Market Release
18 April 2024
Third quarter update1
Continuing to focus on longer duration more valuable sales
Upgrading FY24 earnings to top end of guidance range
- Group assets under management (AUM) $124 billion, up 6% for the quarter
- Total Life sales $1.7 billion and Life book growth 0.9%2 for the quarter
- Challenger Life strongly capitalised with a PCA ratio of 1.49 times5
- Funds Management funds under management (FUM) $114 billion, up 6% for the quarter
- Normalised net profit before tax guidance upgraded to the top end of the $555 million to $605 million FY24 guidance range
Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) today reported its third quarter AUM, annuity sales and net flows, with AUM increasing 6% for the quarter, driven by Life book growth and Funds Management FUM growth.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton said:
"I am very pleased with the continuing success of our strategy to prioritise growing longer duration and more valuable annuity business, which is improving the quality of our Life book growth and financial performance.
"Sales across our retirement income products in Life have remained strong, supported by rising demand for guaranteed lifetime income and a growing number of Australians entering retirement and aged care.
"As we continue to execute our sales remix strategy, we have seen a pick-up in new business tenor that has led to a significant reduction in maturities and will further support future book growth. We remain disciplined on pricing around shorter-term annuities as pricing dynamics in the term deposit market remain unattractive.
"The performance across our domestic advised sales channel and MS Primary reinsurance partnership is very pleasing, both of which are delivering strong volumes, and we continue to develop new institutional relationships for defined benefit and retirement income partnerships.
"Challenger is uniquely placed to help Australians achieve financial security for a better retirement. We recently launched the Retirement Happiness Index to explore retiree satisfaction. This identified the majority of Australians worry about their finances in retirement, with 70% of Australian retirees believing a guaranteed income in retirement would significantly boost their happiness.
"Challenger's latest marketing campaign highlights the importance of combining income streams - blending a lifetime annuity with an account-based pension - that can help customers achieve their
retirement goals with a guaranteed regular income for life, which allows them to 'do more, live more and create more.'
"Our technology partnership with Accenture is making good progress as we deliver a digital platform that will make it easier and more efficient for customers to do business with Challenger by allowing us to easily integrate with platforms, superannuation funds, advisor tools and direct.
"The Funds Management business has continued to rebound strongly, with strong momentum in flows and positive investment markets delivering a 6% increase in FUM for the quarter.
"Our focus on higher value private credit and alternatives strategies is showing very positive signs as advisors' and clients' demand continues to grow rapidly. Challenger Investment Management and Fidante have developed leading capabilities across private credit and alternatives.
"With the sale of the Bank expected to now complete by the end of April, Challenger will focus on its core Life and Funds Management businesses, continue to execute our growth strategy and deliver on our purpose of providing customers with financial security for a better retirement.
"Challenger is well placed to finish the year strongly and we're pleased to upgrade our full year profit guidance to the top end of the range", said Mr Hamilton.
Challenger Life
Total Life sales decreased 13% to $1.7 billion, reflecting continued focus on growing longer duration and more valuable business.
Annuity sales decreased 21% to $823 million, with very strong longer duration lifetime annuity sales more than offset by lower shorter duration fixed term annuity sales.
Lifetime annuity sales are benefitting from rising demand for lifetime income. Lifetime annuity sales increased 37% to $202 million and comprised Liquid Lifetime of $94 million (up 9%) and CarePlus of $108 million (up 77%). Reflecting the growing opportunity in aged care, CarePlus continues to experience strong momentum.
Fixed term annuity sales decreased 36% to $441 million as Challenger maintained its disciplined approach to pricing shorter duration business.
Japanese (MS Primary) annuity sales were $180 million. Total Japanese annuity sales for the nine months were $526 million and have now exceeded the FY24 minimum annual sales target6. Japanese- yen denominated annuity sales were very strong following the commencement of Japanese-yen denominated reinsurance from November 2023.
Consistent with Life's strategy of extending the duration of sales, 95% of new business annuity sales had a tenor of 2-years or more7 compared to 80% in the pcp. The tenor on new business annuity sales3 also increased to 8.1 years in the quarter compared to 6.1 years in the pcp.
Institutional sales decreased 8% to $974 million, with Challenger Index Plus sales decreasing 4% to $925 million and institutional term annuity sales decreasing 50% to $49 million.
Challenger Index Plus is an institutional product providing institutional clients guaranteed excess return above a chosen index. Challenger has been successful in extending the tenor of Index Plus business being written in the quarter, with the tenor on new business sales increasing to 2.1 years compared to 1.0 year in the pcp.
The benefit of longer duration sales is resulting in a material step down in the annuity maturity rate, which was 4% for the quarter4 (down from 10% in 3Q23). As previously announced, Challenger's FY24 maturity rate is expected to be 26%.
