (841) (811) (1,327) (993) (933) Challenger Index Plus flows 84 456 (636) 338 30 Challenger Index Plus net book growth 1.6% 8.7% (12.1%) 7.7% 0.7% Total Life sales 1,748 2,417 2,836 2,260 2,007 Total maturities and repayments (1,577) (2,050) (2,875) (1,800) (2,516) Total Life net flows 171 367 (39) 460 (509) Total Life book growth2 0.9% 1.9% (0.2%) 2.5% (2.8%) Life investment assets Fixed income and cash3 18,356 17,877 16,921 17,800 17,506 Property3 2,955 2,964 3,060 3,062 3,236 Equity and Infrastructure3 422 365 333 291 259 Alternatives 3,121 2,888 2,942 2,385 2,349 Total Life investment assets 24,854 24,094 23,256 23,538 23,350 Average Life investment assets4 24,473 23,593 23,446 23,600 23,287 Lifetime sales includes CarePlus, a product that pays income for life and is specifically designed for the aged care market. Book growth percentage represents net flows for the period divided by opening book value for the financial year. Book growth calculations prior to adoption of AASB 17 from 1 July 2023 have not been restated. Fixed income, property and infrastructure are reported net of debt. Average Life investment assets is calculated on a monthly basis. Life asset allocation