Annuity net flows were $87 million benefitting from the lower maturity rate, with annuity book growth of 0.6%2 for the quarter. Total Life net flows were $171 million representing Life book growth of 0.9%2 for the quarter.
Challenger Life's investment assets as at 31 March 2024 were $25 billion, up 3% for the quarter.
Challenger Life remains strongly capitalised with a PCA ratio of 1.49 times, reflecting statutory profit for the quarter, offset by higher capital intensity due to investment gains in alternatives and a decline in the ASX dividend yield, and the payment of dividends and Additional Tier 1 instrument coupons. Challenger remains comfortable operating within the target range of 1.3 to 1.7 times PCA.
Funds Management
Funds Management FUM was $114 billion, up $6.9 billion or 6% for the quarter, benefitting from institutional net inflows of $1.0 billion and positive investment markets.
Fidante's FUM was $96.8 billion, an increase of $5.9 billion or 6% for the quarter. FUM growth benefitted from net inflows of $321 million for the quarter and positive investment markets of $5.8 billion. Net inflows primarily related to equity ($515 million) and alternative strategies ($303 million), partially offset by outflows in fixed income strategies ($497 million).
Fidante's investment managers continue to be externally recognised. In March 2024, Greencape Capital was awarded 'Fund Manager of the Year - Domestic Equities - Large Cap' at the 2024 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence.
Challenger Investment Management (CIM) FUM was $17.7 billion and increased by $1.0 billion or 6% for the quarter driven by net inflows of $697 million and positive investment markets of $322 million.
Challenger Bank
On 8 April 2024, Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland) announced that it had received indicative direction from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to acquire Challenger Bank.
The sale is expected to complete by 30 April 2024 subject to Heartland receiving final regulatory approvals from APRA and the RBNZ.
The sale is expected to generate a gain on sale of approximately $11 million, which will be reported as a significant item once completed. Of the capital returned on completion, approximately $40 million is expected to be injected into Challenger Life.
Outlook
Challenger reaffirms its FY24 normalised net profit before tax guidance, and now expects to be at the top end of the $555 million and $605 million guidance range8.
ENDS
About Challenger
Challenger Limited (Challenger) is an investment management firm focused on providing customers with financial security for a better retirement.
Challenger operates a fiduciary Funds Management division, an APRA-regulated Life division and an APRA regulated authorised deposit-taking institution. Challenger Life Company Limited is Australia's largest provider of annuities.
For more information contact:
Mark Chen
General Manager Investor Relations Mob +61 423 823 209 machen@challenger.com.au
Irene Xu
Investor Relations Manager Mob +61 451 822 326 ixu@challenger.com.au
Felicity Goodwin
Head of External Communications Mob +61 461 579 782 fgoodwin@challenger.com.au
Rhiannon Hornsey
General Manager Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Mob +61 428 404 345 rhornsey@challenger.com.au
- All commentary compares the March 2024 quarter against the March 2023 quarter (the prior corresponding period or pcp), unless otherwise stated.
- Book growth percentage represents net flows for the period divided by opening book value for the financial year. Book growth calculations prior to adoption of AASB 17 from 1 July 2023 have not been restated.
- Based on new business annuity sales, including term annuities and Lifetime sales, excluding reinvestments.
- Maturity rate represents the value of Life annuities maturing and repayments (excluding interest payments) in the period as a proportion of opening Life annuity liabilities (undiscounted) of $16.6 billion.
- PCA ratio represents total Challenger Life Company Limited (CLC or Challenger Life) Tier 1 and Tier 2 regulatory capital base divided by the Prescribed Capital Amount (PCA) and is as at 31 March 2024.
- Reinsurance across both Australian, US dollar and Japanese yen annuities, of at least ¥50 billion (A$520m based on the exchange rate as at 30 June 2023) in FY24.
- Based on new business annuity sales, including term annuities and Lifetime annuities, excluding reinvestments and Japanese sales.
- Given the pending sale of the Bank to Heartland, it has been classified as a discontinued operation and excluded from the FY24 guidance range.
Challenger Limited
Assets and Funds Under Management, net flows and sales
Life quarterly sales and investment assets
$m
Q3 24
Q2 24
Q1 24
Q4 23
Q3 23
Life sales
Fixed term sales - 1-year
121
247
260
229
194
Fixed term sales - 2-years or more
271
406
467
327
394
Lifetime sales1
202
251
218
187
147
Total retail annuity sales
594
904
945
743
735
Fixed term sales - 1-year
6
12
407
50
9
Fixed term sales - 2-years or more
43
28
34
5
88
Lifetime sales
-
-
619
14
-
Total institutional annuity sales
49
40
1,060
69
97
Total domestic annuity sales
643
944
2,005
812
832
Japan sales
180
206
140
117
212
Total Life annuity sales
823
1,150
2,145
929
1,044
Maturities and repayments
(736)
(1,239)
(1,548)
(807)
(1,583)
Total Life net flows
87
(89)
597
122
(539)
Annuity book growth2
0.6%
(0.6%)
4.2%
0.9%
(4.0%)
Challenger Index Plus sales
925
1,267
691
1,331
963
Challenger Index Plus maturities and repayments
(841)
(811)
(1,327)
(993)
(933)
Challenger Index Plus flows
84
456
(636)
338
30
Challenger Index Plus net book growth
1.6%
8.7%
(12.1%)
7.7%
0.7%
Total Life sales
1,748
2,417
2,836
2,260
2,007
Total maturities and repayments
(1,577)
(2,050)
(2,875)
(1,800)
(2,516)
Total Life net flows
171
367
(39)
460
(509)
Total Life book growth2
0.9%
1.9%
(0.2%)
2.5%
(2.8%)
Life investment assets
Fixed income and cash3
18,356
17,877
16,921
17,800
17,506
Property3
2,955
2,964
3,060
3,062
3,236
Equity and Infrastructure3
422
365
333
291
259
Alternatives
3,121
2,888
2,942
2,385
2,349
Total Life investment assets
24,854
24,094
23,256
23,538
23,350
Average Life investment assets4
24,473
23,593
23,446
23,600
23,287
- Lifetime sales includes CarePlus, a product that pays income for life and is specifically designed for the aged care market.
- Book growth percentage represents net flows for the period divided by opening book value for the financial year. Book growth calculations prior to adoption of AASB 17 from 1 July 2023 have not been restated.
- Fixed income, property and infrastructure are reported net of debt.
- Average Life investment assets is calculated on a monthly basis.
Life asset allocation
Funds Under Management and net flows
$m
Q3 24
Q2 24
Q1 24
Q4 23
Q3 23
Funds Under Management
Equities
58,887
52,853
43,914
44,020
40,632
Fixed Income
52,896
52,375
52,007
48,693
49,223
Property1
768
787
781
4,036
4,289
Alternatives
1,932
1,579
1,729
1,718
1,600
Total Funds Under Management
114,483
107,594
98,431
98,467
95,744
Fidante
96,778
90,879
81,692
78,075
74,571
Challenger Investment Management1,2
17,705
16,715
16,739
20,392
21,173
Total Funds Under Management
114,483
107,594
98,431
98,467
95,744
Institutional1
95,997
89,505
80,368
79,894
76,643
Retail
18,486
18,089
18,063
18,573
19,101
Total Funds Under Management
114,483
107,594
98,431
98,467
95,744
Average Fidante
94,168
85,036
80,239
77,145
73,808
Average Challenger Investment Management
17,070
16,739
17,634
20,899
21,014
Total average Funds Under Management3
111,238
101,775
97,873
98,044
94,822
Analysis of flows
Equities
515
5,733
663
2,368
617
Fixed income
200
(441)
2,999
(107)
(760)
Property1
-
-
(3,254)
(64)
-
Alternatives
303
(130)
33
86
(786)
Total net flows
1,018
5,162
441
2,283
(929)
Fidante
321
5,227
4,265
2,928
(882)
Challenger Investment Management1
697
(65)
(3,824)
(645)
(47)
Total net flows
1,018
5,162
441
2,283
(929)
Institutional1
1,028
5,625
839
2,750
(652)
Retail
(10)
(463)
(398)
(467)
(277)
Total net flows
1,018
5,162
441
2,283
(929)
- Q1 24 included $3,253m FUM derecognition following the sale of Challenger's Australian real estate business to Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN).
- Includes -$0.8bn of FUM relating to Japanese real estate holdings managed by Challenger Kabushiki Kaisha (CKK) in periods Q3 23 to Q3 24.
- Average total Funds Under Management calculated on a monthly basis.
Reconciliation of total Group assets and Funds Under Management
$m
Q3 24
Q2 24
Q1 24
Q4 23
Q3 23
Funds Management Funds Under Management
114,483
107,594
98,431
98,467
95,744
Life investment assets
24,854
24,094
23,256
23,538
23,349
Adjustments to remove double counting of cross-holdings
(15,572)
(14,563)
(14,247)
(17,278)
(17,555)
Total Assets Under Management1
123,765
117,125
107,440
104,727
101,538
1. Total Assets Under Management excludes Bank lending and financing assets, which have been held for sale: Q3 24 $972m, Q2 24 $346m, Q1 24 $382m; Q4 23 $225m; Q3 23 $322m.
